After a couple of innings Friday of hard-contact but low-scoring baseball, Delone Catholic maintained its approach with the confidence that the hits would eventually drop.
The Squires’ belief was justified when the fifth and sixth innings rolled around, and they were rewarded with the latest victory in a streak that has them poised for the postseason.
Delone busted out for 10 runs in those fifth and sixth innings, pushing the Squires to a 12-3 victory over a shorthanded but gutsy Fairfield squad in a YAIAA-4 contest at Fairfield Area High School. It was Delone’s fourth straight victory, one that has the Squires sitting at No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
The top two squads in the six-team bracket receive first-round byes. Delone, which trails No. 1 Camp Hill, has one regular-season game remaining Monday against Eastern York. The Golden Knights are the No. 2 in Class 4A, making that final matchup a fine opportunity for the Squires to solidify their standing.
“We’re on a pretty good streak,” Delone coach Dave Neumayer said. “Our pitchers have been doing pretty well. If we get that bye, it does set us up for a Thursday (May 27) semifinal, and if you can win that game, you’re in the championship. My philosophy is you take one game at a time when you’re in the playoffs. You have to win to go the next. To have that first-round by would be beneficial to us.”
Getting the win Friday was more challenging than it initially appeared. The Fairfield lineup bore a very different look from the teams’ meeting on May 6, with the Knights without eight starters because of COVID-19 quarantine. Freshman Brady Cree got the call on the hill for the Knights, and he and his defense kept the Squires in check through four innings. Centerfielder Zach Oswald ran down a handful of balls to keep Delone runners off the basepaths, and Trent Giraffa’s RBI single in the third for the Squires was the only run through the first four innings.
“I couldn’t be happier with them,” Fairfield coach Dave Hazlett said. “Shorthanded is an understatement. We were short eight starters, 11 kids total. No pitching. Brady Cree started for us, a 14-year-old freshman, and he pitched unbelievable. Delone is a good team, and he kept them baffled the entire time he pitched. It was neat to watch him blossom like that.”
The strike zone started eluding Cree in the fourth and fifth, with the Squires drawing a pair of walks in the latter inning to set up two on with one out. With Cree removed, Delone went to work, with RBI singles from Jake Sherdel, Ryan Moore, and Eddie Ugarte, plus a run-scoring sac fly by Aidan Wittmer. The four-run inning made it 5-0.
“We started out a little slow,” Sherdel said. “We stayed in it. We were hitting it pretty well, but we were hitting it right to them. Around the fourth and fifth inning hits started falling in, and we were able to open things up a little bit to push through it.”
Fairfield closed it to 5-2 in the bottom half of the fifth, thanks in part to a trio of Delone errors. But it wouldn’t be close for long: Delone would send 12 players to the dish in the sixth, scoring six runs on five hits. Harrison Smith had a two-run double, Wittmer had a two-run single, and the Squires opened up an 11-2 advantage that finally put some real distance between them and the Knights—and allowed them to look forward a little bit.
“We really want to win that game (Monday),” Sherdel said. “It’s going to be a close race to get that number one spot in the district. It would really help us to get that bye. We just need to keep hitting the ball. It’s going to be good competition.”
Ryan Wildasin claimed the win for Delone after five innings without allowing an earned run; he struck out six and walked three. Sherdel was 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Witmer was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Fairfield’s Oswald complemented his defensive effort with an RBI single.
Delone Catholic 001 046 1 — 12 14 3
Fairfield 000 021 0 — 3 4 3
Ryan Wildasin, Brodie Collins (6), Aidan Wittmer (7) and Wyatt Schussler; Brady Cree, Griffin Tabler (5), Connor Joy (6), Will Myers (7) and W. Myers, Knox Deming (7). WP: Wildasin. LP: Cree. SO-BB: Wildasin 6-3, Collins 3-3, Wittmer 2-0, Cree 2-4, Tabler 0-1, Joy 0-2, Myers 2-2. 2B: Delone Catholic, Harrison Smith, Tyler Hillson.
