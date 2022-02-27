The District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Championships were anything but a sprint. In fact, the tournament that took 11 hours to complete on Saturday was more like an ultra-marathon.
Good thing Biglerville wrestlers are built for the long haul.
Seven Canners survived the gauntlet – and the war of attrition that featured four championship rounds and four more rounds of consolations – to earn top-seven finishes in their respective weight classes and qualify for the upcoming Southeast Regional Tournament. Biglerville’s performance led a Times Area effort that saw a pair of Delone Catholic wrestlers qualify, as well as a lone Thunderbolt.
“It’s definitely been a long day,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines, who watched eight of his nine entrants leave CD East with medals. “They battled and got themselves in positions where they can wrestle next weekend. We’ll work this week to continue polishing and see what we can do next week.”
The Canners earned some overtime wages on Saturday as collectively they competed in a staggering 45 bouts. Brody Gardner (106), Joey Ney (138), Seth Lady (145) and Levi Roberts (189) did their share and then some. Ney, Lady and Roberts went 4-2 on the day to place fifth in their respective weight classes, with each showing a flair for the dramatic with respective last-second victories.
Gardner was 3-3 to finish sixth, meandering through half the field as he saw six different opponents on Saturday.
Early on, the prospects of a good day were bleak for area competitors who went a combined 2-12 in the quarterfinal round. Only Littlestown’s Cam Mingee (126) and Biglerville’s Gage Bishop (152) posted wins that sent them into the semifinals. Mingee’s was a doozy as he dropped Camp Hill freshman Noah Doi, who entered at 32-1. Mingee (28-7) showed tremendous mat awareness by winning a pair of key scrambles for takedowns, earning a 5-1 nod.
Mingee was then blanked by West Perry’s Tyler Morrison in the semis, 4-0.
Bishop (27-8) followed a bye with a strong 8-1 nod in the quarters before running into eventual champ Michael Duggan (41-6) of Boiling Springs. Bishop (27-8) dropped into the consolations, which were chock full of area grapplers, and came home with a fifth-place finish.
Facing a fork in the road of sorts, the Biglerville crew chose the path to the podium. After a 1-1 start in the consys, the Canners rattled off 11 consecutive victories as a team, a handful of which came in the form of last-second takedowns. With momentum building, confidence seemingly spread like wildfire.
“Anytime in long days like this when you see team members going out there and giving good efforts and putting points on the board, it gives you some extra confidence that you want to go out and do something similar to that,” said Haines.
Devan Ponce (132) and Mason Keiper (215) joined their teammates in securing top-six finishes, which locked them into the regional tournament. Following a loss in the quarters, Keiper (28-10) strung together a major decision and a pair of pins to give himself a shot at bronze. Standing in the way was Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Gontis, who pinned the Canner freshman in the quarters.
Keiper used a pair of takedowns for an early 4-1 lead but the powerful Gontis rallied again, scoring a 7-4 decision.
“It was a mindset thing,” said Keiper. “I went out there with the wrong mindset the first time. The second time I went out with a better mindset, but it wasn’t the best mindset. That’s something else to work on, too.”
Keiper acknowledged the long day presented challenges and felt mental toughness came into play.
“I think wrestling is like 80 percent mental,” he said. “You have to have the toughness to go out there and compete. You practice in the practice room to get better, and it’s just a mentality to be able to grind through it.”
Lady (16-9) showed his ability to dig deep by scoring a late takedown and nearfall points to edge Bermudian Springs’ Chanse Boyer in the opening round of consys, 6-1. He doubled down on the dramatics in his next bout when he burrowed for a takedown with eight seconds left to edge Newport’s Mason Messick, 8-7.
The Canners were bitten by the last-second heroics at 132, where Ponce (30-8) gave up a buzzer-beater to West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky in their fifth-place bout.
Biglerville just missed on getting an eighth qualifier as senior Jacob Mead placed eighth at 285. Mead (15-7), who gave up 50 pounds or more in his bouts, lost in ultimate tiebreaker in the quarters when he was unable to ride out Mason Iswalt of Berks Catholic. He slid into the consys where he won with a last-second takedown, then came up short via decision against Upper Dauphin’s Peyton Wentzel.
Mead met Camp Hill’s Grant Cutler for seventh and led 2-1 in the final moments. Cutler was determined to tie up, and got what he needed by hitting a headlock with nine seconds left to score a 6-2 win.
Biglerville hopes to carry Saturday’s momentum into regionals, which serve as the final stop before the PIAA Championships.
“It’s a really good thing,” said Keiper of taking seven Canners to regionals. “I’m grateful for my teammates, they all wrestled their butts off today.”
Delone can attest to the pressures of go-or-go-home bouts as three Squires battled for seventh place. Artem Reichart (138), Justin Emeigh (145) and Domonic Giraffa (152) stood a victory away from advancing in their respective weights. Reichart (27-10) was coming off a narrow 6-4 loss to Ney, but he left no doubts as he blasted Brandywine’s Joshua Sterner, getting a fall in 1:30. Reichart pinned Sterner in the prelims as well.
Emeigh (20-9), a senior, was unable to follow suit as he lost a physical 8-5 decision to Newport’s Messick. Giraffa (23-12) followed Reichart to the letter, decking Lancaster Catholic’s Zachary Dresch for the second time on Saturday to lock in his first regional bid.
“To take two next week is huge,” said Squire head coach Chad Giraffa. “We go match to match. Once they lost in the quarters, we knew couldn’t make that their last match to focus on. We knew the other guys were beatable moving forward. You have to re-focus and wrestle your next match.”
Senior Sam Scovitch lost a 3-0 decision in his opener at 215 and was removed from the tournament with a concussion, according to his head coach.
“I’m happy with the way everyone wrestled today and super proud,” said Chad Giraffa. (Justin’s) disappointed with himself but we couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Bermudian Springs had an atypical performance at districts, where traditionally it scarfs up medals and sends slews of wrestlers on to regionals. Five Eagles came to CD East but after Austin Anderson’s win in the 113-pound prelims, Berm wrestlers, three of which were freshmen, lost 10 consecutive bouts to be eliminated.
Senior Brennan Schisler closed his standout career on Saturday. Schisler (20-12), who was coming off a Section 1 title at 126, used a pair of early takedowns to lead Annville-Cleona’s Ethan Missimer in the quarters. Missimer rallied to level the bout, but a quick reversal in the third put Schisler ahead, 6-4. Missimer answered again, getting an escape and takedown before recording a fall in 5:25.
In the consys, Bishop McDevitt freshman Hunter Wagner struck for three takedowns and later held off a charging Schisler for a 7-6 decision. The Eagle leader concluded his career with 96 victories and a pair of sectional titles.
The Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.
District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Championships
Saturday – CD East High School
Top 7 finishers at each weight advance to Southeast Regional Tournament at Bethlehem Freedom H.S.
Team: 1. Boiling Springs (BoS) 177.5, 2. Bishop McDevitt (BM) 177.0, 3. West Perry (WP) 174.0, 4. Northern Lebanon (NL) 128.0, 5. Berks Catholic (BC) 123.0, 6. Biglerville (Big) 78.0, 7. Lancaster Catholic (LC) 67.0, T8. Susquenita (Sus) & Trinity (Trin) 63.0, 10. Camp Hill (CH) 62.5, 11. Upper Dauphin (UD) 59.0, 12. Newport (New) 45.0, 13. Columbia (Col) 39.5, 14. Brandywine Heights (BH) 33.0, 15. Delone Catholic (DC) 29.0, 16. Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) 23.0, T17. Hamburg (Ham) & Wyomissing (Wyo) 22.0, 19. Halifax (Hal) 20.0, 20. Schuylkill Valley (SV) 14.0, 21. Annville-Cleona (AC) 12.0, T22. Littlestown (Lit) & Kennard-Dale (KD) 11.0, 24. Eastern York (EY) 5.0, 25. Bermudian Springs (Berm) 2.5, T26. Hanover (Han), James Buchanan (JB), Kutztown (Kutz), Middletown (Mid), Pequea Valley (PV) & Tulpehocken (Tul) 0
Seventh place
106-Rupp (Col) p. Greiss (BH), 4:48; 113-Trostle (ELCO) p. Leischner (EY), 4:45; 120-Breidegan (NL) p. Mentzer (BoS), 2:55; 126-Reinert (BH) md. Wagner (BM), 10-3; 132-Badger (LC) p. Young (BoS), 2:02; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Sterner (BH), 1:30; 145-Messick (New) d. Justin Emeigh (DC), 8-5; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) p. Dresch (LC), 1:55; 160-Nace (WP) d. Barrick (BoS), 3-2; 172-Erb (NL) d. Angley (ELCO), 7-0; 189-Saylor (BC) d. Boden (WP), 7-1; 215-Scott (BoS) p. Miller (ELCO), 2:41; 285-Cutler (CH) d. Jacob Mead (Big), 6-2
Fifth place
106-Magnani (BoS) p. Brody Gardner (Big), :21; 113-Peiffer (UD) p. Smith (BC), :53; 120-Colson (CH) d. Artell (BM), 6-4; 126-Cam Mingee (Lit) p. Missimer (AC), 2:12; 132-Puchalsky (WP) d. Devan Ponce (Big), 3-2; 138-Joey Ney (Big) d. Brubaker (ELCO), 4-2; 145-Seth Lady (Big) d. Maurer (BC), 3-1; 152-Gage Bishop (Big) d. Moore (CH), 5-2; 160-Brady (Col) p. Kauffman (Sus), 2:45; 172-Lawler (BM) fft. over Rode (New); 189-Levi Roberts (Big) d. Cummings (KD), 12-7; 215-Reigner (LC) p. Motto (Ham), :56; 285-Sheppard (Ham) p. Dodson (BoS), 1:15
Third place
106-Hartranft (BC) d. Quigley (Sus), 6-3; 113-Zaragoza (NL) p. Beutler (BM), 4:59; 120-Deysher (BH) d. Peterson (UD), 1-0; 126-N. Doi (CH) d. Lehman (NL), 5-2; 132-Armistead (BC) p. Vitalo (SV), 1:42; 138-Lenzi (BC) p. Campbell (Col), 1:18; 145-Clark (NL) p. Seidel (WP), 2:32; 152-Hockenberry-Foltz (WP) inj. def. Leonard (NL), :01; 160-Glessner (BM) inj. def. Droege (LC), :01; 172-Enders (Hal) d. White (BoS), 8-2; 189-Neal (BoS) d. Johns (UD), 3-1; 215-Gontis (BM) d. Mason Keiper (Big), 7-4; 285-Wentzel (UD) d. Iswalt (BC), 3-1
Championship finals
106-Seidel (NL) d. Lewis (Trin), 8-2; 113-Jackson (WP) md. McLendon (Sus), 10-0; 120-Howe (LC) d. Rush (WP), 3-0; 126-Bounds (BoS) d. T. Morrison (WP), 5-2; 132-C. Doi (CH) d. Caldwell (Sus), 3-1; 138-Karper (BoS) d. Zeigler (WP), 5-0; 145-Wilson (BoS) d. Gilfoil (BM), 17-10; 152-Duggan (BoS) d. Christie (BM), 6-4 SV; 160-Smith (New) p. Gil (NL), 2:36; 172-Gray (Trin) d. Davis (BC), 3-1; 189-Werner (BM) d. Paynter (WP), 5-3; 215-B. Morrison (WP) d. Kline (BC), 7-2; 285-Robell (BM) p. Brewer (Wyo), :41
