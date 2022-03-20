No. 17 Amherst College (3-1) pulled in front with an 8-1 run in the second quarter and then held 10th-ranked Gettysburg College (5-3) at bay with a final surge in the fourth period to pull out an 18-14 win on day two of the men’s lacrosse Mustang Classic hosted by Stevenson University on Saturday.
After dropping a 17-11 decision to No. 4 Christopher Newport University on Friday, Gettysburg came out firing against Amherst. The Bullets turned in the game’s first two goals with senior Griffin Gallagher scoring just over a minute into the game and junior Michael Zima racing up the field following a save by senior goalie Scott MacMillan and connecting with net 58 seconds later.
The Mammoths worked the game to a 3-all tie on a goal by Brock Gonzalez at 8:34, but the Bullets took a 4-3 lead into the second period following a final tally by junior Connor Koch.
Amherst took control in the second period thanks in large part to winning 10-of-14 face-offs. The Mammoths netted the first three scores before a goal by senior Kieran Ward made it 6-5 with just over 10 minutes left in the half.
Amherst won each of the next five face-offs and turned each possession into a goal. The 5-0 run was capped by a goal by Carter Tate which made it 11-5 at 7:10. Junior George Raymond converted back-to-back goals to slice the margin in half with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. Ethan Opdahl scored with 25 seconds left to push the Mammoths ahead 12-7. Ward answered just before the halftime buzzer to trim the deficit to 12-8 heading into the break.
Gettysburg’s defense thwarted Amherst early in the third quarter with a pair of caused turnovers and two saves by MacMillan. Goals by Ward and senior Connor Hume trimmed the deficit down to two (12-10) at 9:25.
The Mammoths padded their lead with back-to-back goals before junior Zack Kinsella snagged a pass from Ward in front of the cage and flipped it into the net before the period ended.
Momentum appeared to shift in Gettysburg’s favor as goals by sophomore Quinton Mather and senior Spencer Knife pulled Gettysburg within a goal at 14-13 with 9:54 remaining. The pendulum swung back to the Mammoths as Nicolas Kopp won the ensuing face-off and dished a pass to PJ Clementi for a score 25 seconds after Gettysburg’s last goal. Amherst scored two more goals to lead 17-13 with 6:14 remaining.
The teams traded goals to maintain the four-goal margin heading into the final two minutes. Despite causing a pair of failed clears on the part of the Mammoths, Gettysburg was unable to find the range on offense with three shots sailing wide of the cage in the final two minutes.
Amherst led in shots (46-39) and ground balls (48-36). The Mammoths won 27-of-36 face-offs.
Ward finished with four goals and an assist to pace Gettysburg. Raymond tallied a pair of goals, while Knife posted a goal and two assists. Junior Declan Harrigan finished with four caused turnovers and three ground balls. MacMillan totaled 13 saves and five ground balls.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Sophomore Holly Ferrara won the javelin and paced Gettysburg College to a runner-up showing in the team standings to kick off the outdoor track and field season at the University of Mary Washington Opener on Saturday.
Ferrara was the team’s lone winner with a personal record in the javelin. The sophomore heaved the implement 129 feet, 1 inch to top the field by over 15 feet and best her previous personal best by seven feet. She moved up the program’s all-time list into fourth.
The Bullets went 2-3-4 in the 5,000 meters with senior Kathrin O’Brien clocking 20:19.19. Classmate Ashlyn Booher and freshman May Berger finished right behind in 20:29.14 and 20:58.59, respectively.
Seniors Jess Alessi and Katherine Mangione each produced third-place throws in different events. Alessi finished third in the shot put with a toss of 30 feet, 3.75 inches, while Mangione finished third in the javelin at 102 feet, 6 inches. Alessi also produced a PR on the way to a fourth-place showing in the hammer throw, topping her previous personal best by over a foot at 126 feet, 2 inches.
Sophomore Alexa Schauder logged runner-up finishes in the high jump (4-9) and the pole vault (9-0.25). Fresh off a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash at the conference indoor championship a few weeks ago, freshman Lauren DiOttavio claimed that same placement in her first outdoor event with a time of 13.26 in the 100-meter dash.
Freshman Emily Trout posted a pair of top-five finishes, grabbing fifth in the 800 meters at 2:35.15 and taking fourth in the 1,500 at 5:14.92.
Gettysburg totaled 109 points to finish second in the team standings. Delaware State won the team title with 192 points.
