After years of longing, I finally removed the official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle with a compass in the stock from my Christmas list. I suppose I’ll just have to live vicariously through Ralphie Parker of Christmas Story fame.
Nevertheless, my amended list has one gift for each of the four NFL teams nearest to the Times, which I will now share just in time for the holiday season:
A new right arm for Big Ben
I could use a few new or improved body parts but this is the giving season, is it not? With that in mind I’ll hold off upgrading my achy shoulders and lower back in hopes that Ben Roethlisberger receives a new rocket launcher in time for the last two games of the regular season. After seeing his play Monday night, he needs it way more than I do.
Big Ben no longer has a big arm. The Steelers QB is averaging a measly 6.2 yards per passing attempt, which ranks 31st in the league. Only Andy Dalton of Dallas is dinking and dunking more than Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh’s BB-gun offensive attack.
Without the ability to threaten over the top – or even with intermediate routes — opposing defenses can (and have) been pushing their secondary into the box and jumping routes. This also clogs up the few running lanes Pittsburgh’s offensive line has created, further limiting what has become an incredibly stagnant scheme.
A new wing for the 38-year-old gunslinger is a short-term fix but I can’t stomach the idea of the Steelers riding a five-game losing skid into the playoffs.
A new home for Carson Wentz
Barely a year after signing him to a four-year, $128 million contract, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Wentz’s apparent replacement in Jalen Hurts. The rookie has dazzled in his two starts this season and appears well on his way to locking up the position moving forward, which leads to this: What do the Eagles do with Wentz?
Should they pick up a $10 million roster bonus Wentz could become a tradeable piece because potential suitors would ‘only’ be on the hook for roughly $38 million over the next two seasons before being able to cut bait. I’m sure there would be interested parties in Wentz, who is about to turn 28 and has shown he can play at an MVP level.
A departure from Philly would benefit both sides; Wentz could restart things for a new team while Hurts would become the undisputed face of the franchise without having to look over his shoulder. The Eagles could also use the freed up cash to address a creaky offensive line.
Perhaps a longshot, but I could see Wentz moving to the other side of the Keystone State. Roethlisberger is slated to make $31.5 million next season with a salary cap hit of $41.2 million. If the Steelers find a way to move off of Big Ben they are looking at $22.25 million in dead money, meaning money that counts against their cap even if the player isn’t on their roster.
It would be a big swing, but the Steelers need to act quickly when it comes to figuring out their long-term plans at QB.
A break for the
Washington Football Team
What a year it has been in Washington. (Insert your own political joke here). The football team had its Redskins name removed, head coach Ron Rivera has been battling cancer since the onset of the season and team owner Daniel Snyder has been accused of sexual harassment by more than two dozen former employees. On top of that, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Washington Football Team paid $1.6 million in 2009 to settle an earlier allegation of sexual misconduct against Snyder.
Through the turmoil the WFT has played reasonably well, especially considering they were operating with veteran QB Alex Smith, he of the 17 surgeries to repair a horribly broken leg in 2017, at the controls.
With two games left the WFT is atop the NFC East with a 6-8 record, one game clear of both Dallas and the New York Giants. Washington closes its season by hosting Carolina (4-10) before visiting Philadelphia (4-9-1).
Buoyed by a hungry young defense that includes rising star Chase Young and a respectable rushing attack, Washington could very well capture a division title and host a playoff game. Those would be a nice couple of treats to find in its stocking and a much-deserved break for a team that could use it.
A new toy for Lamar Jackson
I don’t like the fact that I’m unable to dislike Lamar Jackson. As a Steelers fan, it’s my duty to despise all things Baltimore Ravens, and I fulfill that obligation to the fullest. Except when it comes to Jackson.
What’s not to like about the electrifying quarterback, aside from the uniform he wears? Jackson is the most explosive playmaker the NFL has since at QB since Michael Vick, and maybe ever. He doesn’t come across as arrogant or brash, his teammates seem to adore him, and he’s been respectful and honest in every interview I’ve seen or read.
What he did in Cleveland a week ago was mystifying. The Browns could’ve played 13 men on defense and would have had no chance of stopping Jackson when the game was on the line. Their only chance was to lock him in the dressing room while he was dealing with ‘cramps’ late in the second half.
That said, Jackson could use a hand in the receiver department. The Ravens are built to run all day with a sturdy line and powerful backs, and tight end Mark Andrews is among the best in the business when it comes to catching the ball.
But Jackson has yet to be paired with an explosive, reliable wide receiver that can put a secondary in further peril with the ability to take the top off a defense. Second-year burner Marquise Brown could be that guy but has yet to display the consistency of a true No. 1 target. Brown ranks 36th in the NFL in receiving yards (703) and 54th in receptions (49), well ahead of teammate Willie Snead (31-408).
The upcoming crop of potential free agent receivers is deep and includes the likes of former Penn State stars Allen Robinson (90-1,110) of the Bears and Chris Godwin (55-623) of the Bucs.
A handful of college stars such as Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman are highly touted but could require some draft-day wrangling to acquire considering where the Ravens will likely sit in the pecking order.
Personally, I don’t want to see Jackson have another weapon in his arsenal to unleash on the AFC North. I’m hoping the Ravens select a punter in each and every round of the draft, don’t sign a single free agent and decide to run nothing but fullback dives for the rest of his career.
With that out of the realm of possibility, I’ll focus on visions of sugar plums dancing in my head. (And not JuJu dancing on the Bengals logo).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.