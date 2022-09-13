Despite a plethora of opportunities for both sides following Melanie Beall’s equalizer with three minutes left in the third quarter, neither team was able to push its nose in front and things on the field hockey pitch between Bermudian Springs and Biglerville ended in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night in York Springs.
Possibly the best chance to take a lead came when the Canners unloaded with three shots in a five-second span on Eagle netminder Addie Madara, only to have Madara stonewall all of them with little more than five minutes left to play in regulation.
“Addie is new to goalkeeping this year,” Berm head coach Kristy Zehr said of the sophomore. “She’s a very good athlete and has great awareness.”
Beall drew a corner with just under three minutes to go and the ball worked back to her. The senior’s attempt at the go-ahead goal careened off of a Biglerville defender and was cleared away.
Biglerville (2-4-1, 1-0-1) had an opportunity when it earned a corner with under two minutes to go, but nothing came of it.
Both sides had multiple chances in overtime, but Madara and Biglerville keeper Sami Waybright were up to the task of keeping the match even.
“We’ve been able to get some wins over them at the junior high level over the past few seasons,” Biglerville co-coach Sara Peterson said. “So we look forward to the next few seasons.”
The Canners started just two seniors, Natalie Showaker and Courtney Smith, while they had five juniors and three sophomores in the opening lineup. Sophomore Gabrielle Rogerson and junior Waybright split time in the cage.
“We’re very heavy with sophomores and juniors and they’ve been playing together for a long time,” Canner co-coach Katie Weigle said. “We only have two seniors, but they’re very good leaders. They knew that coming into the season that they would be looked to to lead the team and they’ve done it very well.”
The Canners netted the first tally of the contest in the opening frame when Ava Peterson pounded one home off an assist from Showaker at the 6:59 mark.
Things stayed that way for almost 20 minutes, until Beall’s unassisted marker with 2:25 to go until halftime. Beall took control of the ball out on the right flank, used multiple touches and blasted it to the near post to level the match.
Biglerville grabbed the lead again on Showaker’s unassisted goal with 13:15 to go in the third quarter and the visitors held that advantage for the next 10 minutes. That’s when Taylor Botterbusch sent a pass to Beall, who buried it to make the count 2-2 with 3:12 left in the third.
“I felt like we played very well on defense tonight,” Zehr said. “We’ve worked hard on our marking during practice and we did that very well.”
Biglerville held a 12-11 advantage in shots and a 6-5 edge in corners.
Beall’s two goals give her 183 points for her standout career.
“They’re very good offensively,” Peterson said. “We’ve been working on different defensive formations, because we have to play well defensively against them.”
Bermudian (2-4-1, 1-0-1) returns to action with a road match at Littlestown on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. while the Canners welcome Delone Catholic to town for a 7 p.m. start the same day.
Biglerville 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Goals: B-Ava Peterson, Natalie Showaker; BS-Melanie Beall 2. Assists: B-Showaker; BS-Taylor Botterbusch. Shots: B-12; BS-11. Corners: B-6; BS -5. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson (3), Sami Waybright (6); BS-Kimberly Claeys (0), Addie Madara (10). JV: Biglerville 3, Bermudian 0.
