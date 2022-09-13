CANNERS
Buy Now

Biglerville’s Ava Peterson (left), Courtney Smith (center) and Natalie Showaker (10) celebrate following Peterson’s goal during Tuesday’s game against Bermudian Springs. The Canners and Eagles battled to a 2-2 tie. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Despite a plethora of opportunities for both sides following Melanie Beall’s equalizer with three minutes left in the third quarter, neither team was able to push its nose in front and things on the field hockey pitch between Bermudian Springs and Biglerville ended in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night in York Springs.

Possibly the best chance to take a lead came when the Canners unloaded with three shots in a five-second span on Eagle netminder Addie Madara, only to have Madara stonewall all of them with little more than five minutes left to play in regulation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.