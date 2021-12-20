Queen over king isn’t going to fly in a game of poker, but it was the order of the day on Sunday at the inaugural Queen of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School.
Central Mountain is home to the King of the Mountain Tournament, considered one of the top in-season scholastic wrestling tournaments in Pennsylvania. This year’s edition saw 32 teams from three states converge at Central Mountain, with state champions and placewinners littering the star-studded fields.
The folks at Central Mountain raised the bar by hosting the first-ever Queen of the Mountain Tournament which saw girls’ wrestling teams converge for a round-robin individual tournament. Gettysburg, one of the pioneers for the push to sanction girls’ wrestling in Pennsylvania, enjoyed a fantastic day as eight Warriors won their respective weight classes.
Gettysburg, one of 31 schools in the state to have a varsity girls’ wrestling team, was joined varsity programs from Annville-Cleona, Bald Eagle Area, Big Spring, Canon-McMillan, Central Mountain, Chestnut Ridge, Delaware Valley, Hanover Area, Milton, Newport, North Allegheny, Parkland and Western Wayne. Wrestlers from schools such as Crawford, Cumberland Valley and Selinsgrove also dotted the podium.
For the Warriors, Zoey Haines (105-113 pounds), McKayla O’Malley (115-123), Montana Lewis (125-130 B), Katelyn Keller (131-136, Rachel McKinney (138-144), Kylie Monroe (138-144), Colleen Giglio (177-191) and Emma Lavalle (210-215) were crowned champions. Six Gettysburg grapplers, including Haines, O’Malley, Keller, McKinney, Monroe and Giglio went 4-0 with four pins.
Keller didn’t spend much time on the mat on Sunday, recording four falls in a combined time of 1:45.
Zalika Roberts of Gettysburg picked up silver at 122-128 after going 3-1 on the day.
QUEEN OF THE MOUNTAIN
Sunday – Central Mountain H.S.
88-103 pounds: 1. Jenna Kophazy (Crawford), 2. Dahlia Nemes (Hamburg), 3. Juliette Morales (Gettysburg), 4. Andy Boronow (Delaware Valley), 5. Lois Carey (Annville-Cleona)
99-106: 1. Ella Hessener (Parkland), 2. Hannah Williams (North Allegheny), 3. Leeah Eisenhower (Central Mountain), 4. Emma Barrick (Big Spring), 5. Kylee Hill (Sugar Valley Charter)
105-113: 1. Zoey Haines (Gettysburg), 2. Faith Warner (Big Spring), 3. Jess Bathurst (Central Mountain), 4. Navaeh Strouse (Selinsgrove), 5. Santina Saraka (Hanover Area)
106-113: 1. Lexi DeSiato (Western Wayne), 2. Emma Spencher (Crawford), 3. Mary Mikhail (Cumberland Valley), 4. Amelia Smith (Juniata), 5. Saige Rittenhouse (Parkland)
108-116: 1. Emily Chapman (Central Mountain), 2. Ava Weibley (Big Spring), 3. Madi Mansmann (Canon-McMilllan), 4. McKenna Nay (Hanover Area), 5. Aleigha Revelant (North Allegheny)
108-115: 1. Daylee Watson (Crawford), 2. Claire Gyle (Hanover Area), 3. Tamia Fegley (Selinsgrove), 4. Evelyn Hippensteel (Big Spring)
112-117: 1. Abbie Taylor (Parkland), 2. Naveah Fegley (Selinsgrove), 3. Kaylianna Coleman (Williamsport), 4. Malia Ramos (Canon-McMilllan)
117-120: 1. Layla Bennett (Athens), 2. Anna Kreider (Annville-Cleona), 3. Sky Kophazy (Crawford), 4. Chloe Hillis (Parkland), 5. Brooklyn Southwick (Crawford)
115-123: 1. McKayla O’Malley (Gettysburg), 2. Sabrina Fegley (Selinsgrove), 3. Kasey Kophazy (Crawford), 4. Sienna VanBalen (Canon-McMilllan), 5. Kianna Sura (Hanover Area)
117-124: 1. Shannon Govern (Hamburg), 2. Tommi Vozcaino (Western Wayne), 3. Anna Kalcich (Selinsgrove), 4. Taylor Stover (North Allegheny), 5. Carlie Pena (Parkland)
122-128: 1. Bella DeVito (Kiski), 2. Zalika Roberts (Gettysburg), 3. Alia Narvaez-Weiner (Delaware Valley), 4. Leilani Ramos (Canon-McMilllan), 5. Lexy Cartegena (Selinsgrove)
125-130 A: 1. Kacie Mook (Crawford), 2. Karissa Springer (Selinsgrove), 3. Riley Hickton (Canon-McMilllan), 4. Samantha Opalka (Delaware Valley), 5. Helen Diehl (Parkland)
125-130 B: 1. Montana Lewis (Gettysburg), 2. Cadence Kratzer (Selinsgrove), 3. Brayden Gurrierro (Central Mountain), 4. Alaina McDaniel (Canon-McMilllan), 5. Danielle Eisoleffel (Delaware Valley)
129-135: 1. Marissa Rumsey (Williamsport), 2. Rylie Stewart (Canon-McMilllan), 3. Marlee Johnson (Big Spring), 4. Jody Mikhail (Cumberland Valley), 5. Cayleigh Graff (Selinsgrove)
125-132: 1. Nadie McGee (Canon-McMilllan), 2. Austynn Falls (Central Mountain), 3. Cassidy Walzer (Delaware Valley), 4. Kaidence Ankner (Hanover Area), 5. Aubrey Kuhn (Cumberland Valley)
131-136: 1. Katelyn Keller (Gettysburg), 2. Toby Atwood (Armstrong), 3. Breanna Hahn (Parkland), 4. Hope Carmona (Canon-McMilllan), 5. Brarelynn Wood (Athens)
135-140: 1. Makenna Stratts (Central Mountain), 2. Chloe Ault (Canon-McMilllan), 3. Janaye Saunders (Parkland), 4. Peyton Kissel (Gettysburg), 5. Lilly Galasso (Athens)
138-144: 1. Rachel McKinney (Gettysburg), 2. Kylie Strafford (Crawford), 3. Aubrey Morrison (North Allegheny), 4. Mark Bruscino (Cumberland Valley), 5. Shannon Fratus (Parkland)
143-148: 1. Olivia White (Cumberland Valley), 2. Zehra Saymaz (Parkland), 3. Brenna Colleny (North Allegheny), 4. Grace Crestani (Bald Eagle Area), 5. Amillyone Williams (Canon-McMilllan)
144-148: 1. Patron Plummer (Chestnut Ridge), 2. Leyna Rumpler (North Allegheny), 3. Elora Dillinger (Crawford), 4. Kaelyn Balbirer (Delaware Valley), 5. Brooke Dylon (Crawford)
151-164: 1. Kylie Monroe (Gettysburg), 2. Jordyn Joyner (Parkland), 3. Paige Ward (Canon-McMilllan), 4. Veronica White (Cumberland Valley), 5. Halei Schlosser (Athens)
150-161: 1. Sarah Seltzer (Delaware Valley) 2. Kaylea Day (Chestnut Ridge), 3. Lily Kinder (Crawford), 4. Dynisty Williams (Canon-McMilllan), 5. Alexandra Butler (Western Wayne)
158-175: 1. Natalie Rush (Canon-McMilllan), 2. Raven McCarthy (Athens), 3. Kaylee Dean (North Allegheny), 4. Sarah Lynn (Big Spring), 5. Emily Gelnett (Selinsgrove)
177-191: 1. Colleen Giglio (Gettysburg), 2. Aja’nai Jumper (Cumberland Valley), 3. Kendall Wagner (Central Mountain), 4. Lindsey Snook (Hanover Area), 5. Chelsea Wilson (Crawford)
210-215: 1. Emma Lavalle (Gettysburg), 2. Gabby Salazar (Gettysburg)
STRONG START FOR CANNERS: Biglerville sent a pretty clear message last Thursday when it toppled rival Bermudian Springs in a match that wasn’t decided until Isael Sanchez’s win in the final bout of the night. Not only did the Canners get the better of their rivals for the first time since 2009, but they also gained the upper hand in the YAIAA-3 title race.
Biglerville, which belted Delone Catholic on Monday, 54-18, stands at 3-0 in divisional matches. The Canners host Hanover on Jan. 13 before heading to Littlestown a week later in what would be a title showdown.
The Thunderbolts dropped a 39-32 decision to Bermudian on Dec. 13 after forfeiting the last two bouts of the match. Should they dispatch Delone and Hanover, the Bolts would face the Canners for a share of the title.
Bermudian Springs would have a vested interest in that match as well, providing it holds serve over the remainder of its divisional slate. The Eagles could be part of a three-way tie atop the standings if Ltown upends Bville.
There is plenty of work to be done before that, but it’s not too early to circle that match on Jan. 20 at the Thunderdome.
WARRIORS IN CHARGE: To the surprise of exactly no one, Gettysburg is in control of the YAIAA-2 after just a handful of duals. The Warriors (8-0) annihilated Northeastern on Monday, 72-6. Kennard-Dale, Susquehannock and West York are all that stand between Gburg and another division title.
The fact that the Warriors were moved back down to the Y-2 the last two seasons has been disappointing, to say the least. While briefly in Y-1, Chris Haines’ crew had some fantastic clashes with the likes of Dallastown and Spring Grove, drawing packed houses in the process.
Those type of matches do wonders to pump juice into the YAIAA, and the sport in general, but it’s too late to even throw a mild fit because Gettysburg will be off to the Mid-Penn Conference when the 2022 fall season kicks off for scholastic sports.
CARLISLE TOURNEY NUGGETS: A couple of notables that caught our eye while perusing brackets from the Carlisle Tournament included a big title run at 160 for a Buff, and a marathon march through the consys at 285.
Ganon Smith of Newport turned heads at 160 when he pinned Boiling Springs’ star Michael Duggan in the quarterfinals. Smith followed up that big stick with a 14-11 decision over Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry in the semifinals, before blanking Mason Stein of Central Bucks East in the finals, 5-0.
Duggan went 29-4 last season, earning state bronze at 152. Cherry has more than 70 career wins and was a 3A state qualifier a year ago.
Smith, who qualified for states as a freshman but has yet to return, is off to a 10-0 start and sits at 99 career wins.
Chambersburg heavyweight Avery Kuhns took a long and winding road to third place at Carlisle. Kuhns dropped a 4-0 decision to Red Land’s Ethan Eisner in his first match on Friday. After that, Kuhns decided not to lose again.
The Trojan ripped off three straight pins and a major decision to reach the consolation semifinals, where he posted a 2-1 triumph. That booked a rematch with Eisner for bronze. Kuhns earned his revenge in the rematch with a 5-0 decision, giving him five six straight wins to close the tourney.
MILLIONAIRES STRIKE GOLD: The Williamsport wrestling team made program history on Saturday by winning the King of the Mountain.
The Millionaires went 3-for-3 in the finals as Cael Nasdeo (113), Braden Bower (132) and Charles Crews (285) bagged individual titles. Williamsport edged Council Rock South by 10 points for the title among 32 teams. State College was third, followed by Greater Latrobe and host Central Mountain.
District 3 stalwarts Northern Lebanon and Cumberland Valley placed 19th and 20th, respectively. The Vikings were led by freshman Aaron Seidel who won the 106-pound weight class with a 9-0 major decision over Ty Kapusta of Franklin Regional.
CV standout Gabe Belga was fifth at 152.
King of the Mountain
Saturday – Central Mountain H.S.
Team: 1. Williamsport 169; 2. Council Rock South 159; 3. State College 149.5; 4. Greater Latrobe 135.5; 5. Central Mountain 127; 6. Canon-McMillan 124; 7. Mifflin County 117.5; 8. Mifflin County 117.5; 9. Franklin Regional 105; 10. Chestnut Ridge 104; 11. Forest Hills 94; 12. Bald Eagle Area 93.5; 13. Brookville 93; 14. Thomas Jefferson, 80; 15. Muncy 79; 16. Stow-Munroe Falls 72; 17. Hempfield, 66; 18. Bellefont 65.5; 19. Northern Lebanon 60.5; 20. Cumberland Valley 59; 20. Northern 59; 22. General McLane 54.5; 23. Garnet Valley 52; 23. Pottsville 52; 25. Line Mountain, 50.5; 26. Central York 49.5; 26. Warrior Run 49.5; 28. Chartiers Valley 49; 28. Seneca Valley, 28; 30, Burrell 39; 31. Boyertown 36.5; 32. Owen J. Roberts 29.5.
Championship Finals
106-Aaron Seidel (NLB) md. Ty Kapusta (FKR) 9-0. 113-Cael Nasdeo (WPT) tf. Lucas Fye (BEA) 15-0 3:44. 120-Vincent Kilkeary (GRL) p. Asher Cunningham (STC) 4:44. 126-Dalton Perry (CM) d. Hayden Cunningham (STC) by forfeit. 132-Braden Bower (WPT) d. Scott Johnson (MUN) 5-2. 138-Luke Simcox (CM) tf. Easton Toth (FRH) 16-0 5:06. 145-Pierson Manville (STC) d. Finn Solomon (FKR) 4-3. 152-Jackson Arrington (FRH) md. Dylan Evans (CRV) 13-4. 160-Matt Colajezzi (CRS) d. Kyler Everly (MCT) 5-0. 172-Matthew Furman (CMM) d. Cole Bartram (NYK) 8-4. 189-Brian Finnerty (TJF) d. Juliano Marion (FKR) 5-0. 215-Austin Johnson (MUN) d. Nick Pavlechko (STC) 3-1. 285-Charles Crews (WPT) d. Spires (MCL) 6-3, TB1.
