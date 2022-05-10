Sister act.
The last time Fairfield captured a division title came in 1996, when the Knights were still in the Mid-Penn Conference and head coach Terry Weikert was in his fourth year at the helm. His oldest daughter, Kelly, was the Knights’ ace in the circle.
Fast forward 26 years and Weikert is still leading the team and his youngest daughter, Kira, is the team’s ace hurler. And on Tuesday, Kira pitched the Knights to their first division crown since then in their 6-1 victory over visiting Delone Catholic in YAIAA-4 softball action on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield.
“I was hoping that a little bit of her big sister would come out of Kira today,” Terry Weikert said. “Kelly was a bulldog out there and when we got her a lead, she slammed the door on our opponent. Kira did that today and has for most of this season.”
The victory earns Fairfield at least a share of the division title, and the Knights need one more victory over their final two contests to claim it all by themselves.
Fairfield (12-3, 12-2) plays at Delone today and then hosts Hanover (4-13-1) on Thursday. The Squirettes would have to beat the Knights today and hope the Hawkettes can pull the upset on Thursday to earn a split title.
“It feels good to finally put it all together and win a division title,” Kira Weikert said. “To beat our biggest rival to do it makes it even more special.”
Delone (12-5, 11-4) has won nine consecutive division titles and had its five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday.
“We knew we could compete with Delone after we split with them last season,” Terry Weikert said, following his team’s eighth consecutive victory. “They’re an excellent team and an excellent program and this game had the intensity of a playoff game. We expected that type of intensity and I told the girls before the game to expect it.”
Delone broke on top when senior Alma Partenza slugged a solo homer over the center field fence with one down in the top of the first to get the visitors on the board. Partenza missed the first two-thirds of the season due to injury, but returned two weeks ago.
“Alma has provided a big lift for us, both in the field and in the lineup. She’s stabilized our defense at shortstop and given us another good bat in the order,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said. “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. I’d like to see us hit a little better, but our defense has drastically improved. We aren’t making nine errors per game anymore; it’s more like two, now.”
Fairfield responded with a two-spot in its half of the first with Weikert lacing a two-run opposite field single to plate Alyssa Wiles and Chrissy Hamilton.
Then in the second, the hosts broke the game open.
Wiles singled home Ellie Snyder, then after Weikert singled and Cailin Swam reached on a fielder’s choice, Sarah Devilbiss unloaded with a three-run homer to boost the advantage to 6-1.
Delone managed just four runners on base following the first inning, a trio of hits and a Fairfield miscue, as Weikert really had it going in the second through fifth innings.
Of her 46 pitches in those four frames, only seven were balls.
“I hung a change-up and (Partenza) got me. She got me for a home run last year, too,” Kira Weikert said. “I knew that she’d be the toughest hitter for me to have to face today. I didn’t let it bother me after she hit that, I just relaxed and went back to our game plan.”
Weikert went the distance on 97 pitches, 77 of which were strikes. She allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
“Their pitcher is really good and we couldn’t get our bats going today,” Rickrode said. “She was throwing a lot of strikes, but we weren’t very disciplined on high pitches. We swung at too many of them and when we did put them in play, it wasn’t hard contact.”
Weikert led the way offensively for the Knights, as well. She had a trio of knocks, including a double, while Wiles had two hits.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Delone 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Fairfield 240 000 x — 6 9 1
Amy Anderson and Teagan Funkhouser; Kira Weikert and Sarah Devilbiss. SO-BB: Anderson 4-2; Weikert 6-0. W-Weikert. L-Anderson. 2B: DC-Olivia Kale; F-Weikert. HR: DC-Alma Partenza; F-Devilbiss.
