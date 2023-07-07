Gettysburg High School’s Tegan Kuhns pitched in the High School All-American Game on Friday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game featured top 2024 Major League Baseball Draft prospects from the scholastic and prep levels.
Kuhns was one of two Pennsylvania players competing for the National team, joining Tague Davis of Malvern Prep. The Gettysburg star took the mound in the top of the second inning, allowing a single to P.J. Morlando of South Carolina. Morlando moved to second on a balk before Bryce Rainer of California drew a walk.
Kuhns, a power right-hander, then struck out Ontario’s Brendan Lawson. Infielder J.D. Nix of Wisconsin then singled to score Morlando. Kuhns got a groundball out to retire Fabio Peralta of Florida, as the runners moved to second and third.
The Warrior star stranded those runners by coaxing a grounder from Slade Caldwell of Arkansas to close out his inning of work. Kuhns’ final line read two hits and one earned run in an inning pitched, with a strikeout and a walk. He threw 30 pitches, with 18 for strikes. Kuhns topped out at 94 MPH on the radar gun.
Kuhns went 4-2 for the Warriors last spring in his junior season. He posted a 1.21 ERA with 61 strikeouts and eight walks. Kuhns has given a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee, which reached the College World Series last season and posted a 44-22 overall record.
The American team, which was limited to just two hits in the seven-inning contest, won 2-1. The game was part of the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities. The MLB All-Star game will be played Tuesday in Seattle.
