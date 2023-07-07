Gettysburg High School’s Tegan Kuhns pitched in the High School All-American Game on Friday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game featured top 2024 Major League Baseball Draft prospects from the scholastic and prep levels.

Kuhns was one of two Pennsylvania players competing for the National team, joining Tague Davis of Malvern Prep. The Gettysburg star took the mound in the top of the second inning, allowing a single to P.J. Morlando of South Carolina. Morlando moved to second on a balk before Bryce Rainer of California drew a walk.

