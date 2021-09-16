GOLF
YAIAA match at Honey Run
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart posted the third-best round of the day on Thursday at Honey Run.
Peart’s 77 tied him with Cade Fogdall of York Suburban. The Bolt senior posted a birdie on each nine.
Gettysburg placed fifth as a team, with junior Jarelle Forbes showing the way with an 82. Forbes placed just a stroke outside of the top 10 for the Warriors.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 311, 2. York Suburban 321, 3. Dover 328, 4. West York 353, 5. Gettysburg 371, 6. Kennard-Dale 388, 7. Eastern York 391
Gettysburg: Jarelle Forbes 82, Zachary Green 96, Kaleb Repp 96, Connor Peterman 97, Zachary Sentz 97
Littlestown: Bradin Peart 77
YAIAA match at Bridgewater
Delone Catholic dusted the field on Wednesday by scoring a 328, which was 23 shots clear of rival York Catholic. Tim Burke paced Delone by shooting a 74, followed by Evan Glass (83), Bryson Kopp (84) and Camdyn Keller (87).
Brady Walker keyed the Irish with a low round of 68.
Bermudian Springs’ Mason Diaz had a solid day with a round of 81.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 328, 2. York Catholic 351, 3. Bermudian Springs 359, 4. York Tech 361, 5. Hanover 380
YAIAA match at Range End
The battle between the Irish and Squires was on full display Monday, when York Catholic edged Delone by just one shot at Range End.
Squire Tim Burke took top honors by carding a 78, one stroke less than York Catholic’s Brady Walker. Delone’s Bryson Kopp also posted a 79 and Camdyn Keller finished with an 85.
Bermudian’s Mason Diaz matched Keller with an 85 as well.
Team: 1. York Catholic 330, 2. Delone Catholic 331, 3. York Tech 373, 4. Hanover 394, 5. Bermudian Springs 398
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 0
After losing consecutive matches to Littlestown and York Suburban, the Squirettes got back on track Thursday with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-9 win over Bermudian Springs.
Maggie Hughes and Marissa Miller combined for 13 kills in the win, while Emma Anderson had a team-high eight aces. Anderson also led the team in total points with 18.
Aida Sponseller tallied six kills and Lahanna Means had nine assists for Berm.
New Oxford 3, Kennard-Dale 0
The Colonials pounded out another big win on Thursday, hammering the Rams 25-6, 25-10, 25-16.
Mackenzie Adams pumped out eight kills, Lauren Robinson served up seven aces and Devyn Kelley added six more at the line.
South Western 3, Red Lion 0
The Mustangs moved to 3-1 in Y-1 and overall with a sweep over the Lions, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.
Kirby Meyer had a nice night in the victory, notching 22 digs, four aces and two kills. Sarah Nicholl chipped in with 12 kills, two aces and a block, and Emma Baney had 25 assists, four aces and three digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Mechanicsburg 0
The Colonials continue to roll on, led by freshman sensation Anya Rosenbach who took a 6-0, 6-1 victory in first singles over Taryn Zerbe.
In doubles, Alex Woff and Joslyn Loss continue to be on of the top teams in the YAIAA, grabbing yet another straight-set win.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Zerbe 6-0, 6-1; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Kandrot 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Henderson 6-1; 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolff/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Wyzynski/Nolan 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks (NO) d. Martin/Troung 6-4, 6-2.
Susquehannock 3, South Western 2
Sarah McCommas and Savannah Laudicina picked up wins in first and second singles, respectively, but Susquehannock grabbed the win, taking both doubles matches and the third singles match.
Singles: 1. Sarah McCommas (SW) d. Peyton Jones 6-3, 7-5; 2. Savannah Laudicina (SW) d. Zapach 6-4, 6-0; 3. Kontz (SQ) d. Kayley Skibicki 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Kandala/Snyder (SQ) d. Elise Panzo/Hope Bankert 6-4, 6-1; 2. Messersmith/Jackson (SQ) d. Mikayla Bond/Cassie Maqueda 7-5, 6-3.
James Buchanan 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Eagles struggled against the Rockets, failing to take a set in the loss on Thursday.
Singles: 1. Harbold (JB) d. Beka Gerringer 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nagy (JB) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 6-2; 3. Wible (JB) d. Abby Myers 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Lester/Stine (JB) d. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heineman 6-2, 6-2; 2. Cooper/Lynch (JB) d. Taylor Stockham/Ella Somerville 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 6,
Delone Catholic 1
Bailey Oehmig netted a hat trick as the Eagles dispatched the Squirettes on Thursday.
Hannah Chenault opened the scoring on a feed from Amelia Peters. Delone answered when Abigael Vingsen scored on an assist by Emily McCann.
Oehmig scored prior to the half on a penalty kick, and then twice more after halftime to put the game away for the Eagles.
Alison Watts chalked up two goals for the Eagles to close out the scoring.
Fairfield 3, Littlestown 0
The Knights left it late, but ultimately made continuous waves of pressure pay off with three second-half goals in the victory.
Therese Phelan opened the scoring with 13:28 left to play in the contest, while Breana Valentine and Honey Strosnider followed with goals of their own in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Abby Moroz had an outstanding game in net for the Thunderbolts, making 20 saves on 23 shots.
Fairfield 0 3 — 3
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: F-Therese Phelan, Breana Valentine, Honey Strosnider. Assists: F-Emma Dennison. Shots: F-23; L-0. Saves: L-Abby Moroz 20. Corners: F-12, L-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Susquenita 3, Hanover 0
Three different Blackhawks scored goals in a non-league shutout of the Hawkettes on Thursday. The game was halted prior to completion of the third period.
Reagan Wildasin faced 14 shots in net for Hanover, posting five saves.
