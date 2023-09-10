It wasn’t pretty at times, but there is no question the New Oxford football team will gladly take it.
Overcoming the affects of having their Friday night football contest against South Western moved to Saturday morning, and with an unsightly 13 penalties for 133 yards, the Colonials were able to turn their lemons into lemonade at the Corral.
The New Oxford defense forced four turnovers, one of which was returned 69 yards by Derek Price for a touchdown. Quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic was effective and efficient, throwing for 125 yards and rushing for another 36 while accounting for two scores.
Perhaps the biggest play of the day, however, was made by senior receiver Brennan Holmes. Just a few seconds after the Mustangs took the lead in the first quarter, Holmes returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a score that propelled the Colonials to an impressive 41-27 triumph.
“I feel like we all just woke up this morning ready to play,” Holmes said of the 10 a.m. kickoff.
Having to play a little more than 12 hours after the contest was postponed Friday was difficult for both sides. Having to adjust their routines for an early morning kickoff wasn’t ideal, but the Colonials clearly made the better of it.
“Our adrenaline was running high last night,” Ahmetovic said. “We were all pumped to play and then…it was a buzzkill.”
That can also be said of quick-strike response that came in the form of the kickoff return by Holmes. That score ignited a string of five unanswered touchdowns from New Oxford that gave the visitors complete control of the contest despite a number of self-inflicted entanglements due to the slew of penalties.
“Even in first and 20 situations we were able to chip away and gain six or eight yards that put us in third and manageable,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said. “Our kids were resilient with that and kept playing ‘next play’.”
The Colonial offense, which racked up over 300 yards for the contest, was able to wear down a South Western defense that has statistically been one of the best in the York-Adams League this season to date. Ahmetovic was able to quickly bring the offense to the line play after play to measure up the Mustang defense before checking with the sideline to see if any adjustments were necessary.
“I think it was hard for everybody,” Warner said. “But for (their) two-way guys…they had to struggle with the heat and humidity. We’re just happy with the way our players responded to it.”
The Colonial attack made adjustments to limit the effectiveness of SW defensive lineman Ayden Wysocki throughout the game. Wysocki, who almost single-handedly gave a potent Dover offense trouble last week, was constantly double-teamed by two New Oxford lineman.
“We made the adjustment,” Holmes said of going to a double-team on Wysocki in the first quarter. “And I think we kind of held him the rest of the game.”
Held was certainly the right word in several aspects. While Wysocki was mainly a non-factor, the Colonials were penalized for holding eight times and had another three personal foul penalties that could have had a bigger impact had it now been for the four South Western turnovers.
“The holding…it is what it is,” Warner said. “When our players are making aggressive penalties….obviously we continue to work and continue to coach, but if they’re getting on guys and making a penalty, that’s fine. It wasn’t as if they were reaching out and pulling down somebody. The personal fouls, however, we’ll have to address that.”
Moments after Holmes put the Ox ahead, the Colonials forced a fumble and wasted little time taking advantage. Despite a number of holding penalties on the drive, the Colonials capitalized on the SW miscue as Ahmetovic found Tyler Arigo for a 29-yard strike to put the visitors up 14-6.
New Oxford then put up back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter to wrangle complete control of the contest. Clayton Nieves (19 carries, 91 yards) scored on a six-yard run to make 21-6 before Ahmetovic reached the endzone a little less than three minutes later on a two-yard sneak to push the Colonials advantage to 28-6.
After Price returned a South Western fumble for a score midway through the third quarter to put New Oxford up 35-6, the home team managed back-to-back touchdown drives to pull within 35-21.
A game of it, however, was not in the cards as the Colonials salted away the contest with a two-yard TD run from Jarrett Bitzer (6 carries, 46 yards) with 6:40 left to make it 41-21.
The Mustangs scored one more time when QB Bryce Graham (21-of-30, 220 yards) found Connor Baldwin for a 34-yard strike with 3:41 left, but the ensuing onsides kick was recovered by Ahmetovic to seal the triumph.
The Colonials (3-0) will open up York-Adams Division 2 play Friday against Dover (2-1) in a showdown between arguably the top two squads in the division.
New Oxford 14 14 7 6 - 41
South Western 6 0 15 6 - 27
First Quarter
SW Jackson Hersh 5 pass from Bryce Graham (kick failed) 5:26
NO Brennan Holmes 86 kickoff return (Brady Miller kick) 5:14
NO Tyler Arigo 29 pass from Idriz Ahmetovic (Miller kick) 1:30
Second Quarter
NO Clayton Nieves 6 run (Miller kick) 8:59
NO Ahmetovic 2 run (Miller kick) 6:12
Third Quarter
NO Derek Price 69 yard fumble return (Miller kick) 5:55
SW Ben Klein 5 run (Owen Allen pass from Graham) 4:27
SW Cade Baumgardner 2 pass from Graham (Tanner Truelove kick) 1:16
Fourth Quarter
NO Jarrett Bitzer 2 run (kick failed) 6:40
SW Connor Baldwin 34 pass from Graham (kick failed) 3:41
Team Stats NO SW
First Downs 19 17
Rushing 39-190 19-87
Passing 17-21-1 21-30-1
Passing Yards 125 220
Total Yards 315 307
Fumble-lost 1-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 13-133 8-62
Punts-yards 2-40.0 3-39.0
Individual Stats
Rushing: NO, Clayton Nieves 19-91, Idriz Ahmetovic 10-36, Jarrett Bitzer 6-46, Alex Brown 3-11, Luke Frey 1-6; SW, Austin Rollman 8-21, Antwan Jefferson 6-46, Bryce Graham 2-6, Cade Baumgardner 1-8, Ben Klein 1-5, Logan Klinedinst 1-1.
Passing: NO, Ahmetovic 17-21-1, 125; SW, Graham 21-30-1, 220.
Receiving: NO, Tyler Arigo 5-46, Holden Crabbs 4-36, Ryan Vargas 4-30, Brennan Holmes 3-16, Brayden Billman 1-(-3); SW, Baumgardner 5-30, Owen Allen 3-29, Tommy Putman 2-56, Connor Baldwin 2-43, Brooklyn Calcutt 2-19, Rollman 2-11, Jackson Hersh 2-10, Ayden McMillion 1-13, Klein 1-5, Colton Smith 1-4.
