Mount St. Mary’s redshirt senior Kendall Bresee earned recognition as the Northeast Conference Player of the Year, and head coach Maria Marchesano was named Coach of the Year by the conference office on Monday. Bresee’s efforts on the defensive end of the ball also netted her Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Bresee ranked in the top four among NEC players for four major statistical categories. By regular season’s end, the Urbana high school graduate and George Washington transfer finished second in the league in rebounding with 8.67 per game (182 total) and steals at 2.14 a game (45). In scoring and assists she ranks fourth with 14.57 points per contest (306) and 4.05 dimes (85).
In the Mount’s run to the NEC regular season title, Bresee upped all her averages, including a team-best 15.1 point average. Her specialty was the double-double, recording nine this season – all coming in conference games. Additional noteworthy performances include a career-high 29 points as the Mountaineers closed in on first place against Saint Francis U, and a 26 point, 15 rebound showing against Central Connecticut in January.
Bresee is the ninth player in Mount St. Mary’s history to be named Player of the Year, and the first since Kia Williams was honored in 2000-01. She becomes the third player to be recognized as the top defender, joining Kiana Fobbs and two-time winner Tiffany Green.
Both of Bresee’s recognition are paired with a First Team All-NEC selection. That is the 19th first teamer the Mount has had, and she joins teammate Michaela Harrison, who received the honor last year.
Marchesano has orchestrated a turnaround of the Mountaineer women’s basketball program, posting back-to-back 14-4 records against the NEC and the first regular season title since 2001. The teams she have built are already starting to rewrite the record books in Emmitsburg.
The Mount’s teams put up big offensive numbers under the tutelage of the Hoosier, leading the NEC in scoring offense and field-goal percentage two years running. This year, they have helped their cause at the free throw line, making 79.4 percent of their shots, which is sixth-best in the country.
Three-point shooting is also a hallmark. With 179 triples in a shortened season, this year’s teams rank sixth on the school’s all-time list. Her previous teams stand first, second and fourth in program history.
The 2020-21 Mountaineers rank in the top half for every statistical category tracked by the NEC. Aside from scoring offense and shooting percentages, they are also tops in scoring margin, rebound margin and assist to turnover ratio.
All of the excellence on the floor has transformed the team’s record from 24-36 in Marchesano’s first two seasons to 35-17 in the two most recent years.
Three more Mountaineers were acknowledged for their performances this season. Harrison, a junior guard, earned acknowledgement as a Second Team All-NEC player. She is right behind Bresee in the points column, standing 10th in the NEC with 12.55 points per contest (251 total).
Known for her three-point prowess, Harrison has splashed home 46 shots from beyond-the-arc, good for 2.3 per game and third-best in the league. Nine of those triples came against Bryant on February 20th for a new school record. Her 35 points in that game are the most for any NEC player this season.
On February 25th at Merrimack, she became the 28th member of the Mount’s 1,000 point club and the 10th to accomplish the feat in three years.
Also known for hitting long-range shots, Aryna Taylor was granted a Third Team All-NEC selection. A redshirt sophomore, Taylor averages two treys a game, tying her for fifth on the NEC’s list. The Virginian stands 14th on the league’s top scoring chart. She hit a career-high 19 points twice, with the second effort guiding the Mount in the title-clinching win over SFU on March 1st.
Jessica Tomasetti led the freshman class at the Mount in scoring (4.2) and assists (1.2). She was named Rookie of the Week twice, including after the Bryant series where she scored 24 points and a career-high 14 in the second game.
Mount St. Mary’s begins their final quest for an NCAA Tournament bid Wednesday (March 10), when they host Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC Semifinals. Tip-off is 7 p.m. at Knott Arena.
