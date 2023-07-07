New Oxford 1, Gettysburg 0
Tyson Carpenter delivered an RBI single in the home half of the seventh inning as New Oxford scored a walk-off win over Gettysburg in York-Adams American Legion Baseball playoff action on Friday.
New Oxford moves into the best-of-three championship series where it will face top-seeded Northeastern, which edged Hanover on Friday, 7-6. Game 1 of the series is slated for 5:45 p.m. on Monday at Northeastern. New Oxford hosts Game 2 on Tuesday, and if needed, a deciding Game 3 would be back at Northeastern on Wednesday.
With Friday’s game deadlocked at 0-0 into the bottom of the seventh, AJ Bachota sparked the winning rally by drawing a leadoff walk. Gettysburg reliever Mason Rebert entered the game and was able to strike out the first batter he faced before Bachota swiped second base. That set the stage for Carpenter, who took a full-count pitch into left field for the game-deciding RBI.
Carpenter was 2-for-2 while teammate Jake Sharrer went 2-for-3 with a double. For Gettysburg, Reid Grossman had a 2-for-4 night that included a two-bagger and Andrew Reisginger slugged a pair of base hits.
Mason Weaver got the final out in the top of the seventh and was credited with the win. Ox hurlers Aaron Smith and Carpenter combined for seven strikeouts and one walk, allowing a combined seven hits.
For Post 202, Zach Williams fired six shutout innings, scattering seven base hits and fanning three without walking a batter.
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 7 1
New Oxford 000 000 1 — 1 8 0
Zach Williams, Curtis Rebert (7), Mason Rebert (7). Aaron Smith, Tyson Carpenter (6), Mason Weaver (7). WP: Weaver. LP: M. Rebert. SO-BB: Williams 3-0, C. Rebert 0-1, M. Rebert 1-0, Smith 3-0, Carpenter 4-1, Weaver 0-0. 2B: G-Reid Grossman; NO-Jake Sharrer
Northeastern 7, Hanover 6
Hanover erased a 6-0 second-inning deficit only to see Northeastern post a single tally in the fifth and hold on from there in York-Adams American Legion playoff action on Friday. The win sends Northeastern into the championship series while Hanover was eliminated with the loss.
Lucas Bacher singled home pair of runs and Chase Roberts doubled for Hanover, which was limited to four hits and struck out a combined 16 times against Northeastern hurlers Zach Bortner and Konner Reeser. Reeser entered in the third and fired 4.1 innings of hitless relief, fanning 10.
For Northeastern, which scored six times in the second, Brinden Floyd smacked a pair of doubles, joining teammates Nate Moser and Bortner with two RBI apiece.
Hanover 006 000 0 — 6 4 2
Northeastern 060 010 x — 7 9 1
Sieg, Koen Breighner (1), Braylen Branham (2), Aiden Caprarola (5). Zach Bortner, Konner Reeser (3). WP: Reeser. LP: Branham. SO-BB: Sieg 0-0, Breighner 0-0, Branham 2-0, Caprarola 4-4, Bortner 6-6, Reeser 10-3. 2B: H-Chase Roberts; NE-Brinden Floyd 2
