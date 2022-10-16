CROSS COUNTRY
Mid-Penn Championships
Competing in the Mid-Penn Championships at Big Spring High School on Saturday, a trio of Gettysburg runners and the Warrior girls’ team qualified for the upcoming District 3 Championships. Winter Oaster continued to show form by finishing 20:00.1 to lead the Gettysburg girls. Oaster was 11th in a field of 168 girls.
On the boys’ side, Gavin Cole was 70th in 18:23.6 and Owen Clapsadle crossed the line in 19:25.1 to place 106th. Both Cole and Clapsade qualified for districts with their performances on Saturday.
“The boys are a very young group, and it’s been great,” said Gettysburg boys head coach Brian Mount via telephone. “I’m glad our season didn’t stop yesterday. And the girls have had a great season. They’ve been strong for a few years now and they’re a small team.”
Oaster, a returning state qualifier, led the Warriors to a division title as they moved from the YAIAA and back into the Mid-Penn. She’ll be at the front of a Warrior pack in districts that includes Lily Arnold, Brooke Myers, Ryan Reichert, Megan Hurst, Beatrice Russell and Nicole Hasis.
Arnold cracked the top 50 on Saturday by placing 41st in 21:28.8.
Camryn Kiser of Chambersburg won the girls’ race in 18:10.7. State College, which placed five runners inside the top 10, easily won the 3A team title while Bishop McDevitt was the 2A champ with 57 points.
Cole paced a young Warrior boys’ team that will lose only one senior to graduation. The co-captain will be joined by Clapsadle, who returned to cross country this year, when the district meet takes place in two weeks back at Big Spring.
“His leadership and dedication has improved,” said Mount of Cole, who moved to the front of the Gburg pack this season. “He’s getting used to being the guy as the No. 1 runner.
“Owen is getting used to the distance and the pressure. His consistency has been very impressive.”
Gettysburg’s boys’ team has seen a reduction of runners from a few years ago when 26 kids dotted the roster. With 15 capable runners at the ready this fall, Mount believes the program remains in good shape as it moves forward. Luke Breighner and Paul Kennedy, who placed 114th and 120th, respectively, figure to play key roles in seasons to come.
“With a little seasoning we will do well,” said Mount.
Timothy Roden of Central Dauphin won the boys’ race in 15:52.0
The YAIAA Championships take place on Tuesday at John Rudy Park in York. The District 3 Championships will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29th at Big Spring.
Mid-Penn Conference Championships
Saturday — Big Spring H.S.
GIRLS
Gettysburg: 11. Winter Oaster 20:00.1, 41. Lily Arnold 21:28.8, 81. Brooke Myers 22:44.8, 82. Ryan Reichert 22:48.9, 99. Megan Hurst 23:28.4, 104. Beatrice Russell 23:43.4, 107. Nicole Hasis 23:48.3
Team
Class 3A: State College 32 pts.
Class 2A: Bishop McDevitt 57 pts.
BOYS
Gettysburg: 70. Gavin Cole 18:23.6, 106. Owen Clapsadle 19:25.1, 113. Isaiah Sommers 19:29.6, 114. Luke Breighner 19:31.3, 120. Paul Kennedy 19:38.4, 144. Joshua Sellers 20:17.9, 151 C.J. Lair 20:26.1
Team
Class 3A: Cumberland Valley 79 pts.
Class 2A: Boiling Springs 50 pts.
FOOTBALL
Biglerville 23, Hanover 22
The Canners came up with a stop on an untimed down to secure a YAIAA win over the host ‘Hawks on Friday.
Biglerville (4-4) led by a point late in the game before losing the ball on a fumble. Hanover (2-6) quickly drove inside the Biglerville five-yard line before being backed up to the 10 on a penalty. The ‘Hawks attempted a game-winning field which was no good, but the Canners were flagged on the play for roughing the kicker.
Given a second chance, Hanover opted to run a play but its pass with no time on the clock was incomplete.
“You just trust that we’ve done enough and they’re going to be able to make a play,” said Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers. “It was nice to see them stand up and finish the game off for us.”
The Canner attack was spearheaded by senior Seth Lady, who piled up 236 yards rushing. Lady scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 79-yarder in the first quarter.
“The O-line was on their game, we had some of the best movement we’ve seen in a long time,” said Smyers. “They were moving people and he was finding the creases.”
Caden Althoff also rushed for a touchdown for Biglerville, which attempted only two passes in the game. Levi Roberts went 2-for-3 on extra points and kicked a 36-yard field goal.
Hanover was paced by Joey Wilkinson, who pulled in passdowns of 26, 6 and 11 yards.
New Oxford 35, West York 8
Jett Moore passed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown as the Colonials built a 35-0 halftime lead in their win over the Bulldogs last Friday.
New Oxford (7-1, 5-0 YAIAA-2) took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter after Brittyn Eakins broke off a 35-yard touchdown run. The Ox, which secured at least a share of the division title with the victory, doubled its advantage thanks to an 8-yard scoring scamper by Riley Killen. The lead grew to 21-0 when Moore, the Colonials’ QB, caught a short TD pass from Cam Herring on a trick play.
Brennan Holmes capped the huge half by grabbing a 12-yard touchdown pass from Moore before returning a punt 49 yards for another score.
Eakins led the ground game with 90 yards on just eight carries while Moore hit on 7 of 11 pass attempts.
West York 0 0 0 8 — 8
New Oxford 7 28 0 0 — 35
First Quarter
NO-Brittyn Eakins 35 run (Idriz Ahmetovic kick)
Second Quarter
NO-Riley Killen 8 (Ahmetovic kick)
NO-Jett Moore 10 pass from Cameron Herring (Ahmetovic kick)
NO-Brennan Holmes 12 pass from Moore (Ahmetovic kick)
NO-Holmes 49 punt return (Ahmetovic kick)
Third Quarter
WY-Brandon DeJesus 8 run (DeJesus 2-pt. run)
Team Statistics
WY NO
First downs 5 10
Rushing yards 59 108
Passing 5-11-2 8-14-0
Passing yards 14 99
Total yards 73 207
Fumbles lost 0 0
Penalties-yards 4-21 8-79
Individual Statistics
Rushing: WY-DeJesus 9-35, Roberts 5-(-33), Team 16-57; NO-Eakins 8-90, Killen 4-30, Moore 2-5, Nieves 4-(-1), Team 6-(-16)
Passing: WY-Roberts 5-10-2 14, Team 0-1-0; NO-Moore 7-11-0 89, Herring 1-1-0 10, Team 0-2-0
Receiving: WY-Team 5-14; NO-Schriver 3-48, Killen 1-18, Holmes 1-12, Moore 1-10, Herring 1-7, Ahmetovic 1-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.