The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is looking for tennis players who want to help those in financial need.
The 20th Annual Gettysburg Benefit Tennis Tournament, scheduled for May 21, will benefit the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Financial Assistance Program. This fund aids residents from all parts of Adams County, allowing recipients to improve their physical and mental health with access to regular exercise and recreation.
The tournament is organized by community tennis enthusiasts and the YW.
Assistance is offered on a sliding scale based on family size and income. Most applicants qualify for a 90 or 95 percent discount on membership fees. All recipients of this assistance report incomes at 160 percent of the federal poverty level or lower.
Rice Fruit Company is lead sponsor of this year’s tennis tournament. John Rice said the company is proud to fill that role in memory of his parents, Arthur and Muriel Rice, who were committed local philanthropists and supporters of healthcare and education.
The round-robin doubles tournament will give each entrant the opportunity to play several matches with a variety of partners, with separate divisions for men and women.
To encourage more people to play, the YWCA decreased the registration fee from previous years. The individual entry fee for the event is $75, or $25 for high school students. It is to take place at the Gettysburg College courts on Mummasburg Road. Courts will open at 9:30 a.m. on May 21. Rain date is May 22.
Thanks to generous sponsors, there are a limited number of free entries available for high school students.
Information about participating in this year’s tournament is available by contacting YW Fund Development Director Alex J. Hayes at ahayes@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-9171, ext. 116 or visiting the events tab at www.ywcagettysburg.org.
In addition to Rice Fruit Company, the tournament is made possible due to the generosity of the following sponsors: Advent Partners, Community Benefits Real Estate, Animal Wellness Clinic, C.E. Williams Sons Inc., Sites Realty Inc., Wolfe, Rice & Quinn LLC, Shipley Energy, WellSpan, Puhl and Thrasher Attorneys at Law, Alam B. Roofing, Wayne and Susan Hill, The Magraw Family in Memory of Tim Magraw, Faye Niebler, Chelli McGlaughlin, Ellen Rebert and Nell Matthews in memory of Kathy Thompson.
