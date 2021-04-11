No. 5 Gettysburg College (2-0) honored its seven seniors prior to its game against Ursinus College (0-2) and the pre-game festivities turned into plenty of in-game celebrations as 10 different Bullets hit the scoring column in a 20-5 victory at Clark Field.
Ursinus (0-2) 3 2 - 5
#5 Gettysburg (4-0) 11 9 - 20
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Kerry McKeever ’21: 5 Goals, Assist, 4 Draw Controls
Jordan Basso ’24: 2 Goals, 5 Assists, 6 Draw Controls
Bri Stokes ’21: 3 Goals, 2 Assists
Caroline Compoli ’24: 3 Goals
Regan Rightmire ’24: Goal, 2 Assists, 6 Draw Controls
Caroline Sullivan ’24: 2 Goals, Assist, 4 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
Shannon Twill ’23 (Warren, N.J./Watchung Hills): 3 Saves
Game Breakdown…
First Half
It didn’t take long for Gettysburg to get the offensive engine running as senior Maddy Ruffini flipped a pass to McKeever for a quick score 20 seconds into the game.
Ursinus didn’t back down from the challenge and Machado kept the Bullets off the board over the next four minutes, allowing Jill Verrelle to tie the game on a free-position goal at 25:15.
The teams traded goals to keep the deadlock at 2-2 with 21:36 left in the first half, but the tie wouldn’t last long as Gettysburg’s dominance inside the draw circle opened multiple opportunities. The Bullets won all but one of 15 draws in the first 30 minutes and it helped spur a 9-0 run. McKeever tallied three goals and Stokes produced two, while Basso dished out three consecutive assists at one point during the run.
A free-position goal by Abby Krasutsky set the score at 11-3 at the half.
Second Half
The story in the second half mirrored the first with the Bullets continuing to dominant possession of the ball and winning 9-of-11 draws. McKeever, Stokes, Basso, and Sullivan – the team’s top four scorers this spring – all tickled the twine during the final 30 minutes of play.
Several Bullets reached the scoring column for the first time in their careers. Freshman Jenna King scored her first career goal at 28:34. King found sophomore Essie Pasternak cutting to the cage for the latter’s first collegiate tally at 19:06. The final new goal scorer for Gettysburg was Compoli, who went on a personal three-goal streak thanks to two assists from Basso and a free-position attempt.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg held the lead in shots (38-13), ground balls (15-11), and draw controls (23-3).
The Bullets 20-goal outburst was its first since dropping 24 goals on Westminster College in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament. The game against Westminster was also the last time 10 or more Bullets scored goals.
The 23 draw controls snagged by Gettysburg were the team’s highest total since grabbing 24 against Ithaca College on March 14, 2019.
Basso has scored seven points in back-to-back games. The first-year attacker tallied seven points on four goals and three assists at Dickinson last weekend.
McKeever’s goal-scoring streak stands at 38 games, while her point-streak is at 41. McKeever has scored three or more goals in a game 24 times in her career.
Stokes, McKeever, Ruffini, Gabby Dunning, Kerry Ullman, Sara Howard and Alex Jarvis were honored prior to the game. The seven Gettysburg seniors have helped the team post a record of 48-5 overall, win two Centennial Conference titles, and claim the 2018 NCAA Division III championship.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg extended its winning streak against Ursinus to 24 games. The Bullets lead the all-time series with the Bears 27-20.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Junior Katherine Mangione registered two wins and sophomore Amanda Addesso and freshman Alexa Schauder each recorded one to lead the Gettysburg College women’s track and field team in the season opener at the Dickinson Invitational.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Katherine Mangione ’22: Discus – 1st (106’ 8”), Javelin – 1st (111’9)
Amanda Addesso ’23: 5,000-Meter Run – 1st (19:12.58)
Alexa Schauder ’24: High Jump – 1st (4’ 7 3/4”)
Meet Highlights
Mangione tied her personal-record in the discus with a toss of 106’ 8” to capture first-place and notched the top spot in the javelin with a throw of 111’9” on her first attempt. Today marked the first time that she has posted two career victories.
Also competing in the javelin was freshman Holly Ferrara (Holland, Pa./Council Rock South), who finished in second (107’ 6”).
Freshman Alexa Schauder made her mark in her collegiate debut as she notched her first career win in the high jump (4’ 7 3/4”) while junior Anna Pienkos finished right behind in second (4’ 7 3/4”).
Addesso ran in her first 5,000-meter run in the outdoor season and clocked a 19:12.58 time to notch her first career victory.
In her first time running in the 3,000-meter run, Kathrin O’Brien ’22 finished in second with a 11:58.79 time.
Sophomore Georgia Larzelere ’22 ran the third fastest time in the 800-meters, clocking 2:30.86.
Competing in her first 100-meter hurdles event, sophomore Julia Piness registered third-place with a time of 17.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.