The last time Hanover Post 14 and Bermudian Springs met up, it was the former that walked away with a convincing 10-0 victory in five innings.
This time around, with Bermudian at home, the result was the same, but the game was far different as Hanover held off a Berm rally to grab a 7-6 victory and move to 3-1 on the young season.
“They battled,” Hanover coach Troy Wentz said of the hosts. “They brought their third or fourth pitcher in there in the third inning and he pitched really well to keep them in it and then they got the bats going.”
It appeared as if Post 14 was headed for another big victory in the early going. Hanover plated two early runs against Bermudian starter Aidan Reinert, who walked three in the first inning and allowed a pair of runs.
Bermudian immediately struck back in the bottom half on an RBI single from catcher Mason Diaz, who went 4-for-4 on the night with three RBI for Berm.
The runs kept coming for Hanover, however, as Reinert walked two more to start the second inning before being pulled from the game for Lucas Zepp. Zepp had a tough time as well with the Hanover lineup, walking three and allowing two hits over just an inning of work as Post 14 extended the lead to 4-1.
“We did a good job there early of taking what was given,” Wentz said afterward. “We worked the count well and were very patient and when they did give us something to hit, they did a good job of putting the bat on the ball.”
After a shutdown inning in the second for Justus Feeser on the mound, Hanover appeared as if it would run away in the third inning. With Brodie Smith now on the mound for Bermudian, Colby Hahn’s single started what was a three-run inning for Post 14 to push the lead out to 7-1.
Unfortunately for Hanover, those would be the last runs it would score in the contest.
“We’ve hit the ball well and started the last two games well, but we haven’t built on those leads,” Wentz said. “It’s obviously good to start the game well, but you have to build on it or they can get back into the ball game and that’s what they did tonight.”
Berm got one back in the bottom of third to make it 7-2, but after a shutdown inning from Smith, they began to really chip away in the bottom of the fourth. First it was Carter Stuart driving in a run before Diaz followed with yet another RBI to cut it 7-4. Jason Carroll added a run-scoring single and suddenly it was 7-5 headed to the last three innings of the game.
The Hanover bats were silent in the fifth, but Chase Roberts, who took the mound for Feeser to get the last two outs of the fourth, kept his team ahead.
Roberts worked a scoreless fifth, striking out two before Bermudian cut the lead to one in the sixth on an RBI single from Smith.
That’s as close as the hosts would get, however, as Roberts struck out the side in the seventh to seal the game and move Post 14 to 3-1.
“It’s good to get another one,” Wentz said of the win. “We’re still kind of figuring out what we’ve got but we know have some good arms and we can score some runs and if we can do both of those things, we’ll have a chance to win some games.
Hanover 223 000 0 — 7 6 1
Bermudian 101 301 0 — 6 7 3
Justus Feeser, Chase Roberts (4) and Ryan Moore. Austin Reinert, Lucas Zepp (2), Brodie Smith (3) and Mason Diaz. WP: Feeser. LP: Reinert. SO-BB: H-Feeser 4-3, Roberts 6-0; BS-Reinert 1-5, Zepp 0-3, Smith 3-1. 2B: H-Feeser, BS-Zepp, Diaz and Carter Stuart.
