Josh Fulton is starting to feel comfortable in a Biglerville Canner uniform.
After scoring 15 touchdowns for Delone Catholic last season, the senior bruiser has taken some time to find his footing in Apple Town. It all came together for Fulton in Friday night’s 39-12 win over visiting York Tech at Musselman Stadium. Fulton scored three first-half touchdowns as the Canners surged to a 26-12 advantage at halftime on their way to the first victory of the Brett Smyers era.
“This is the team we knew we could be,” said Fulton, who finished with 118 yards on 14 rushing attempts. “It’s all uphill for us from here.”
The Spartans (1-3) drew first blood on the initial possession of the contest. On fourth-and-one from their own 29, Zach Driver found the edge on a toss sweep and out-sped the Canner defense to the end zone. The two-point attempt failed as the guests jumped in front, 6-0.
The hosts answered with a 69-yard march. Fulton battered his way for 25 yards then finished the foray with a 3-yard plunge that tied the score at six-all.
The Canner defense set up a go-ahead tally when a strip-sack forced a fumble that Johnny Sanchez recovered at the Tech 21. Fulton finished the short drive with a 2-yard run. Biglerville converted the two-pointer on a pass from Zach Showers to Sam Hurda to give the home team the lead for good, 14-6.
York Tech capitalized after a fumbled snap gave them the ball at the Canner 33. Jamar Johnson scored on a one-yard keeper that inched Tech closer, 14-12.
Biglerville scored two touchdowns in the final 2:04 of the half to put a strangle-hold on the outcome. Jesse Scott’s 18-yard burst on a jet sweep got Smyers’ club close and Fulton sprinted the final five yards to glory to complete his first-half hat trick.
“I can’t thank our line enough,” said Fulton, who also shone on defense from his linebacker position. “They should get all the credit.”
The Canner defense forced a short punt. With less than a minute in the period, Scott probed the right side. It looked like he was stopped after a three-yard gain, but Scott shrugged off a seemingly perfect form tackle, bounced to the outside and won the race to the pylon on a dash that covered 58 yards.
“He showed great awareness to put his hand down and keep his legs churning – there was no whistle,” said Smyers of the back-breaker. “Jesse had a great game on both sides of the ball.”
The second half was all Canners. Scott returned the kickoff to his team’s 46. Moments later, Kalen Sharah zigzagged his way 43 yards to nirvana. Hurda added a 4-yard blast near the end of the quarter to cap the scoring.
Biglerville piled up 303 yards rushing. Sharrah finished with 87 yards on eight carries while Scott added 76 yards on just two totes. The Black and Gold defense limited Tech to 200 total yards and forced nine fumbles.
The Canners (1-3) travel to Littlestown on Friday.
“It is very satisfying to see things come together,” said Smyers of his maidenhead triumph. “We’ll get back to work on Monday to see what we can do.”
York Tech 6 6 0 0 – 12
Biglerville 14 12 13 0 – 39
First quarter
YT – Zach Driver 71 run (run failed) 10:05
B – Josh Fulton 3 run (run failed) 4:39
B – Fulton 2 run (Sam Hurda pass from Zach Showers)
Second quarter
YT – Jamar Johnson 1 run (run failed) 4:04
B – Fulton 5 run (run failed) 2:04
B – Jesse Scott 58 run (kick failed) 00:20.6
Third quarter
B – Kalen Sharrah 43 run (Levi Roberts kick) 11:06
B – Sam Hurda 4 run (kick failed) 6:02
Team Statistics
YT B
First downs 9 13
Rushing 46-209 40-303
Passing 2-7-0 1-1-0
Passing yards -3 9
Total yards 206 312
Fumbles-lost 9-4 3-3
Penalties-yds 3-20 6-65
Punting 3-25.7 2-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YT-Zach Driver 10-94, Jamar Johnson 17-77, Jojo Nieves 9-30, Ronald Lake 3-8, Travis Wagner 3-5, Hunter Sommer 3-(-1), Christopher Nieves 1-(-4); B-Josh Fulton 14-118, Kalen Sharrah 8-87, Jesse Scott 2-76, Sam Hurda 10-27, Zach Showers 4-(-2), Colby Fulton 2-(-3).
Passing: YT-Johnson 2-7-(-3)-0; B-Showers 1-1-9-0.
Receiving: YT-Ryan Parker 1-1, Driver 1-(-4); B-Logan Brewer 1-9.
