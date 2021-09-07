GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 4, Delone Catholic 3 2OT
Breana Valentine broke a 3-3 deadlock with an unassisted goal in double overtime to lift the Knights over the Squirettes on Tuesday.
Valentine gave Fairfield a 3-2 advantage when she scored at the 26:34 mark of the second half. Delone came right back thanks to a tally by Fina Mochi with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. The goal was the third of the game for Mochi, giving her a hat trick.
Therese Phelan and Audrey Chesko notched first-half goals for Fairfield.
Kallie Gilbart posted 14 saves in goal for Delone.
Delone Catholic 1 2 0 0 — 3
Fairfield 2 1 0 1 — 4
Goals: DC-Fina Mochi 3; F-Therese Phelan, Audrey Chesko, Breana Valentine 2. Assists: DC-Emily McCann; F-Valentine. Shots: DC-6; F-19. Corners: DC-4; F-12. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 14; F-Sophie Orndorff 3.
Bermudian Springs 4, Biglerville 0
The Eagles struck three times after the intermission to down the visiting Canners on Tuesday.
Berm led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Hannah Chenault score off a corner by Bailey Oehmig.
Oehmig made it 2-0 when she converted a give-and-go with Amelia Peters. The Eagles netted another goal moments later off the foot of Lillian LaBure.
Chenault put the icing on the cake by finishing off Oehmig’s corner kick.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 1
The Knights booted three first-half goals to work past the Squires on Tuesday.
Ciaran Phalen, Chaz Kline and Jake Ogle did the honors for Fairfield, with Jonah Longenecker picking up an assist on the Ogle score.
Fairfield 3 0 — 3
Delone Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: F-Ciaran Phalen, Chaz Kline, Jake Ogle; DC-Sevison. Assists: F-Ogle, Jonah Longenecker. Shots: F-10; DC-3. Corners: F-4; DC-2. Saves: F-Eric Ball 2; DC-Russell 7
Littlestown 9, Milton Hershey 0
The Thunderbolts continued their free-scoring ways with a rout over the Spartans, thanks in large part to four more goals from the program’s all-time leading goal scorer Josh Blose.
Blose now has nine goals on the season. Harry Moroz added a pair of goals as well, while Leo Guzman, Dempsey Miller and Nathan Snyder each netted once. Christopher Meakin made nine saves in net and Littlestown moved to 3-0 on the young season.
Littlestown 4 5 — 9
Milton Hershey 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Josh Blose 4, Harry Moroz 2, Leo Guzman, Dempsey Miller, Nathan Snyder. A-Diego Guzman 2, Leo Guzman 2, Landon Gulden, Jacob Hufnagle, Jason Wang, Blose, Moroz. Shots: L-19; MH-7. Corners: L-6; MH-7. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 9; MH-Brian Somers 7
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 2, Kennard-Dale 1
Natalie Showaker banged home a goal in each half to help the Canners earn a season-opening win over the visiting Rams on Tuesday.
Showaker scored at 6:41 of the opening period on an assist by Claire Roberts. She added a second tally in the third, with Paige Ney picking up the helper.
Kennard-Dale 0 0 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 1 0 1 0 — 2
Goals: KD-Cassidy Dietz; B-Natalie Showaker. Assists: B-Claire Roberts, Paige Ney. Shots: KD-4; B-28. Corners: KD-1; B-13. Saves: KD-26; B-3. JV: Biglerville 6, Kennard-Dale 3
Littlestown 4, Fairfield 0
A three-goal outburst in the third period sent the Bolts on their way past the Knights on Tuesday.
Alexis Sanders broke the ice with a goal assisted by Ada Slagle. Nearly seven minutes later, Bailey Rucker doubled the lead when she scored off a feed from Kelsey McClintock.
Giana Grelli netted the next two markers to set the final score at 4-0.
Littlestown 0 0 3 1 — 4
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Alexis Sanders, Bailey Rucker, Giana Grelli 2. Assists: L-Ada Slagle, Kelsey McClintock. Shots: L-25; F-0. Corners: L-17; F-1. Saves: L-0; F-19
Eastern York 3, Delone Catholic 1
Alexis McMullen scored on an assist from Reagan Arigo, but it wasn’t enough for the Squirettes to overcome the Golden Knights who scored twice in the second half to grab the victory.
Eastern York 1 2 — 3
Delone Catholic 0 1 — 1
Goals: EY-Townsley 2, Shaffer; DC-Alexis McMullen. A: EY-Hoffman, Livelsberger; DC-Reagan Arigo. Shots: EY-16; DC-8. Corners: EY-7; DC-5. Saves: EY-10; DC-4.
Gettysburg 4, Hanover 0
The Warriors got two goals each in the first and second halves, including one in each from Katie Wivell, to grab the shutout victory over the Hawkettes on Tuesday.
Katie Ketterman and Isabella Trujillo also netted tallies in the win.
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 2 2 — 4
Goals: G-Katie Wivell 2, Katie Ketterman, Isabella Trujillo. Corners: H-4; G-8. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 5; G-4.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Central York 0
The Colonials overpowered the Panthers on Tuesday, dropping just two games against the perennial powerhouse.
Anya Rosenbach rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, while teammates Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko chalked up respective 6-1, 6-0 victories.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Abby Miller 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Claire Hartinger 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Anna Ekstron 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Alice Cruz/Shelby Aulthouse 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Anne Socks (NO) d. Margaret Eckenroth/Corinne Sweigard 6-0, 6-0
Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1
The Eagles claimed three of four contested matches on Tuesday to take down the Bolts.
Amelia Gerringer and Abby Myers posted straight victories for Berm at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Littlestown picked up a point at top singles when Lura Johnson dealt Bekah Gerringer a 6-2, 6-2 setback.
Ava Leatherman and Emma Heinemann took a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 1 doubles to help secure the victory.
Singles: 1. Lura Johnson (L) d. Bekah Gerringer 6-2, 6-2; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Claudia Reaver 6-2, 6-2; 3. Abby Myers (BS) d. Hira Khan 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann (BS) d. Florence Vandersluys/Katelyn Snare 6-2, 6-3; 2. Ella Somerville/Fallon Miller (BS) won by forfeit
Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 2
The doubles tandem of Brielle Baughman and Gabby Erdman pulled out a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 1 to help the Squirettes register a win over the Irish on Tuesday.
Delone posted two points in singles action thanks to straight-set triumphs by Olivia Roth and Ella Knox at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Carina Roberts 6-4, 6-4; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Natalie Javitt 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ella Mayer (YC) d. Giovanna Jiang 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Brielle Baughman/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Ali Barta/Ashlyn Mulligan 7-5, 6-4; 2. Willow Sapan/Anna Catalanello (YC) d. Emily Flynn/Michalina Miller 6-1, 6-1
Susquehannock 5, Biglerville 0
The Warriors recorded three 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles action to cruise past the Canners in YAIAA play on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Kiara Kirkegaard 6-0, 6-0; 3. Angela Kontz (S) d. Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Aneesha Kandala/Georgie Snyder (S) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar/not reported 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jae Messersmith/Anne Jackson (S) d. Grace Buccheister/Alyssa Vaughan (score not reported)
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race hosted by
Delone Catholic
York Suburban claimed the first five spots in the boys’ race on Tuesday, paced by overall winner Shea Walsh who finished in 18:35.52.
The Trojans took six of the top seven spots in the girls’ race, won by Sarah Stark with a time of 22:04.43.
Delone Catholic’s Liam Allen broke through for a sixth-place in 19:56.76 to help the Squires down Bermudian Springs. Aden Davis also cracked the top 10 by running a 20:15.46.
Eagle Parker Sanders led his squad by placing eighth in 20:07.33.
Squirette Samantha Smith placed fourth among 20 runners on the girls’ side. Smith’s time of 24:06.83 broke up a run of Suburban runners among the first seven to cross the line.
Annabelle Biggins came home eighth in 25:30.31 for Delone as well.
Boys: York Suburban d. Delone Catholic 15-48; York Suburban d. Bermudian Springs 15-49; Delone Catholic d. Bermudian Springs 19-39
Delone Catholic: 6. Liam Allen 19:56.76, 10. Aden Davis 20:15.46, 11. Ryan Young 20:17.35, 16. Jeremy Deal 20:58.79, 18. Adam Lawrence 21.11.46
Bermudian Springs: 8. Parker Sanders 20:07.33, 19. Cole Stuart 21:33.55, 23. Jacob Simpson 21:45.52, 25. Issac Talkington 21:48.35, 29. Ryan Durbin 22:19.61
Girls: York Suburban d. Delone Catholic 17-45; York Suburban d. Bermudian Springs 15-50; Delone Catholic d. Bermudian Springs 18-37
Delone Catholic: 4. Samantha Smith 24:06.83, 8. Annabelle Biggins 25:30.31, 13. Jessica Crawford 28:04.79, 14. Abby Hall 28:28.06, 15. Emma Bunty 28:41.69
Bermudian Springs: 12. Livia Lighty 27:03.07, 16. Kylie Oseen 29:09.71, 17. Hannah Fletcher 29:10.87, 18. Madison Kuhn 30:54.84
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 0
Carli Thayer dealt 18 assists and came up with eight digs in the Bolts’ 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of the Eagles on Tuesday.
Makayla Orwig had a big night offensively with eight kills, with Kylah Green tacking on six more. Hayli Hartlaub was credited with eight digs and Jaylin Smith served up four service aces in the victory.
Haley Andrus had 10 digs and Tori Murren posted four kills for the Eagles.
York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0.
The Trojans completed a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of the Colonials in YAIAA play on Tuesday.
