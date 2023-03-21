BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 4, York Country Day 1
The Canners made it three wins in three matches to begin the season as they rolled past York Country Day on Tuesday.
Guillaume Schmitz and Caleol Palmer-McGraw cruised to straight-set wins in singles play for a pair of team points.
In doubles, the Biglerville tandems of Troy Schneider and Owen Torres, and Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton both posted wins of 6-1, 6-0.
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Jacoby 6-0, 6-2; 2. Croon (YCD) d. Sean Sneed 0-6, 7-5, 6-0; 3. Caleol Palmer-McGraw (B) d. Abbot 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Buttler/Stump 6-1, 6-0; 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Ortiz/Strassle-Sproge 6-1, 6-0
Hanover 5, Spring Grove 0
The Nighthawks are off to a 2-0 start following a shutout of the Rockets on Tuesday.
Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Ricardo Martinez all prevailed in straight sets for the winners.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. J. Raub 6-4, 6-2; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. S. Raub 7-5, 6-2; 3. Ricardo Martinez (H) d. West 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Wichman/Newark 6-0, 6-3; 2. Jared Solorzano/Daniel Lupian (H) d. Dunmeyer/Roeser 6-0, 6-0
South Western 5, Littlestown 0
The Mustangs shut out the Thunderbolts in a YAIAA match on Tuesday. No additional information was provided.
SOFTBALL
Northern 13, Gettysburg 3
The Polar Bears slugged three home runs in their five-inning win over the visiting Warriors on Tuesday.
Gettysburg got on the board in the third when Aubry Forsythe plated a run, then added two more in the fourth thanks to a two-run single by leadoff hitter Kate Keller.
Emmaleigh Gillingham went 2-for-3 to pace the Warriors at the dish.
Gettysburg 001 20 — 3 5 3
Northern 513 04 — 13 15 1
Samantha Coolbaugh, Danika Kump (5). Singer, Miller (4), O’Brine (5). WP: Singer. LP: Coolbaugh. SO-BB: Coolbaugh 1-2, Kump 0-0, Singer 5-1, Miller 2-1, O’Brine 0-0. 2B: N-Yoder. 3B: N-Paulin. HR: N-Yoder, Randalls, Keith
Big Spring 16, Bermudian Springs 1
Fallon Feaser fanned eight Eagles over three innings to power the Bulldogs to a big win on Monday.
Bermudian Springs 100 — 1 2 1
Big Spring 457 — 16 9 1
Keffer, Himes (3). Feaser. WP: Feaser. LP: Keffer. SO-BB: Keffer 2-5, Himes 0-0, Feaser 8-1
BASEBALL
Trinity 4, Delone Catholic 3
A pair of Shamrock hurlers combined for 11 strikeouts in a four-hit effort against the Squires on Monday.
Delone scratched out single runs in the fourth and fifth innings but was unable to draw even after falling behind 5-1 through three frames. Brady Dettinburn went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Ethan Little and Aidan Groves also knocked in runs.
Delone Catholic 010 110 0 — 3 4 0
Trinity 221 000 x — 4 8 3
Cole Lambert, Chris Cole (2). Book, P. Groff (5). WP: Book. LP: Lambert. SO-BB: Lambert 2-4, Cole 3-3, Book 7-3, Groff 4-1. 2B: T-Bowie
