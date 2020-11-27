Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball is back in action this weekend with a pair of games at the XFINITY Center. The Mount will face Navy at 3 p.m. today before facing Maryland on Sunday at 2 p.m. Due to health and safety protocols, fans will not be allowed at either game.
THE MATCHUP vs. NAVY: This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the Mount and Navy in the series that began in 1919. Navy holds a 10-7 advantage in the all-time series. The teams have split the past 10 matchups. This will be the first time the Mount and Navy have played on a neutral court. The Mount is 4-6 vs. Navy in Annapolis and 3-4 at home in Emmitsburg.
THE MATCHUP vs. MARYLAND: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-9 all-time against Maryland in the series that began on Jan. 8, 1987. In the last meeting, Maryland downed the Mount, 92-77. Omar Habwe led the Mount with 18 points while Bruno Fernando led the Terrapins with 21.
MOUNT UPDATE: Mount St. Mary’s opened the 2020-21 season with a 62-55 road win at Morgan State on Wednesday. Jalen Gibbs paced the Mount with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals while Damian Chong Qui (13 pts, 6 rebs., 3 ast.) and Malik Jefferson (13 pts., 7 rebs.) also reached double figures. The Mount used an 18-to-5 first-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take a 25-19 lead. The Mount led by six at the half, and used a late 8-0 run to take a 12-point lead en route to the win.
SEASON OPENING WINS: The Mount’s win over Morgan State was the first in a season opener since an 84-76 win over Loyola on Nov. 14, 2008. The Mount has not opened a season with back-to-back wins since opening the 1993-94 campaign with victories over Central Connecticut and East Carolina at home.
GIBBS SHINES IN OPENERS: Senior guard Jalen Gibbs paced the Mount with 18 points in the win at Morgan State in the season opener. His solid effort in the season opener continued a trend as Gibbs has averaged 20.3 points in his three career season-opening games with the Mount. Gibbs, who transferred to the Mount from Drake after his freshman season, is 21-for-39 (.538) from the field in those games. In 2018, Gibbs scored 24 points in the season opener at NC State while scoring 19 in last year’s season opener at Georgetown.
PRESEASON POLL: The Mount was picked to finish tied for third in the annual Northeast Conference Preseason Coaches poll. Fairleigh Dickinson had six of the 10 first-place votes and was selected as the NEC Preseason favorite. Long Island had the other four first-place votes and was picked to finish second. Bryant and the Mount tied for third in the poll, followed by St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Merrimack, Wagner, Central Connecticut and Sacred Heart.
DAMIAN CHONG QUI NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-NEC TEAM: Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui earned a spot on the Preseason All-NEC team. He was joined on the team by Ty Flowers (LIU), Chauncey Hawkins (SFBK), Jahlil Jenkins (FDU) and Elyjah Williams (FDU). Chong Qui, Flowers, Hawkins and Jenkins were unanimous selections to the Preseason All-NEC squad.
UP NEXT: The Mount heads to VCU on Saturday, December 5. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. with the game being shown on ESPN+.
