After finishing one spot shy of victory lane on Thursday night’s Lincoln Speedway season opener, Justin Peck scored his first win of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at the Ice Breaker finale.
The track conditions for Sunday’s day race were drastically different from Thursday night.
“It was pretty technical,” said Peck. “I kept moving the wing back and the top slowed down finally.”
When asked about the final restart of the race when Peck had Anthony Macri and Brent Marks lined up behind him he said, “I tried not to think about it.”
Sunday’s win was Peck’s fourth at Lincoln which is impressive when you look at the fact that his first win at the track was in 2021, and he races a very limited number of times at the track each year. Peck took home $6,000 for his win on Sunday thanks to Tyson Fence Co.
Brandon Rahmer and Dylan Norris made up the front row for the Ice Breaker finale on a sunny afternoon. Rahmer led the field into turn 1 with Norris using the top to take the lead down the back stretch. Norris crossed the line ahead of Rahmer but the caution came out before the lap was scored complete. Chase Dietz and Riley Emig were stopped in turn 4.
The field lined up for a complete restart and this time Rahmer slid up in front of Norris and led lap 1. Peck moved up to third and tried to take second from Norris in turn 2 but Norris reclaimed the runner up spot at the line.
Macri was watching the battle between Norris and Peck from fourth while trying to hold off Marks. Marks got by Macri for fourth as Peck was closing in on Norris.
The yellow flag flew on lap 6 when Tim Wagaman fell off the pace in turns 1 and 2.
Brandon paced the field ahead of Norris, Peck, Marks and Macri for the restart.
Peck was on Norris’ bumper and nearly took second in turns 3 and 4 on the restart but Norris held the spot. Peck tried again for second and took it on lap 8 at the line.
Macri was all over Marks for fourth and took the spot in turn 2. Peck was closing in on Brandon and went to his inside as they drove into turn 3 and took the lead on lap 14.
Macri tried a slider on Norris for third and the two made contact in turn 2 with Macri taking the spot. Marks followed, sending Norris back to sixth.
Lap 18 saw Macri get by Brandon for second. Marks and Devon Borden were battling for third with 10 laps to go.
Peck made contact with lapped car turn 2 on lap 23 but kept going and held onto the lead.
Matt Campbell rode the wall in turn 2 and tried to keep going but the car was broken and he came to a stop on the back stretch bringing out the caution on lap 27.
Peck, Macri, Marks, Borden and Danny Dietrich made up the top five for the restart with three laps to go.
Marks went low to take the inside line and got by Macri for second on the restart. Borden also got by Macri to take third.
Peck won his fourth Lincoln feature by .444 seconds over Marks. Borden was third and Dietrich crossed the line fourth. Macri completed the top five.
Next Saturday, March 4, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with “Modified Madness” featuring the Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprint Cars racing for $5,000 to win and modifieds. Racing starts at 3 p.m. with pit gates opening at 12:30 and grandstand gates opening at 1.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Sunday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 13-Justin Peck ($6,000); 2. 19M-Brent Marks; 3. 23B-Devon Borden; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 9. 67-Justin Whittall; 10. 39-Troy Wagaman; 11. 75-Tyler Ross; 12. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 13. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 14. 99M-Kyle Moody; 15. 7H-Trey Hivner; 16. 0-Rick Lafferty; 17. 1X-Chad Trout; 18. 16-Matt Campbell (DNF); 19. 17-Cole Young (DNF); 20. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 21. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 22. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 23. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNF); 24. 33-Riley Emig (DNF)
Lap leaders: B. Rahmer (1-13), Peck (14-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 2D-Chase Dietz; 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri; 4. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 17-Cole Young
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 23B-Devon Borden; 3. 19M-Brent Marks; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 67-Justin Whittall; 7. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 8. 7H-Trey Hivner; 9. 23-Micheal Millard
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 39-Troy Wagaman; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 0-Rick Lafferty; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody; 8. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 9. 39T-Cameron Smith
Consy (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 16-Matt Campbell; 4. 7H-Trey Hivner; 5. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith; 8. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 9. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 10. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 11. 86-Mike Lutz Jr. (DNF)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.