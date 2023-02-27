PECK

Justin Peck (center) celebrates in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway after winning Sunday’s Ice Breaker finale sprint car feature. Also pictured is runner-up Brent Marks (left) and third-place finisher Devon Borden (right). (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

After finishing one spot shy of victory lane on Thursday night’s Lincoln Speedway season opener, Justin Peck scored his first win of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at the Ice Breaker finale.

The track conditions for Sunday’s day race were drastically different from Thursday night.

