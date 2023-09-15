It was but a year ago when, on the night of Littlestown’s 75th anniversary of high school football, the Bolts used a high-flying aerial attack against Hanover.
A year later, the Littlestown boys were more ground-and-pound when the faced the Nighthawks for their YAIAA-3 opener.
With a healthier Dylan Herr in the backfield, the Bolts fed both Herr and Colby Hahn continuously with a great deal of success. Hahn led the way with 14 carries for 63 yards while Herr scored three touchdowns on just nine carries to help Littlestown cruise to a 42-0 triumph Friday night in Hanover.
“I heard that someone had Dylan in fantasy (football) this week,” Littlestown coach Cory Bittle joked. “But seriously, he’s getting healthier. He wasn’t always healthy to start the year as he had an injury during the summer, but now he’s getting healthy.”
That should be a scary warning for the rest of the teams in Division 3. Not only do the Bolts have two capable backs in Hahn and Herr, they still have one of the best aerial attacks in all of the league.
While the passing attack wasn’t a focus Friday, when the Bolts did decide to give their backs a break it was anything but for the Hanover defense. Senior QB Alex Popoff connected on 8-of-12 passes for 214 yards ,including 91 to Bryson Lookingbill.
The Nighthawks, who were burned again and again last year by the combo of Popoff to Zyan Herr, focused greatly on Popoff’s favorite receiver, limiting Zyan to just one catch for 39 yards.
“We have weapons,” Bittle said. “Several weapons, and it seems like we’re finding a new guy each week. Those guys are all there and we’re growing and developing as young men to be unselfish character-wise.”
That extra focus on Zyan Herr, however, gave Hahn and Dylan Herr a lot of space to race around the edges all night as the Bolts gained 188 yards on the ground on 36 attempts.
Despite the lopsided score, the visitors were unable to gain separation until later in the second half. The Bolts scored three times over the final 18 minutes to put away a Hanover squad that had its chances.
“Hanover did a good job,” Bittle said. “They knew where Zyan was. We tried to get him the ball a couple of times deep, but it just didn’t happen”
The best news for Bittle, who took over the program this year from longtime skipper Mike Lippy, is that his team is now 3-1 on the season, not that he was eager to talk about it.
“All I know is that we’re 1-0 this week,” Bittle said. “That’s all that we can control is the game that we’re playing this week and come tomorrow, we’ll start worrying about next week.”
The Thunderbolts host rival Delone Catholic next Friday. The Squires picked up their first win of the season on Friday night by topping York Tech, 37-20.
Littlestown 15 7 7 13 — 42
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
L-Alex Popoff 1 run (Brody Bittle kick), 8:01
L-Colby Hahn 14 run (Bryson Lookingbill pass from Popoff), 1:11
Second quarter
L-Dylan Herr 3 run (Bittle kick, 1:48
Third quarter
L-Herr 1 run (Bittle kick), 5:56
Fourth quarter
L-Herr 25 run (kick blocked), 11:08
L-Tanner Yingling 2 run (Bittle kick), 1:20
Team Statistics
Lit Han
First downs 20 9
Rushing 36-188 18-99
Passing 8-12-0 11-18-0
Passing yards 214 66
Total yards 402 165
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-61 9-85
Punts-avg 0-0 4-30.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Colby Hahn 14-63, Dylan Herr 9-75, Bryson Lookingbill 4-18, Tanner Yingling 3-20, Colton Rill 2-4, Lucas Bacher 2-(-1), Brody Bittle 1-8, Alex Popoff 1-1; H-Jayden Stanfield 10-36, Gavin Trish 4-18, Ray Kasili 3-35, Boden Strausbaugh 1-10.
Passing: L-Popoff 8-12-0, 214; H-Trish 7-13-0, 37, Strausbaugh 4-5-0, 29.
Receiving: L-Lookingbill 3-91, Hahn 2-48, Zyan Herr 1-39, Brody Clabaugh 1-20, D. Herr 1-16; H-Joey Wilkinson 4-23, Stanfield 3-18, Jorge Chavez 2-12, Kasili 1-14, Raa’Kim Williams 1-(-1).
