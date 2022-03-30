Biglerville rallied from three runs down in the late stages, but the Canners wound up on the wrong end of a 6-4 final in nine innings against visiting Eastern York in YAIAA crossover baseball action Wednesday afternoon at a breezy Yost Field in Biglerville.
Eastern (2-0, 1-0) rode the strong pitching of junior righty Austin Bausman to a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. Bausman exited after five quality frames where he allowed one run and three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
“Austin threw well today and he’s our go-to guy on the mound this season,” Eastern head coach Brett Heiser said. “He’d only thrown two varsity innings for us prior to this season, but we knew he had the talent to be successful at this level.”
Biglerville (0-1, 0-1) was able to get to Golden Knight reliever Simon Lipsius for two runs in the sixth when Cameron Hartzell delivered a two-run single to plate Austin Black and Nolan Miller.
Then in the seventh, Ben Angstadt’s sac fly scored Eli Weigle to knot the game at 4-4. Weigle had doubled to start the frame, then took third on Abi Sosa’s groundout.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming back from down three runs to tie the game late,” Biglerville head coach Gary Irwin said following his first game at the helm. “I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort today.”
Neither team scratched in the eighth, but then Lipsius reached on an error with one down in the ninth and came around on Bausman’s three-bagger to push the visitors ahead. Brody Hinkle followed with a sac fly to score Bausman to increase Eastern’s cushion.
“Our guys didn’t drop their heads when they gave up the lead,” Heiser said. “We made the state quarterfinals last year and graduated nine seniors. So we’re very young this season and I didn’t really know what to expect from the guys.”
Gavin Taylor gave the Canners a promising start to the bottom of the ninth with an infield single and he took second on a wild pitch.
However, Lipsius induced a pair of pop-outs and a ground ball out to end it.
“We got a few key hits today, but we didn’t get enough of them,” Irwin said. “We also had a couple of errors that cost us, but I’m pleased with a lot of what I saw today.”
Eastern broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the third with a two-spot, as Bausman and Hinkle each singled home runs.
An RBI double by Austin Black in the bottom of the third chased home Weigle to halve the deficit.
In the fifth, Bausman singled in Lipsius, then an error on a ball hit by Hinkle allowed Bausman to come around to score to up Eastern’s advantage to 4-1.
In addition to his quality work on the hill, Bausman had three knocks and drove in three runs, while Hinkle had two hits and two ribbies.
“Austin and Brody are our leaders,” Heiser said. “They’ve got, by far, the most experience of any of our returning players.”
Sosa, a senior who moved in from Puerto Rico this year, got the ball to start the contest on the hill for the hosts and checked in with four good innings. The southpaw allowed two runs and three hits with six punchouts and three free passes.
Biglerville returns to action when Fairfield comes to Apple Country on Monday for a 4:15 p.m. start.
Eastern York 002 020 002 — 6 7 1
Biglerville 001 002 100 — 4 8 4
Austin Bausman, Simon Lipsius (6) and Brody Hinkle; Abi Sosa, Austin Black (5), Eli Weigle (8) and Tyson Taylor. SO-BB: Bausman 7-3, Lipsius 1-0; Sosa 6-3, Black 0-1, Weigle 3-1. W-Lipsius. L-Weigle. 2B: B-Weigle, Black. 3B: EY-Lipsius, Bausman.
