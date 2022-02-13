Sometimes, high school basketball teams fill up the scoreboard with hot shooting performances.
Saturday was not an example of that as Red Lion squared off against Delone Catholic in a YAIAA Tournament boys quarterfinal at Dallastown High School.
While neither side shot the lights out, the Squires had a particularly tough time finding their rhythm against the Division I champs. Despite holding the Lions to just 21 points in the second half, the Delone boys couldn’t take advantage.
The Squires, who average 53 points per game, managed just 16 points over the final 16 minutes of action which spelled doom in a 47-31 setback.
“The bottom line is that our offense…we weren’t scoring enough,” Delone coach Brandon Staub said. “31 points…you’re not going to win many games at that.”
Delone scored the game’s first two points, but an 8-0 Red Lion run forced the Squires to play catch-up from that point forward, a job made difficult by the lack of any sustained runs.
The Squire defense was certainly the bright spot Saturday. Red Lion’s 8-0 run was the long big run of the night which was enough to keep the game within reach throughout much of the night.
Trailing by 11 (26-15) at the intermission, Delone had a pair of chances at the third-quarter buzzer rim out which prevented the lead from being cut to single digits.
“Yeah, our defense was good for most of the night,” Staub said. “And the end of the third quarter kind of summed up our night. We got a stop and had two chances to cut it to nine. That was our goal at halftime to cut it from double-digits and get it down to single-digits by the fourth.”
Perhaps the momentum that was robbed by those misses may have fueled a Squire comeback, but Delone managed just two points in the final stanza to stifle any real comeback chance.
“They are a really good basketball team,” Staub said of the Lions, who will play Eastern York in the semifinals Wednesday. “But we just couldn’t convert enough on the offensive end to make it more of a game when we got those stops.”
Camdyn Keller was the lone Squire to hit double-figures in scoring at 11 points, six of which came in the final half. Asher Rudolph finished with eight points while Coltyn Keller tallied seven for Delone. Sammy Vaught led the Lions with a game-high 17 points.
The loss sets Staub and his team, which had won 12 of their last 13 contests entering the night, up for a few weeks of practice to get ready for the upcoming District 3 playoffs. The Squires finished as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A which means they will not compete again until hosting a semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 25.
“We’ll get in some practices and we may get together with Littlestown or some other teams to get some scrimmages and joint practices in so our guys have some different faces to go against,” Staub said. “We’ll try to keep them engaged and get ready for the winner of Lancaster Mennonite and Fairfield.”
Delone Catholic 9 6 14 2 – 31
Red Lion 16 9 14 7 – 47
Delone Catholic (31): Co. Keller 2 3-4 7, Rudolph 3 1-2 8, Ca. Keller 3 4-6 11, Zimmerman 0 3-6 3, Kopp 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Witmer, Moore, Bealmear, Crawford. Totals: 9 11-18 31
Red Lion (47): Vaught 6 4-5 17, Sedora 2 0-0 5, James 2 2-4 6, Watt 3 1-2 8, Williams 1 0-0 2, Urey 3 3-4 9. Totals: 17 10-15 47.
3-pointers: DC-Rudolph, Camdyn Keller; R-Vaught, Sedora, Watt.
