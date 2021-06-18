Gettysburg’s big man is off the board.
Rising senior Frankie Richardson gave a verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina University on Thursday, accepting a scholarship offer from the South Carolina school which plays NCAA Division I football. Richardson, a hulking two-way tackle, made his decision following an official visit last week.
“The brotherhood, the culture, the family,” said Richardson of why Coastal stood above other programs who had offered scholarships. “I have to give a shoutout to their coaches — I just love their coaches and what they’re all about. On my official visit I got to hang out with some of the players and it was easy to tell they’re like brothers. They got on each other but when it was time to work, they were ready.”
Richardson’s recruitment began picking up steam in mid-February when the University of Massachusetts stepped up with an offer. A few days later, Coastal entered the picture and a frenzy of sorts ensued. Numerous Ivy League schools, including Harvard, Columbia, Penn and Yale joined the pursuit. Holy Cross and Navy entered the picture recently, and Richardson said he received an offer from Villanova following a visit last Tuesday.
While each program put its best foot forward in hopes of landing the services of the talented tackle, they all paled in comparison to what Coastal was able to provide in terms of academic and athletic appeal. Richardson plans to major in marine science, one of Coastal’s most renowned courses of study.
“They’ve very big on marine science, which is what I want to get into,” said Richardson. “That really sold me on the place.”
As far as football goes, the Chanticleers burst onto the national scene last season by going 11-1 and winning the Sun Belt Conference under Jamey Chadwell, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year. Coastal finished the season No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 poll, its highest ranking in program history.
During his visit last week, Richardson was able to meet with offensive line coach Bill Durkin and watch game film. The following day he sat down with Chadwell, and the impact was immediate.
“Family, that’s all I can think of,” he said, when asked to describe the vibe among Chanticleer coaches. “They treat you like their own son.
“Coastal has always been my number one because of my major and the coaches. It’s college football, spots fill up quick and I didn’t want to let this slide.”
Richardson’s announcement ends his recruitment which took place during an unusual time due to COVID restrictions and an extended NCAA dead period in which in-person contact between coaches and players was prohibited.
“It was hard not being able to talk to the coaches face to face,” said Richardson. “It was cool to finally see them in June.”
With his decision made, Richardson, who said the recruiting process could be “stressful and exhausting” can again narrow his focus on training for his upcoming senior season at Gettysburg. He’s been working out four days per week with Warrior teammates, strengthening his 6-foot-4, 295-pound frame. Improving speed, flexibility and power are the goals for the future Chanticleer as he prepares for a final scholastic season that he hopes includes District 3 victories.
“It’s a chase for the playoffs, that’s my big goal now,” Richardson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.