Boating safety advocates in the Keystone State and across the country will celebrate National Safe Boating Week from May 20-26. The reminders and lessons should carry to every day of the year.
Here are a few factoids to float your boat.
Pennsylvania statistics for 2022 indicate:
298,715 registered motorboats
32,929 registered unpowered boats
153,348 unpowered launch permits issued
16,177 people earned Boating Safety Certificates by taking a basic boating safety course
41 recreational boating accidents (lowest since 1988)
9 boating fatalities
6 of the 9 victims were not wearing a life jacket
In the past 10 years, the average number of boating-related fatalities is 11 per year.
“With the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend just ahead, signaling the traditional start to Pennsylvania’s summer boating season, now is the time to prepare for a safe and enjoyable time on the water,” said Laurel Anders, Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Bureau of Boating.
“Whether you plan to go paddling, waterskiing, fishing, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, National Safe Boating Week is a reminder that every boating adventure should begin with some simple safety steps that can keep you out of trouble so you can focus on having fun.”
Boaters are encouraged to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines before and during each boating adventure, including:
• Always wear a life jacket.
• Never boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
• Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating.
• Check the weather forecast for storms and high-water conditions.
• Take a boating safety course.
• Have proper registrations or launch permits for your boat.
The legal limit for operating any watercraft in Pennsylvania is .08% blood alcohol concentration, and penalties for boating under the influence are similar to those for driving a motor vehicle while impaired. PFBC Waterways Conservation Officers will be on patrol throughout the boating season looking for impaired boaters.
For more information on safe boating, to take a safe boating course, and to purchase launch permits, boat registration renewals, and fishing licenses, visit www.fishandboat.com.
FEES INCREASE
GETS BOARD APPROVAL
The Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Board of Commissioners has given final approval to a list of proposed fishing license fee adjustments for the 2024 license year.
Under the proposal, the price of the most common fishing licenses and permits, a Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit, and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit, would increase by $2.50 each when 2024 licenses go on sale beginning on December 1, 2023.
Separate adjustments would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists. Revenues from these fee adjustments are expected to generate an estimated $2.4 to $2.9 million annually for the PFBC’s Fish Fund to support fishing related programs.
The proposed fee adjustments were given preliminary approval by the Board during a special meeting on March 1, presented during a public hearing on April 24, and given final approval by the Board on Wednesday. The final rule proposal, transcript of the public hearing, and all public comments associated with the proposal will now be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.
MEMORABLE DAY
TO FISH-FOR-FREE
By the way, the first of Pennsylvania’s two fish-for-free days is next Sunday, May 28.
Anyone, resident or non-resident, can fish that day without a license. All other fishing regulations for size and creel limit apply.
The other fish-for-free day in PA this year, when anglers have independence from the license requirement, will be Tuesday, July 4.
ACTIONS TAKEN TO
HELP STRIPERS RECOVER
Recreational fishing pressure on striped bass increased in 2022 along the Atlantic Coast even as the population is struggling to recover from a dramatic decline. That is according to the latest update from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC).
Increased fishing effort significantly decreased the probability of striped bass numbers reaching the target for a healthy population by the 2029 rebuilding deadline.
In response, the ASMFC Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board voted unanimously to initiate a new Addendum intended to reduce mortality in both the recreational and commercial fisheries by considering changes to recreational size limits, season closures, and maximum size limits. The ASMFC is expected to take up the addendum later this year.
In the second action, the Board voted to implement an emergency action to decrease the maximum size limit for most striped bass fisheries to 31 inches for the next 180 days. After 180 days, the Board will have the option to end or extend the emergency action.
Due to a significant decline in adult female striped bass numbers, an indicator of the overall health of the population, the ASMFC sought to reduce the striped bass mortality along the Atlantic Coast by 18 percent beginning in the 2020 fishing season. Despite this action, the ASMFC technical report showed increased recreational fishing pressure on striped bass up and down the Atlantic Coast.
This action comes after last year’s annual survey of the juvenile striped bass population in the Chesapeake Bay showed below average numbers in Maryland for the fourth consecutive year and average numbers in Virginia.
“Recreational fishing pressure on striped bass is increasing just as the population is struggling to recover. Fish that are caught and released can die, especially if released in the summer when water temperatures are high and oxygen levels are low,” said Chris Moore, Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
“The ASMFC’s actions come after four consecutive years of poor spawning for striped bass,” Moore added. “Based on this year’s warm, dry spring, we are on track for similar results in 2023. Invasive species proliferating in the Bay watershed, including blue catfish and Northern snakeheads, add to the challenge by preying on young striped bass.”
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Are allergies a failure of evolution on humanity’s part or a success for the plants and trees?” —Jason Nark
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
