All five players shot 75 or lower and the Gettysburg College men’s golf team turned in its lowest round in over two years on the way to a runner-up finish at the Elizabethtown College Fall Invitational hosted at the Hershey Country Club East Course on Tuesday.
Elizabethtown Fall Invitational
Hershey Country Club East Course
Par 71 – 7,115 Yards (14 Teams)
1. Dickinson 289, T2. Gettysburg 294, T3. Swarthmore 294, 4. Catholic 302, 5. Cabrini 305
Gettysburg: T6. Daniel Suter 73, T6. Joseph Furlong 73, T10. Hayden Moffat 74, T10. Drew Hurley 74, T16. Cameron Deiuliis 75
Match Summary
After posting 307 on the way to the team title at the Moravian Weyhill Classic on Monday, Gettysburg sliced 13 strokes off its score for a 294 at Hershey. The Bullets logged their best score since firing a 288 at the Rosemont Ravens Invitational on April 14, 2019. Three Centennial Conference teams topped the 14-team field with Dickinson College finishing five strokes in front of Gettysburg and Swarthmore College.
Dickinson’s Tyler Tornoe and Swarthmore’s Ben Lee each finished below par with Tornoe grabbing medalist honors by a stroke with a 68. Gettysburg placed all five of its competitors among the top 16 in the 70-player field.
For the second consecutive day, junior Joseph Furlong and freshman Daniel Suter led the Bullets in the individual standings. Furlong and Suter each fired rounds of 73 to finish tied for sixth. Furlong picked up a pair of birdies on No. 6 and No. 12, while Suter ran off 10 consecutive pars to close out his day.
Senior Hayden Moffat and sophomore Drew Hurley each shot 74 to tie for 10th. Moffat racked up 13 pars and a birdie on No. 15. Hurley managed birdies on No. 6 and No. 18.
Sophomore Cameron Deiuliis completed the lineup with a 75 to tie for 16th. The sophomore logged his two birdies back-to-back on six and seven.
Up Next
Gettysburg will compete at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational hosted by Oglethorpe University at the Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Sept. 25-27.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Sophomore Mia Wilutis and freshman Monica Solis both led the Gettysburg College women’s golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Elizabethtown Invitational at the Hershey Country Club East on Tuesday.
Hershey Country Club East — Hershey, Pa.
Par 71, 5,948 yards
1. Alvernia University 336, 2. Catholic University 341, 3. Drew University 345, 4. Gettysburg College 378, 5. Lebanon Valley College 410
Individual Top 5
1. McKylie Boreman, Alvernia 77, 2. Kayla Diaz, Drew 78, 3. Lauren Lombardo, Catholic 79, 4. Cassidy Conklin, Drew 80, 5. Mary Colella, Catholic 83
Match Summary
In their first week of collegiate competition, Wilutis and Solis both carded an 89 to finish tied for 10th out of 29 competitors. Alvernia’s McKylie Boreman, sister of assistant women’s basketball coach Kaleigh Badecki, captured the individual title by shooting a 77.
Junior Caroline Kurtt , who returned to the course after missing last spring due to injury, finished tied for 19th, carding a 97.
Freshman Anne Harrower and sophomore Audrey Coughlin rounded out the lineup by shooting 103 and 107, respectively.
Up Next
Gettysburg continues its fall campaign at the McDaniel Invite on Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Bridges Golf Club, beginning at noon.
