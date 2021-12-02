CARLISLE, Pa – A strong performance by freshman Mackenzie Szlosek (Holtsville, N.Y./Sachem East) helped Gettysburg College hold off Dickinson College and secure a 60-50 victory in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action inside Kline Life/Sports Center Thursday night.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25 – 17 Points, 7-16 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 3 Steals
• Hannah Sauve ’24 (Enola, Pa./Cumberland Valley): 12 Points, 5-8 FG, 4 Rebounds
• Carly Rice ’22 (Pennington, N.J./Pennington School): 8 Points, 6 Rebounds, 4 Assists
Dickinson’s Top Performers
• Kate Montgomery: 15 Points, 8 Rebounds
• Clair Marion: 11 Points, 3 Rebounds
Game Summary
- First Quarter: A jumper by Szlosek projected a 6-1 run for the Bullets, but Dickinson rallied back by netting a lay-up and a three-pointer to tie the game at 6-6 with 3:27 on the clock. Gettysburg went on to score 10 points and limit the Red Devils to only three for the rest of the half to take a 16-9 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter: Dickinson started the second quarter with a trey by Jennifer Kremp to slice the deficit down to four (16-14). A couple of minutes later, Szlosek drained a three-pointer to put Gettysburg in front by seven, and the team went full force ahead on the offensive end. Rice canned a trey of her own to give the Orange and Blue its first double-digit lead (28-17) with 3:20 remaining in the first half. The largest margin of the first half came off a Delaney Donohoe
- (Basking Ridge, N.J./Ridge) free throw (16 points), and Gettysburg went into intermission with a 36-22 lead. The Bullets shot a quarter-best 66.7 percent (8-of-12) from the field, including going 3-of-4 from three-point territory. Szlosek was also red-hot in the first half, scoring 12 points, going 5-of-8 from the field while adding four rebounds and four assists.
Third Quarter: Gettysburg continued to be explosive on the offensive end as they fueled a 13-8 run to produce its largest lead of the night at 19 (49-30) with 2:18 to go in the quarter. JuniorRebecca Blaszczyk
- (Woolwich, N.J./Kingsway) scored the last basket for the Bullets to push their advantage 51-34, heading into the final quarter.
- Fourth Quarter: The Bullets maintained a steady double-digit lead until the Red Devils corralled a 13-3 run during a six-minute span to cut the advantage down to nine (58-49) with 1:13 left in the game. Gettysburg’s defense did not allow Dickinson any field goal opportunities in the final minute, and the Orange and Blue picked up its fifth consecutive victory of the season.
By the Numbers
- Gettysburg finished 22-of-50 (44 percent) from the floor, which was its best shooting performance this season, knocked down 4-of-8 three-pointers, and made 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from the charity stripe. The Bullets concluded with a 38-33 advantage on the boards.
- The Orange and Blue dished a season-high 17 assists.
- Sauve posted a season-high 12 points.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets have won six of the last 10 meetings against the Red Devils. Gettysburg holds the 61-27 all-time series record over Dickinson.
Next Up
Gettysburg will welcome Washington College (Md.) to Bream Gym on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.
