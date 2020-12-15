A queen is headed to King.
Montana DeLawder has been dubbed a queen, both on the wrestling mat and the Homecoming court during her time at Gettysburg High School. The senior recently decided to continue her academic and athletic careers at King University, a school in Bristol, Tennessee that ranks among the very best in the nation in women’s wrestling. DeLawder has accepted a full scholarship to compete for the Tornado.
“When I visited in early November right off the bat I got a lot of similarities with the Gettysburg program, which I love,” said DeLawder. “They share the values and the stuff I like, and I was able to meet the team and coaches while I was there. Overall it was a very good feeling.”
What wasn’t such a good feeling was DeLawder’s return trip home when she began experiencing stomach discomfort. Things escalated from there.
“That night when I got home my stomach was killing me, so my parents made me to go the emergency room,” said DeLawder, who was informed she had appendicitis. “I was two weeks from being 18, so I had to take an ambulance to Hershey and the pediatric ward to get it removed.”
The unplanned operation didn’t spoil DeLawder’s impression of her trip to King, but it did derail her plans to compete in the Junior National Championships in Nebraska.
“I was supposed to be on a plane to Omaha and instead I was on a couch watching it,” she said. “I think I watched about 10 hours of wrestling every day.”
Keeping DeLawder off a wrestling mat has been a difficult endeavor. A varsity starter since her freshmen year, she can’t seem to get enough of a sport she hopes will take her to the highest level nationally, and beyond. To date, DeLawder’s illustrious scholastic career includes 69 varsity victories and two trips to the District 3 Class 3A Championships – she is the only female to ever qualify.
Her offseason resume includes a 2019 national title from Fargo and a 2020 runner-up finish at the Super 32 Challenge in Myrtle Beach.
Warrior head coach Chris Haines believes King is the perfect place for DeLawder to continue developing and chasing lofty dreams.
“Investment of coaches in their athletes is the biggest thing (on the collegiate level) and King has a long tradition of that with coach (Jason) Moorman,” said Haines. “He’s been outstanding and really helped with her comfort level, and the most important part is the fit. From an athletic standpoint you have to have the right fit to reach your fullest potential.”
King has established itself as a true national power in women’s wrestling. The Tornado have captured four National Wrestling Coaches Association Duals Championships and four Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Coalition national titles since the program’s inception in 2009, all under Moorman. King went 11-1 last season, placing third in the NCAA WCWC National Championships after crowning 10 All-Americans.
King has wrestlers from 14 different states on its current roster and will add a pair of Pennsylvania stars as Kennard-Dale’s Tiffani Baublitz, a Super 32 Challenge champion ranked fifth nationally at 164, will attend King.
Also stars in the classroom, seven members of the King squad earned Scholar All-America honors last season, helping the Tornado rank third nationally with a 3.38 team GPA.
DeLawder plans to major in sports psychology and expects to compete at 123 pounds collegiately. She said the work she’s done academically was more important that her exploits on a wrestling mat.
“This shows I do my best in the classroom because to get a full ride I had to have the academic side,” she said. “That’s another side of me that people might not know.”
Haines, a teacher at Gettysburg, said academics were a vital part of the recruiting process, something he hopes younger female wrestlers in the Warrior program understand as they attempt to follow in DeLawder’s footsteps.
“All doors opened to her because of academics,” he said. “Athletic programs see her grades and see that she’s dedicated to everything she does. That helps the recruitment go way smoother.”
Among the transitions she’ll make next year is training exclusively with female teammates.
“It will definitely be different because I’ve never been on a girls’ team,” she said. “We have 14 girls on the Gettysburg team this year but I’ve always been on boys’ teams. A lot of girls have had the same experience as me so I think it will be pretty smooth.”
Haines is confident DeLawder is equipped with the tools necessary to compete at a higher level after years of stepping up against some of the best male wrestlers in the state. Maintaining an elite level of execution is the key.
“Consistency is the No. 1 thing (in women’s wrestling),” he said. “You see it out of the top two percent, and after that you get extremes. You’ll see a kid win a tournament one weekend and go 0-2 the next weekend. If Montana’s consistent, I think she’s in the top two percent immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.