Either Bradin Peart’s demeanor is a perfect fit on the golf course, or golf is the ideal match for Peart’s demeanor. Either way, it’s been quite a partnering for the Littlestown senior who concluded his sparking scholastic career on Monday.
Playing in the PIAA Classs 2A Championships, Peart worked his way around Heritage Hills Golf Resort in 81 shots. The 10-over par round wasn’t exactly what Peart envisioned for his final 18 as a Thunderbolt, but he savored each moment, nonetheless.
“It hasn’t fully set in that I played in that tournament,” said Peart on Monday, shortly after stepping off the course. “It was definitely a new experience and I’m glad that I got to experience it.”
Even for someone with countless rounds under his belt, teeing off in the state tournament was cause for some nervous energy.
“I was excited and ready to play,” said Peart, who generally shows little emotion during play. “In my own head I was even though I didn’t express it.”
The day started well for the Bolt, who carded six pars around a bogey on his first seven holes. He double-bogeyed the 160-yard par three eighth, but recovered with another par to close the front nine with a 39. Despite a solid start, Peart felt like he left plenty on the table over those first nine holes.
“It was definitely key to come out of the gate and shoot even par, or make the easy holes look easy,” he said. “But I could have easily been three under; I missed at least 5-10 putts from inside 10 feet. My putting was so bad.”
Peart said the sloping of the greens at Heritage Hills presented a fair share of challenges.
“If you didn’t hit it to the right spot you had a sidehill or you had to start (the putt) 10 holes to the right of the hole and it would funnel down. It was a lot to think about.”
The back nine offered more obstacles for the Littlestown star as he carded five bogeys and a double bogey to post a 42 for that side. Trouble off the tee led to the extra strokes.
“Tee balls on the front nine I hit a fade most of the day,” said Peart. “On the back nine I started hitting a draw, and I wasn’t trying to hit a draw. I just couldn’t get to the green and when I did, I couldn’t make a putt.”
A few missed putts couldn’t diminish what Peart accomplished, not only this season but for his entire career.
“I met my expectation of making it to states. That was my goal and I did that,” he said. “I could’ve played a lot better but I’m pretty happy with what I did.”
And what Peart accomplished, he did on his own as Littlestown doesn’t field a varsity golf program. Carrying the banner for the Bolts is something Peart took great pride in, and he hopes that others will follow his in his footsteps.
“I can’t even put it into words,” he said when asked about playing for his school. “I’ve enjoyed my time representing Littlestown in golf. Hopefully in the future more people want to come out and play. Golf is an actual sport and you can have a lot of fun.”
There may be more competitive golf in Peart’s future as he is still working through the process of making his college choice. He plans to major in business, and if the right school also has a Division I golf program, that match would be ideal.
There is no debate as to his priority when selecting his next school, however.
“Golf is No. 2 after academics,” he said.
Not only was Peart widely respected for his considerable skills on the course, but he also made fast friends with playing partners and competitors during matches and tournaments.
“I look forward to being social because we all have something in common, we can compare what we did (on the course),” said Peart. “It’s very enjoyable talking with people that understand what is going on, it makes it so much easier and relaxing and keeps nerves out of the way. You’re just playing 18 holes with your friends and having fun.”
