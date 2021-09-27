On September 9, the Bermudian Springs field hockey lost to Littlestown to drop 1-2 on the season.
Afterward, coach Kristy Zehr sat her team down for a frank conversation about what was expected from the perennial powerhouse Eagles.
Since then, Bermudian Springs has not lost a game, winning seven straight, including a 5-0 thrashing of visiting Biglerville on Monday night in a battle of YAIAA Division 4 unbeatens.
“Yes, it was a statement game,” Zehr said after the win. “And I feel like several of the players, their light bulbs went on and they are playing amazing field hockey.”
The Canners (6-2 overall, 5-1 Y-4) came in atop the division, but the Eagles (7-2, 3-0) didn’t take long to stamp their mark on the meeting. Junior Melanie Beall, a first-team all-star a year ago, found freshman Aliza Staub just a couple yards from goal and Staub did the rest to give the hosts a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Just a couple minutes later, Beall went from provider to finisher as she was spotted in from by teammate Taylor Botterbusch and hammered the ball past Biglerville goalkeeper Sami Waybright.
“I feel like after that first goal we definitely felt like the pressure was off,” Beall said of her team’s hot start. “It was still on, but we felt a little looser and like we were Bermudian hockey.”
Beall nearly added a third in the opening quarter for Bermudian but the Eagles would have to settle for a 2-0 lead and a 5-0 advantage in shots through a period.
Mid-way through the second, Waybright came up with a big save to keep her team in it, but just moments later, Beall carved past a trio of Canners defenders for a fabulous solo goal to make the score 3-0.
“It’s nice,” Zehr said of having a game-changing player like Beall at her disposal. “But we’re working on her and she’s going to get even better.”
The lead was out to 4-0 with 3:59 left in the half when Botterbusch grabbed a goal of her own, this time with sophomore Ella Benzel playing the role of provider. Bermudian took that 4-0 lead into the halftime break.
Chelsea Stauffer, Zehr’s assistant coach who handles the Eagles’ defense, said the team’s momentum has just snowballed as it has gained confidence.
“Once they get up, they’re like ‘okay, we’re good. We can do this,’” she said. “Once they have positive attitudes and they’re talking with each other and they say ‘okay, passing actually really works’ they just keep rolling.”
Out of the break, the Canners nearly found an opener but Bermudian defender Marilyn Rios-Castillo cleared the ball off the line. Moments later, Beall struck with the dagger, completing her hat trick and making the score 5-0 halfway through the third quarter.
While both teams had chances down the stretch, neither was able to convert and the Eagles walked away with the convincing victory, leaving themselves as the sole remaining undefeated team in Y-4 play.
“I’m feeling great,” Beall said after the game, sporting a hard hat with the words “hat trick” written across the front. “I’m so proud of our team. I think this is one of our best games yet.”
The Canners, will want to get back on track when they head to Delone Catholic on Tuesday.
For the Eagles, a much-deserved day off faces them on Tuesday before welcoming Milton Hershey for a non-divisional matchup on Wednesday. Though for both, a Thursday rematch looms as Biglerville will return home with revenge assuredly on its mind.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 2 2 1 0 — 5
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 3, Aliza Staub, Taylor Botterbusch. Assists: BS-Beal, Botterbusch, Ella Benzel, Hazel Gembe. Shots: B-13; BS-19. Saves: B-Sami Waybright 12; BS-Isabella Bobe 9. Corners: B-8; BS-9.
