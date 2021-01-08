Bermudian Springs’ junior trio of Lillian Peters, Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault proved to be way too much for New Oxford to handle in the Eagles’ 65-47 victory over the Colonials in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
Peters, Oehmig and Chenault, who have all been starters since their freshmen campaign and have helped the program reach the PIAA tournament each of the last two seasons, combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists, while shooting a combined 22-of-37 (59 percent) from the field.
“We know where each other will be at all times and our chemistry is very good,” said Chenault, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “We have a lot of confidence in each other.”
A key to the win according to Berm head coach Todd Askins was, “We’ve been great in practice and we have great communication. All of the girls have the green light to shoot and that gives them confidence.”
Oehmig scored the game’s first bucket off an assist from Chenault just 14 seconds in and the Eagles never trailed, though it took them a while to build a lead.
The contest was even at 9-9 following a pair of charity tosses by Ox’s Maci Stambaugh with 2:21 to go in the opening frame and the visitors held a 19-14 edge at the end of the quarter.
A hoop by Ox sophomore Ella Billman with 4:09 to play in the second quarter narrowed the gap to 26-24.
Coming off of an ACL tear that she suffered late last season, Billman returned to action and posted team-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (13).
Berm sprinted to the half on an 11-1 spurt and the extended run carried over into the third quarter with the guest leading 55-32 heading to the final stanza.
“Our defense was bad early in the game, but after we cleaned that up, we were good. It helped us to force turnovers and get easy points,” Chenault said. “We didn’t panic and just stuck to our gameplan.”
Peters, who was quiet in the first half with just three points before intermission, completed an old-fashioned three-point play with 7:13 left in the game to give Berm it’s largest lead of the night at 61-34.
She finished with 17 points and eight boards.
“Lily had a tough first half, but she really picked it up after halftime,” Askins said. “She was missing some easy shots before halftime, but got them to go in the second half.”
Ox finished the game on a 13-4 run as both teams emptied their benches late.
“(Bermudian) is a very good team, maybe one of the best in the state in their class (4A),” Ox head coach Mike Englar said. “When they started executing their plays, we had a hard time keeping up.”
While it was Peters in the second half and Chenault throughout the game, Oehmig did most of her damage before the half as she posted 11 of her 13 points before intermission. She added five boards and seven assists.
Both teams return to action with their division openers on the road Monday. Bermudian plays at Delone Catholic, while the Colonials travel to Eastern York.
Bermudian Springs 19 18 18 10 — 65
New Oxford 14 11 7 15 — 47
Bermudian Springs (65): Avery Benzel 2 0-0 4, Megan Huntington 0 0-1 0, Rebecca Durbin 1 0-0 2, Lily Labure 2 0-0 5, Lillian Peters 7 3-4 17, Bailey Oehmig 6 0-0 13, Hannah Chenault 9 3-4 23, Sarah Keller 0 1-4 1, Brynn Kline 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Bealmear, Speelman, Feeser. Totals: 27 7-14 65.
New Oxford (47): Sydney Flesch 1 1-1 3, Carmen West 1 1-2 3, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Ella Billman 7 1-6 15, Maci Stambaugh 2 5-8 9, Timberley Linebaugh 2 1-1 5, Riley Strausbaugh 3 1-2 9, Jayla Crone 0 1-2 1, Kylie Wampler 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: K. Linebaugh, Costello, Motter, Altland. Totals: 17 11-24 47.
3-Pointers: BS-Chenault 2, Labure, Oehmig; NO-Strausbaugh 2. J.V. Score: New Oxford 47, Bermudian 39
