Trouble for a hiker on Katmai National Park’s Dumpling Mountain in Alaska was brewing, but luckily viewers of a popular live bear cam were able to save him.
Viewers wrote that the hiker appeared to say “lost” and “help me.” There is no cell service at Dumpling Mountain and the live cam had no audio. They told Explore.org the hiker gave a “thumbs down” signal.
Park rangers were alerted and a search and rescue team was able to rescue him.
Meanwhile in the Lower 48, the live camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County continues to light up 24/7, with the rut on the doorstep.
Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) website and you can expect to see not only elk, but the plethora of wildlife in that part of Penn’s Woods.
The elk cam is set to run until the end of the bugling season, probably sometime in mid-October. The best time to see some elk action is late in the afternoon.
The stream can be accessed at pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/Elk.
RULES LOOSEN FOR
HARVESTS IN CWD AREAS
Rules changes for successful deer hunters in and out of Pennsylvania have changed to allow for greater movement of harvested animals into the Commonwealth and outside of Disease Management Areas (DMAs), while continuing to control the spread and to monitor the lethal Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
The PGC announced the chances this week.
Previously, hunters were prohibited from bringing “high-risk” carcass parts from such animals taken in other states back to Pennsylvania. Hunters were likewise prohibited from moving those parts from any of the state’s (DMAs) or the Established Area (EA) to anywhere else in Pennsylvania.
Now, to continue battling CWD’s spread while also making things easier on hunters, the Game Commission is allowing hunters who harvest a deer, elk or other cervid outside of Pennsylvania to take it directly to any Game Commission-approved processor or taxidermist anywhere in the state. Hunters who take a deer within any of Pennsylvania’s DMAs or its EA can do the same.
The list of cooperators is available at www.pgc.pa.gov/cwd.
High-risk parts include the head (including brain, tonsils, eyes, and any lymph nodes); spinal cord/backbone; spleen; skull plate with attached antlers, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; cape, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if root structure or other soft tissue is present; any object or article containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue; unfinished taxidermy mounts; and brain-tanned hides.
According to the PGC, hunters who process their own deer have options, too. If a hunter harvests a deer within a DMA or the EA and is transporting it home to process within that same DMA or the EA, they can do so as long as the high-risk parts are disposed of through a trash service. Hunters who live outside a DMA or the EA can quarter the animal to take it home, free of high-risk parts.
Also, although not recommended, high-risk parts can remain at the harvest location. But once they’re moved from the harvest location, high-risk parts cannot be placed back onto the landscape.
All these regulations also apply to deer killed in vehicle collisions and picked up for consumption.
All hunters within a DMA or the EA can continue to get their deer checked for CWD for free. The Game Commission is once again placing head collection bins at multiple locations around the state. They’re identified on the agency’s website. Hunters who drop a deer head in a bin can check test results on the CWD dashboard.
Pennsylvania first detected CWD in 2012 at a captive deer facility in Adams County. The Game Commission has tested more than 131,000 wild, free-ranging whitetails for CWD since 1998, along with more than 1,900 elk.
READING DOC MAKES
THE A.T. HALL OF FAME
A Reading man was among the 2023 Class of Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame inductees at the A.T. Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Sept. 10, at the Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle.
A physician practicing in Reading, Dr. Harry Rentschler and some friends founded the Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club (BMECC) in 1916. A decade later, he learned of Benton MacKaye’s dream to create a trail stretching through the wilderness from Georgia to Maine, and the BMECC stepped up to build 102 miles of the A.T. from the Susquehanna to the Lehigh River.
Dr. Rentschler led the work trips during the five years that it took to build the Trail and his property in the Reading suburb of Bernville became the headquarters for BMECC’s construction of their portion of the A.T. and later maintenance projects.
Two A.T. shelters were constructed there and then transported to the Trail.
Dr. Rentschler died in 1942 and willed his property to BMECC and today the Rentschler
Arboretum is the headquarters of that club.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Sadly, I do most of my proofreading after I hit sned.” — Notorious TIA
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
