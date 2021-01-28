SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 114, West York 38
Gettysburg boys 130, West York 40
It was a clean sweep for the Warriors, who won every individual race and relay in Thursday’s meet against the Bulldogs.
Hannah Green was a double winner for the Gettysburg girls, taking the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Katie Ketterman was first to finish in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races, and Hannah Brainard topped the field in the 200 free and 100 fly.
Rebekah Reaver (500 free) and Natalie Hurwitch (100 back) also delivered wins for the Warriors.
Drew Cole’s time of 2:10.08 was good for the win in the 200 free on the boys’ side. Brandon Gladfelter (50 free), Jacob Bordatto (100 fly), Harry Nelson (100 back) and Zach Tipton (100 breast) were among Gettysburg’s victors.
Biglerville senior Sarah Landauer swam as an independent on Thursday, competing in 100 back and 200 free. Landauer’s time of 1:13.19 was fastest in the backstroke, and her 2:34.99 was second-quick in the free.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Hannah Green, Natalie Hurwitch, Hannah Brainard, Katie Ketterman) 2:07.36; 200 free: 1. Brainard (G) 1:57.78, 3. Jill Abell (G) 2:39.63; 200 IM: 1. Green (G) 2:40.71, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:42.55; 50 free: 1. Ketterman (G) 28.50, 3. Maddie Yingling (G) 30.97; 100 fly: 1. Brainard (G) 1:00.29, 3. Anna Crawford (G) 1:25.03; 100 free: 1. Ketterman (G) 1:04.14, 3. E. Delacruz-Sponenberg (G) 1:16.22; 500 free: 1. Reaver (G) 6:34.76, 2. Lily Crowner (G) 6:40.41; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Crawford, Hurwitch, Ketterman, Brainard) 1:55.25; 100 back: 1. Green (G) 1:14.73, 3. Yingling (G) 1:21.21; 100 breast: 1. Hurwitch (G) 1:20.97, 3. Crowner (G) 1:31.45; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Reaver, Yingling, Abell) 4:46.13
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Zach Turner, Kassidy Oussoren) 1:45.75; 200 free: 1. Drew Cole (G) 2:10.08, 2. Finn Clark (G) 2:16.00; 200 IM: 1. Turner (G) 2:11.00, 2. Tipton (G) 2:14.21; 50 free: 1. 50 free: 1. Brandon Gladfelter (G) 23.40, 2. Sam Carlson (G) 25.24, 3. Gavin Cole (G) 26.10; 100 fly: 1. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:00.37, 2. Sam Nelson (G) 1:01.71; 100 free: 1. Oussoren (G) 50.04, 2. Liam Christianson (G) 55.47; 500 free: 1. Turner (G) 5:41.71, 2. Bordatto (G) 5:45.07, 3. Colin Arnold (G) 6:22.24; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Gladfelter, Oussoren, Turner) 1:32.19; 100 back: 1. H. Nelson (G) 59.77, 3. Gladfelter (G) 1:06.77; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:05.51, 2. Oussoren (G) 1:08.63; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Bordatto, Christianson, Gladfelter) 3:44.53
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 44, York Country Day 27
The Canners took down the Greyhounds for the second time in three days, securing a 44-27 home victory on Thursday night.
Senior Drew Parker led all scorers with 16 points and Eli Weigle tossed in 10. Cam Tyson chipped in with six points and Ben Wicker added five in the Senior Night win.
York Country Day 4 10 6 7 – 27
Biglerville 4 15 8 16 - 44
York Country Day (27): Schuler 3 1-1 7, Saylor 2 0-0 4, Tamsey 4 3-4 11, Haglin 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 4-5 27
Biglerville (44): Ben Wicker 2 1-1 5, Eli Weigle 4 2-4 10, Christian Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Caden Althoff 0 0-2 0, Drew Parker 6 2-4 16, Nolan Miller 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 2 0-0 6, Lukas Smelser 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Cervantes, Salter, Green. Totals: 17 6-13 44
3-pointers: YCD-Haglin; B-Parker 2, Tyson 2
WRESTLING
Gettysburg 78, Eastern York 0
The Warriors (15-0) put up a perfect score on the Golden Knights Thursday, notching pins in all 11 contested bouts to go along with a pair of forfeits.
Of Gettysburg’s eight first-period falls, Jacob Fetrow posted the quickest with a 23-second stick at 126. Reed Miller (106), Gabe Pecaitis (113), Dalton Redden (132), Ethan Dalton (138), Tyler Withers (145), Jacob Cherry (160) and Nathan Ridgley (172) all took care of their opponents in the opening period.
152-Jared Townsend (G) p. Dice, 3:08; 160-Jacob Cherry (G) p. C. Crean, :56; 172-Nathan Ridgley (G) p. Crumling, :40; 189-Max Gourley (G) fft; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Dandridge, 2:17; 106-Reed Miller (G) p. Lehman, :41; 113-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Ettinger, :43; 120-Montana DeLawder (G) p. Weidlich, 3:24; 126-Jacob Fetrow (G) p. McCarthy, :23; 132-Dalton Redden (G) p. Courtright, 1:34; 138-Ethan Dalton (G) p. Yingst, 1:11; 145-Tyler Withers (G) p. Bolton, 1:52
Spring Grove 60, New Oxford 9
The Rockets racked up falls in the first four bouts of Thursday’s match and never looked back, clamping down on the homestanding Colonials.
Dylan Forbes got the Ox on the board with a 7-2 decision at 215. Connor Herring closed the match with a fall in 1:15 for the hosts.
152-Bowlin (SG) p. Trenton Fitz, 2:25; 160-Mummert (SG) p. John Ernst, 3:36; 172-Dressler (SG) p. Hunter Shaffer, 1:38; 189-Conover (SG) p. Elias Ernst, 1:28; 215-Dylan Forbes (NO) d. Herbst, 7-2; 285-Borman (SG) p. Jake Bixler, 1:16; 106-Snyder (SG) tf. Trent Uhler, 4:30 (19-4); 113-Rice (SG) fft; 120-Smyser (SG) md. Jerry Dattoli, 11-1; 126-Vega (SG) fft; 132-Weaver (SG) d. Cameron Herring, 5-0; 138-Baker (SG) p. Jacob Pope, 2:50; 145-Connor Herring (NO) p. Brady Baker, 1:15
Hanover 48, Fairfield 12
Fairfield’s Kyle Davis won the lone contested bout of the night as the Green Knights fell to the Nighthawks on Thursday.
Davis worked for a pin of Aizik Davis in 3:45 at 189 in the lone weight that did not result in a forfeit or no contest.
285-Jacob Moyer (F) fft; 106-Daniel Corbin (H) fft; 113-no contest; 120-Alan Martinez-Sanchez (H) fft; 126-Dominic Taylor (H) fft; 132-no contest; 138-Miguel Melendez (H) fft; 145-Dalton Kirby (H) fft; 152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) fft; 160-Roger Romany-Walker (H) fft; 172-Uriel Martinez-Cruz (H) fft; 189-Kyle Davis (F) p. Aizik Shoap, 3:45; 215-no contest
Hanover 39, Susquehannock 36
Dominic Taylor and Uriel Martinez-Cruz delivered falls for the Hawks in Thursday’s victory over the Warriors. Malcolm Gerlach of Hanover outlasted Blake Romjue in a wild one at 152, winning 17-13.
106-Daniel Corbin (H) fft; 113-Clements (S) fft; 120-Alan Martinez-Sanchez (H) fft; 126-Dominic Taylor (H) p. VanTassell; 132-Coleman (S) fft; 138-Miguel Melendez (H) fft; 145-Dalton Kirby (H) fft; 152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) d. Romjue, 17-13; 160-Fox (S) p. Roger Romany-Walker; 172-Uriel Martinez-Cruz p. Bender; 189-May (S) p. Aizik Shoap; 215-Olmstead (S) fft; 285-Durham (S) fft. * no times reported for falls
