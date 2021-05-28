National Safe Boating Week expired yesterday, but the intent, care and common sense that brings us back alive is a matter of life and death ANY TIME we venture onto the water.
Just last Monday, a 53-year-old man died after capsizing a 9 ½-foot canoe on the Muddy Creek Gorge in York County. That stretch of water is known to be treacherous and hard to get into.
The victim was drifting in the kayak when it capsized. Hazardous water conditions forced him under the water where he was pinned against rocks and drowned.
It is the fourth recreational boating fatality of the year.
Folks will be wanting to get onto the water this Memorial Day weekend and rainy weather may cool those plans a bit. But for goodness sakes, if you go, don’t forget to wear a life jacket.
To learn more about boating in Pennsylvania Boating Basics page on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website at fishandboat.com or the FishBoatPA mobile app.
FISH-FOR-FREE
Sunday is the first of two Fish-for-Free Days in Pennsylvania. The other will be July 4.
So tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is waiving the license requirement on public waters in the Commonwealth. That means no fishing licenses is needed, but all other regulations, including creel limits, apply.
Complete regulations can be reviewed at www.fishandboat.com, or by using the mobile FishBoatPA app.
“Fish-for-Free Days are the perfect opportunity to try fishing for the first time, reconnect with the water, or share your passion for fishing with someone new,” said Amber Nabors, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. “Many people will be enjoying the holiday weekend together for picnics at state parks, campgrounds, and other places near the water. Now you can spend some time fishing at no cost, other than the bait you choose.”
Anglers may be able to enjoy the sport without a license on Sunday, but they must do it smartly and legally. Waterways Conservation Officers will be patrolling throughout the holiday weekend for safety inspections and looking for impaired boaters.
It is illegal in Pennsylvania to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired.
The blood alcohol limit for boat operators is .08% and WCOs are trained to recognize signs of impairment and do sobriety tests on the water.
Penalties for Boating Under the Influence include fines, loss of boating privileges, and imprisonment.
CWD SURFACES
Chronic wasting disease has turned up in yet another white-tailed deer in another part of Pennsylvania. This time on a hunting preserve in Warren County.
Remaining deer are euthanized and did not show signs of CWD. The state Department of Agriculture has quarantined the preserve for five years and contract tracing may trigger other quarantines.
Sadly, CWD can “jump the fence” on farmed or preserve animals and enter the wild population.
The Department of Agriculture oversees the state’s deer farming industry. Pennsylvania’s 760 breeding farms, hunting preserves and hobby farms provide breeding does, breeder and trophy bucks, semen, embryos, antlers and urine products to Pennsylvania and states across the nation.
This latest discovery means there will be a fifth Disease Management Area (DMA) with boundaries designed to contain CWD.
DMAs 2, 3, and 4 are still active.
DMA1 was set up in 2012 when CWD was first detected in Pennsylvania in a farmed white-tailed deer in the New Oxford area. DMA1 was dissolved after five years when no additional CWD was detected.
BIRDERS AFOOT
The South Mountain Audubon Society is getting back out there with a couple of walks on the schedule.
The group will be at Oakside Park in Biglerville, at the parking lot off Route 394, at 2880 Table Rock Road, at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
No registration is required and this is reported to be an excellent walk for beginners as well as experienced birders. The terrain is nearly flat and bug repellent is rarely needed.
Route 234 will be closed for much of the summer between Heidlersburg and Biglerville, so be prepared to take an alternate route if coming from the east.
For more info, contact Mike Bertram at the2nomads@centurylink.net
The other bird walk will be on the Mary Ann Furnace Trail at Codorus State Park in Hanover, on Saturday, June 12. The location is 1060 Black Rock Road, Hanover.
This hike will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will be led by Evan Vaeth. Due to the limited parking facilities at the trailhead, some may need to park at the Black Rock Flats Boat Launch (less than a mile from the trailhead) and do a very short carpool to the trailhead. For more info about carpooling arrangements, email southmountainaudubon@gmail.com. There will be some slight inclines and some uneven terrain. Hiking boots are recommended, and bug repellent might be needed.
For more info, contact Linette at 717-495-8137.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Tyler Hake’s pet alligator, Oscar, got loose and escaped into the Susquehanna River. After a search Friday morning, he was rescued.”
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
