Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui has been named the Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Week, presented by Pilot Pen. Chong Qui averaged 25.0 points and 5.5 assists as the Mount split a pair of NEC matchups at Central Connecticut.
Chong Qui poured in a career high 30 points in the Mount’s 65-64 loss at CCSU on Friday. He scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half to lead a spirited comeback attempt. Chong Qui scored seven consecutive points to give the Mount a 52-51 lead to cap a 10-0 run to get the Mount back in the game. He hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to put the Mount on top, 64-62. It was the Mount’s first 30-point game since Jalen Gibbs scored 30 against Wilson on Dec. 15, 2018.
In the Mount’s 67-57 win on Thursday, Chong Qui scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Mount to the come-from-behind win. He shot 14-of-28 (.500) from the field, 4-of-10 (.400) from 3-point range and 18-of-20 (.900) at the foul line for the week. Chong Qui has scored in double figures in each of the Mount’s seven NEC games, averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 assists in league play.
This is the second consecutive week that Chong Qui has been named the NEC Co-Player of the Week. The last Mountaineer to earn back-to-back NEC Player of the Week awards was Junior Robinson during the 2017-18 season.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to action this weekend with a two-game series with Sacred Heart on Saturday and Sunday at Knott Arena. Tip-off each day is set for 2 p.m.
