Delone Catholic girls’ basketball coach Gerry Eckenrode figured he would have a good idea about his team after the first 10 games of the season.
That number – 10 – was the exact amount of the times the Squirettes were scheduled to play before the new year rolled around.
Thanks to Mother Nature, Eckenrode will have to settle for nine instead of the expected 10. That’s because the Squirettes eagerly anticipated clash with rival York Catholic last Friday was postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup for the contest is still up in the air at this time, although it’s expected to be played either in late January or early February.
“I would say the girls are pretty disappointed,” Eckenrode said. “The weather didn’t turn out to be as bad as everyone thought it was going to be, which is typical.”
The result of Friday’s postponement meant the Delone girls will go nearly two weeks between contests. The Squirettes last played on Jan. 17 against South Western. Their next contest is scheduled for Wednesday against Altoona at the Mifflin County Holiday Tournament.
“We prepped for (York Catholic) all week because we didn’t have a game,” Eckenrode said. “So I would say we’re all a little disappointed because we put a lot of work into this week and now we’ll have to put it behind us.”
While the Delone boss dished out some pretty high praise for the York Catholic girls during the preseason, the first seven games of the season so far have proven the Squirettes should be held in a similar regard.
Entering the holiday break with a 6-1 record overall – and a 2-0 mark in YAIAA-3 play – Delone has not seen the sort of drop-off that many prognosticators figured they would have after graduating six talented seniors, five of whom have all moved on to play at the college level.
York Catholic coach Kevin Bankos has a theory about why that is.
“They have way too many kids that practiced every night against some of the best players around,” Bankos said in reference to the experience this year’s Delone starters gained against players like Giana Hoddinott, Makenna Mummert and others the past two seasons. “And I think that’s why they are definitely a very good team.”
Eckenrode sounds as though he has been pleased with the play of his young team so far. With no seniors on the roster, the Squirettes are primarily made up of six juniors with two freshmen and a sophomore sprinkled in.
“I don’t think I have any one girl that has really stood out for us every night,” Eckenrode said. “They all kind of do. One night Megan Jacoby (sophomore, 11.7 ppg) plays extremely well and sometimes Brielle (Baughman, a junior at 10.8 ppg) plays really well. Ella Hughes (junior, 4.1 ppg) has done a great job of defending the other team’s big player inside. Jocelyn (Robinson) does a really good job on defense as a freshman and she’ll get better on offense.
“Reece Meckley (freshman, 7.7 ppg) has done a really good job coming off the bench and providing us some offensive punch. Kaitlyn Schwarz (junior, 7.6 ppg) has done a really good job of kind of controlling the paint and being our quote-unquote enforcer inside. And Laura Knobloch (junior) has improved her game to the point where we let her defend the other team’s best guard. She’s a good athlete and a tough, hard-nosed kid, much like her sister (Elise Knobloch, Class of 2016).”
If Delone continues to impress the way it has through the first seven games of the season – the only loss came at the hands of defending PIAA Class 6-A champ Plymouth-Whitemarsh – there’s a good chance the Squirettes could be playing for another District 3 4-A crown come February.
“It’s been an interesting year so far,” Eckenrode said. “The front of our schedule up through Christmas is pretty front-loaded, not to take away from teams that we play coming up here after the holidays. We played West York, who made it the elite eight last year, and Plymouth-Whitemarsh and you know about them. Then we had Berks Catholic and Trinity, who are both solid programs over the years.”
Following a game against Twin Valley on Jan. 7 in a showcase event at West York, Delone has a string of nine games against YAIAA foes to wrap up the regular season.
