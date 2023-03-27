Anthony Macri wasn’t feeling very good on the new Hoosier tire after the World of Outlaws rolled out of town a week ago.
To get more comfortable, Macri and his team decided to come to a Wednesday test-and-tune session to log more laps and try different setups.
It’s still uncertain whether or not Macri is completely acclimated to the new tire, but the commitment paid off Sunday. On a sun-splashed day and difficult racing surface, the Dillsburg ace survived on the new right rear and came away with a win in a 30-lap main event that was shortened to 27 circuits.
“There at the end, I was worried more about running out of fuel than tires,” Macri said. “They told me I had a good bit of tire left during that open red, but we only dumped five gallons of fuel in, so I wasn’t sure.
“I was kind of glad they shortened it to green-white-checker, but at the same time, I’m not too happy. You like to win a race fair and square, and cutting laps, I kind of feel like it’s not fair and square.”
Danny Dietrich drew the pole for the main event and outdueled Kyle Moody on Lap 1 to take the lead. Before the race could settle in, the caution was thrown for Justin Peck, who got sideways in the first corner. Peck didn’t stop, but he was forced to tag the rear for being the reason the caution was thrown.
The restart saw Dietrich drive away from the field. He opened up a 2.201-second lead by Lap 5, only to have Macri, who started third, trim it down to 1.231 seconds by the time the eighth circuit was complete.
Macri pounded the top of the speedway and closed the gap to .626 seconds by Lap 12. Four laps later, the advantage was down to .336 seconds as the leaders started to encounter backmarkers.
The winning pass came on Lap 18. Macri, who moved down to the bottom a couple of laps earlier, nailed the bottom in Turns 1 and 2 and slipped past Dietrich coming off the second corner.
“I had to move around the racetrack, because once he found the rubber, he wasn’t going to move out of it,” Macri said. “I tried pounding the top to try and get to him. A couple of laps before I got Danny, I decided to fall in line.
“I’m not sure if he got in dirty air, but he slid up the track, and I took advantage of it. After that, it was survival of the fittest.”
Dylan Norris rolled to a stop on the backstretch with a flat right rear on Lap 20. One lap later, Troy Wagaman Jr. tipped over on the exit of Turn 2 after the field bunched up in front of him. During the red flag, Dietrich requested to go to the pit area to change his tire, but speedway rules prohibit a driver from moving his car during a stoppage.
The rest of the event was marred by flat tires. After Devon Borden had a right rear expire heading to the line to complete Lap 25, the decision was made to shorten the event. Macri managed to hold on the rest of the way, beating Moody, Freddie Rahmer, Jeff Halligan and Kyle Reinhardt to the stripe.
“These guys work really hard, and I’ve been working them a little harder than in years past tearing stuff up,” Macri said. “They just keep working hard, and I got Joe [Mooney] his first win as a crew chief. Hopefully, this is No. 1 of many.”
In the 358 sprint car feature, Derek Locke started on the pole and drove away from the field to take the win in the 20-Lap feature.
There were four cautions over the race distance, but nobody could stop Locke’s onslaught. He took the win over seventh-place starter Steve Owings and Kyle Spence. Chris Frank and Brett Strickler completed the top five.
BAPS Motor Speedway
Sunday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (27 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody[2]; 3. 8-Freddie Rahmer[5]; 4. 45-Jeff Halligan[15]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[19]; 6. 23-Devon Borden[13]; 7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[12]; 8. 44-Dylan Norris[18]; 9. 35-Tyler Esh[16]; 10. 13-Justin Peck[14]; 11. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]; 12. 8D-Billy Dietrich[4]; 13. (DNF) 49H-Bradley Howard[8]; 14. (DNF) 19R-Mark Smith[10]; 15. (DNF) 11A-Austin Bishop[9]; 16. (DNF) 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 17. (DNF) 1X-Chad Trout[7]; 18. (DNF) 75-Tyler Ross[11]; 19. (DNF) 39-Troy Wagaman Jr[21]; 20. (DNF) 23M-Michael Millard[24]; 21. (DNF) 10X-Ryan Smith[17]; 22. (DNF) 4R-Zane Rudisill[23]; 23. (DNF) 1W-Jim Siegel[22]; 24. (DNF) 4-Dwight Leppo[20].
Lap leaders: D. Dietrich (1-17), Macri (18-27)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11A-Austin Bishop[2]; 2. 8D-Billy Dietrich[4]; 3. 1X-Chad Trout[8]; 4. 23-Devon Borden[7]; 5. 10X-Ryan Smith[5]; 6. 1W-Jim Siegel[3]; 7. 23M-Michael Millard[1]; 8. 23A-Chris Arnold[6].
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8-Freddie Rahmer[1]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 3. 19R-Mark Smith[6]; 4. 13-Justin Peck[3]; 5. 44-Dylan Norris[8]; 6. 39-Troy Wagaman Jr[7]; 7. 4R-Zane Rudisill[2]; 8. 77K-Steven Kisamore[4].
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]; 2. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[2]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 4. 45-Jeff Halligan[5]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]; 6. 39T-Cameron Smith (MX)[6]; 7. 5-Glenndon Forsythe[8]; 8. (DNS) 4B-Jon Brennfleck.
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 99M-Kyle Moody[4]; 2. 75-Tyler Ross[6]; 3. 49H-Bradley Howard[7]; 4. 35-Tyler Esh[1]; 5. 4-Dwight Leppo[2]; 6. 22-Tanner Brown[3]; 7. D57-Jeff Miller[8]; 8. (DNF) 9-Gordon Senft III[5].
B-Main (10 laps): 1. 39-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]; 2. 1W-Jim Siegel[1]; 3. 4R-Zane Rudisill[6]; 4. 23M-Michael Millard[5]; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith (MX)[3]; 6. 5-Glenndon Forsythe[7]; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold[9]; 8. 22-Tanner Brown[4]; 9. 77K-Steven Kisamore[10]; 10. 9-Gordon Senft III[12]; 11. (DNS) D57-Jeff Miller; 12. (DNS) 4B-Jon Brennfleck.
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 77L-Derek Locke[1]; 2. 35-Steve Owings[7]; 3. 00K-Kyle Spence[4]; 4. 00-Chris Frank[11]; 5. 38-Brett Strickler[14]; 6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle[10]; 7. 17-Kyle Keen[9]; 8. 66A-Cody Fletcher[20]; 9. 23J-Jake Eldreth[17]; 10. 66-Doug Hammaker[2]; 11. 84M-Chad Criswell[21]; 12. 69-Tim Glatfelter[12]; 13. 77-David Holbrook[5]; 14. 11H-Hayden Miller[22]; 15. 22E-Nash Ely[18]; 16. 6-Cody Phillips[23]; 17. X-Josh Bricker[15]; 18. 7-Andrew Hake[24]; 19. (DNF) 22B-Nat Tuckey[6]; 20. (DNF) 21M-Zach Newlin[13]; 21. (DNF) 70D-Frankie Herr[8]; 22. (DNF) 38S-Jordan Strickler[16]; 23. (DNF) 41-Logan Rumsey[3]; 24. (DNF) 95-Kody Hartlaub[19].
Lap leaders: Locke (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 00-Chris Frank[2]; 2. 77L-Derek Locke[4]; 3. 70D-Frankie Herr[1]; 4. 22B-Nat Tuckey[6]; 5. 21M-Zach Newlin[5]; 6. 38S-Jordan Strickler[3]; 7. 95-Kody Hartlaub[10]; 8. 84M-Chad Criswell[8]; 9. 23-Justin Foster[9]; 10. 7-Andrew Hake[7].
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker[9]; 2. 00K-Kyle Spence[2]; 3. 77-David Holbrook[3]; 4. 17-Kyle Keen[1]; 5. 38-Brett Strickler[8]; 6. 23J-Jake Eldreth[5]; 7. 6-Cody Phillips[6]; 8. (DNF) 42U-Tyler Ulrich[4]; 9. (DNF) 19R-Tyler Rutherford[7]; 10. (DNF) 15S-Cole Small[10].
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings[1]; 2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle[4]; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter[6]; 4. 41-Logan Rumsey[8]; 5. X-Josh Bricker[3]; 6. 22E-Nash Ely[5]; 7. 66A-Cody Fletcher[7]; 8. 11H-Hayden Miller[9]; 9. (DNS) 1A-Chase Gutshall.
