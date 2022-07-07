LEGION BASEBALL
Red Lion 2, Gettysburg 1
Brandon Ritchey’s two-out double in the sixth inning plated what proved to be the winning run in Red Lion’s victory over visiting Gettysburg in York-Adams tournament action on Thursday.
Gettysburg (6-6) slips into the loser’s bracket where it will host No. 7 Spring Grove (4-8) on Friday at 5:45.
Gettysburg took a 1-0 lead in the third when Wes Coolbaugh singled, moved to third on a Zach Williams base hit and later scored on a groundout by Cole Lambert.
Williams held second-seeded Red Lion (9-3) scoreless through five frames before the hosts squared the game. Ben Koons and Jaden Taylor hit back-to-back singles, and following a strikeout Cole Grady drove in Koons with a sacrifice fly. Ritchey then smacked a two-bagger to break the deadlock.
Red Lion travels to New Oxford on Friday to face the top seed in the winner’s bracket final at 5:45.
Williams struck out five without walking a batter and allowed seven hits. Grady worked two innings of relief, striking out three, to notch the win.
Williams and Austin Keller posted two singles apiece for Post 202.
Gettysburg 001 000 0 — 1 7 0
Red Lion 000 002 x — 2 7 0
Williams. Naylor, Grady (6). WP: Grady. LP: Williams. SO-BB: Williams 5-0, Naylor 4-3, Grady 3-1. 2B: RL-Ritchey
Bermudian Springs 10,
Shiloh 8
Berm (2-10) kept its season alive with a seven-run fifth inning to earn the road victory over Post 791 (3-9) on Thursday at Sunset Park.
Trailing 6-3 entering the top of the fifth, Ethan Shearer laced a two-run double to even the game at 6-6, then the visitors took the lead when Cole Kemper walked with the bases full.
A trio of run-scoring singles by Teegan Byers, Brodie Smith and Jaxsyn Stottlemyer gave them a four-run cushion.
Shiloh narrowed the deficit to 10-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh and had the tying runs on, before Ayden Knight got out of the jam to nail down the save.
Berm plays at Hanover in an elimination game this evening at 5:45.
Bermudian 000 370 0 — 10 9 0
Shiloh 202 220 0 — 8 10 0
Mason Diaz, Teegan Byers (5), Ayden Knight (6); Collin Biehl. SO-BB: Diaz 4-8, Byers 2-1, Knight 3-2; Biehl 6-9. W — Byers. L — Biehl. 2B: BS-Ethan Shearer 2, Diaz; S-Josh Silverman, Mason Jianning.
York-Adams American Legion
Baseball Tournament
First Round
Red Lion 11, Bermudian Springs 2
Gettysburg 13, Shiloh 3 5 innings
Hanover 5, Northeastern 0
New Oxford 10, Spring Grove 0 10 innings
Thursday
Winner’s Bracket
Red Lion 2, Gettysburg 1
New Oxford 4, Hanover 0
Loser’s Bracket
Bermudian Springs 10, Shiloh 8
Spring Grove 4, Northeastern 0
Friday
Winner’s Bracket Final
2. Red Lion (9-3) at 1. New Oxford (12-0), 5:45
Loser’s Bracket
8. Bermudian Springs (2-10) at 5. Hanover (6-6), 5:45
7. Spring Grove (4-8) at 4. Gettysburg (6-6), 5:45
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Hagerstown 4, Cashtown 0
Wyatt Freeman fired six innings of one-hit ball and Jordan Trunnell was spotless in the seventh as the Braves blanked the visiting Pirates on Thursday.
Hagerstown (22-0-1) scored twice in the home half of the first, getting an RBI double by Peyton Mason to cap the early surge. Corey Jamison, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, also doubled.
Freeman issued five free passes but fanned four and kept the Pirates (18-4-1), who stranded seven runners, off the board. Trunnell struck out a pair in the seventh.
Zach Koons registered the lone hit for Cashtown.
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Hagerstown 210 001 x — 4 6 2
Holt. Freeman, Trunnell (7). WP: Freeman. LP: Holt. SO-BB: Holt 6-1, Freeman 4-5, Trunnell 2-0. 2B: H-Jamison, Mason
