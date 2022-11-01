There were a combined nine goals in the first 34 minutes of Biglerville’s boys’ soccer match with Lancaster Catholic, and the District 3 tournament record of 13 was well within sight.
And then nothing for the final 46 minutes.
Because of the well running dry, the Canners’ season came to an end as they fell to the Crusaders, 5-4, in the Class 2A semifinals Tuesday night at Colonial Stadium in New Oxford.
“They’re a high-scoring team and we really aren’t, so we didn’t want to try to outscore them all night,” Lancaster Catholic head coach Bryan Fossi said. “After halftime, we played much more defensively.”
Biglerville (18-3) had a significant advantage in the run of play in the second half but try as the Canners might, they could never find the equalizer.
Devan Ponce had a quartet of chances, none of which yielded a goal. The first came from way out on the left flank and was an easy stop for LC keeper Nathan Hummer with 31:45 to go.
Ponce’s next try was on a direct from 20 yards out and he slipped it through the Crusader wall only to have Hummer flag it down with 24:50 left.
The other two were a 25-yard try with 9:57 remaining that was an easy catch for Hummer, and then a sliding attempt from 12 yards with 2:53 left that forced the Crusader goalie to drop to a knee to deny.
“They parked the bus in the second half,” Biglerville head coach Jebb Nelson said. “They had six guys back at all times and it made it tough for us, even when we got through.”
The Canners broke on top with the first two tallies of the night, both from Guillaume Schmitz. The first came from center pitch and ricocheted off the left post and into the right side of the net with 37:45 to go until the half off an assist from Anthony Cervantes.
Then Tyler Daron chipped a direct from 30 yards out that Schmitz dipped down and headed in with 33:04 left in the opening half.
Will Scott got one back for LC when he stuffed home a rebound following a direct kick at the 23:42 mark, but the Canners kept pushing forward.
Needing one point to reach 100 for his career, senior Cam Tyson got there with a goal off of a Cervantes helper just 48 seconds later.
“Cam has been a great leader. He speaks up and leads the guys very well,” Nelson said. “He’s a very hard worker and a talented kid.”
Lancaster Catholic (15-5-3) put away the next three goals to grab the lead with Leo Lambert netting two of them just 74 ticks apart. The first was from Scott with 18:20 remaining, then Lambert poked one into the left side with 17:06 to play until the break.
Prior to Lambert’s markers, Scott scored off an assist from Dawson Schreck with 19:42 to play when he redirected Schreck’s direct kick.
“They’re a good team and I don’t want to take anything away from them. I wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season,” Nelson said. “But we blew some assignments on set pieces and gave them uncontested looks.”
Biglerville was able to level things at 4-4 when Cervantes scored off an assist from Jesus Salazar with 10:40 to play until the half. Salazar sent the ball from left to right and Salazar beat Hummer to the near post.
A goal by Schreck, from Joe Carosella, was surprisingly the final marker of the match at the 6:45 mark of the first half.
“I told our guys not to give up, no matter how far we got behind and they didn’t,” Fossi said. “They never lost confidence in themselves.”
While the Crusaders are headed to the district final to face Fleetwood, a 5-2 winner over Lancaster Mennonite, on Saturday, the Canners’ season ends.
Biglerville won its sixth YAIAA-3 title in the last seven seasons and will carry a 24-match unbeaten streak in division play into the 2023 campaign.
“This was a fun season. Not the way we wanted it to end, but it was a fun season,” Nelson said. “The guys left it all on the field in every match, win or lose.”
Lancaster Catholic 5 0 — 5
Biglerville 4 0 — 4
Goals: LC-Will Scott 2, Leo Lambert 2, Dawson Schreck; B-Guillaume Schmitz 2, Cam Tyson, Anthony Cervantes. Assists: LC-Schreck, Scott, Joe Carosella; B-Cervantes 2, Tyler Daron, Jesus Salazar. Shots: LC-9; B-8. Corners: LC-2; B-3. Saves: LC-Nathan Hummer 4; B-Rodrigo Beltran 4.
