SOCCER
Buy Now

Lancaster Catholic’s Will Scott heads the ball toward goal while surrounded by a handful of Biglerville players during Tuesday’s District 3 Class 2A semifinal game at New Oxford. Scott scored a pair of goals to help the Crusaders edge the Canners, 5-4. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

There were a combined nine goals in the first 34 minutes of Biglerville’s boys’ soccer match with Lancaster Catholic, and the District 3 tournament record of 13 was well within sight.

And then nothing for the final 46 minutes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.