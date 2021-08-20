Warner, Ox hoping to reload yet again
Despite the departure of superstars Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh to graduation, the New Oxford football program kept right on rolling in 2020.
The Colonials, in a season full of uncertainty, went 6-1, winning the YAIAA-2 and coming just a whisker shy of reaching the District 3-5A championship game.
Now, after even more departures and with yet another quarterback to replace, Warner and the Ox are hoping to ramp up for yet another playoff run.
“The biggest challenge that we have is getting the guys we have on this year’s squad to understand that getting to the point we did last year doesn’t happen by chance,” Warner said. “It took a lot of time, hard work, film study and then a group of guys who can go out and execute.”
The first order of business will be replacing quarterback Connor Beans, who took over for Long and led Adams County with 789 yards passing to go along with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
“We have three guys competing for the job right now,” Warner said. “We’ve got a sophomore in Idriz Ahmetovic, and then two juniors, Cam Herring and Jett Moore.”
Warner added that while the competition is still wide open, he knows what he’s looking for from his signal caller.
“I think it’s important that those guys don’t try to be more than you need to be or the team needs you to be,” he said. “Connor did that. He didn’t try to be the hero. He ran the offense efficiently and then made some plays when we needed him to.
Whoever takes over the starting job will benefit from two major factors. The first is that the Colonials return four of five starters on an offensive line unit that was one of the best in the area. The second, meanwhile, is the return of the country’s leading receiver from a year ago, Ben Leese.
“Ben’s obviously a threat for us. He did a nice job last year stretching the field for us and is a threat with the ball in his hands,” Warner said. “But we’re also replacing a lot of other holes with the loss of Connor Herring and Hunter Shaffer and Torbyn Eakins.”
Shaffer vacates a starting running back spot that, much like at quarterback, is up for grabs. Warner spotlighted Riley Killen, Brittyn Eakins and Derek Noel as competitors for that spot and said that each of the three is likely to receive carries. The trio combined for just three carries a year ago.
The Ox largely made hay on the defensive side of the ball during last season’s run, allowing no more than 14 points in any of its seven games. A slew of graduates, however, has Warner concerned about whether his team will be able to replicate that feat.
“Last year’s defense was really the story of the season, but with the graduation of a lot of those guys, we don’t know what that’s going to look like,” he said. “There are a lot more vacancies there than there are otherwise.”
Leese figures to hold down one of the spots in the secondary, while Eakins returns up front, though elsewhere there are openings.
Because of all the new faces, Warner says he’s not quite ready to measure success this season in just wins and losses, though he does hold them in high importance.
“We actually have for our program something we call the pyramid of success, which is just a different way to measure other than wins and losses,” he said. “The foundation of that is attendance, showing up in the offseason for strength and conditioning, and academics, what we’re doing in the classroom. If we can achieve those things, they form a foundation for everything then.
“Then we have some more specific goals. One is always to beat Berm, because that’s always our week one opponent,” Warner continued. “We want to win our home games and then win any games that are close games, within six points or less. Achieving those will lead to a good overall record at the end of the season. You can’t measure 10-0 on a week to week basis, so you need to break it down.”
The Colonials will welcome the Eagles to open the season for a non-league game on Aug. 27.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
