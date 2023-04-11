SOFTBALL
Fairfield 18, Hanover 0
Ellie Snyder and Maddy Payne combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the Knights on Tuesday.
Offensively, Chrissy Hamilton tripled and Payne doubled for Fairfield, which improved to 5-1 as it remains atop the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Hamilton, Sydney Kreitz and Claudia Bricker collected three RBI apiece, and Payne knocked in a pair of runs as well.
Fairfield 563 4 – 18 5 0
Hanover 000 0 – 0 0 3
Ellie Snyder, Maddy Payne (3). Hatfield. WP: Snyder. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Snyder 1-0, Payne 3-3, Hatfield 2-17. 2B: F-Payne. 3B: F-Chrissy Hamilton
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 19,
Central York 3
Ally Mathis and Sydney Wingpigler comibined to score a dozen goals in Tuesday’s thrashing of the Panthers. Mathis led the high-octane Ox offense with seven goals and a pair of assists, while Winpigler poured in five goals and assisted on four others.
Cameryn Cohee had a hat trick, Kyleigh Aleshire netted a pair of tallies and Madison Cohee and Madi Henry added solo markers.
The Colonials (3-4) held a commanding 38-11 edge in shots on goal, with keeper Daelyn Hardnack needing to make only seven stops.
New Oxford also won the JV contest, 9-5.
Northern 12, Gettysburg 11
The Warriors rattled off four straight goals down the stretch but were unable to pull even with the Polar Bears in a Mid-Penn matchup on Tuesday.
Northern (5-3) saw Persia Bishop and Kyra Urick post hat tricks in leading the visitors’ offense.
Naomi Spangler matched that output by herself for Gettysburg (1-6), pumping in a game-high six goals. Spangler also recorded five ground balls and five draw controls.
Megan Wivell had a hat trick for the Warriors and a team-leading seven ground balls.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Red Lion 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
The Eagles fell to 4-4 overall following a YAIAA crossover setback against the Lions on Tuesday.
Berm picked up a point at third singles where Tyler Chenault outlasted Parker Kieser in a three-set tiebreaker, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2).
Singles: 1. Wheeler (RL) d. Parker Sanders 6-0, 6-2; 2. Nadeau (RL) d. Eli Snyder 6-1, 6-0; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Keiser 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2)
Doubles: 1. Stambaugh/Randazzo (RL) d. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; 2. L. Lynch/K. Lynch (RL) d. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington 6-1, 6-4
Susquehannock 5,
New Oxford 0
The Warriors took Tuesday’s match in straight-set fashion, not allowing a set to the visiting Colonials.
Singles: 1. Baughman (S) d. Luke Malinowski 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brusse (S) d. Ethan Aiello 6-0, 6-0; 3. Dion (S) d. Karl Warren 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Amara/Iwanowicz (S) d. Blaine Paris/Ethan Wilson 6-3, 7-5; 2. Ramirez-Snell/Chen (S) d. Elijah Rohler/Tom Davis 6-0, 6-1
TRACK & FIELD
Bermudian Springs boys 75, Delone Catholic 74
Bermudian Springs girls 98, Delone Catholic 51
The Eagles pulled out a one-point win in the boys’ meet on Tuesday to secure a sweep of Delone Catholic in YAIAA action. Bermudian won the girls’ competition in comfortable fashion.
Aaron Weigle put points on the board with huge wins in the shot put (48-11) and discus (151-8), while Colton Kehr led the way in the 110 hurdles (17.4) and 300 hurdles (43.4). Bryce Harner led a key sweep in the 400, posting a winning time of 52.4, and also took the high jump.
For Delone, Bryson Kopp won the long jump, Aden Davis was ahead of the pack in the 1600 (4:49) and Gage Zimmerman dashed to victory in the 200 (23.0).
On the girls’ side, Alison Watts and Lily Carlson powered to three wins apiece. Watts was first in the 200 (28.0), triple jump (35-10.5) and high jump (5-0), while Carlson took top honors in the 100 hurdles (15.8), long jump (15-5.75) and pole vault (10-6).
Aliza Staub steamed to wins in the 100 dash and 300 hurdles for Berm as well.
Kaitlin Schwarz scored a win in the shot put (30-3.5) and Kaylie Brown claimed the 3200 (15:17) for the Squirettes.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs 9:19; 110 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 17.4, 2. Gautsch (BS) 18.44, 3. Auffarth (DC) 19.9; 100: 1. Noel (DC) 17.4, 2. Harner (BS) 11.5, 3. Zimmerman (DC) 11.6; 1600: 1. Davis (DC) 4:49, 2. Stewart (BS) 4:51, 3. Young (DC) 4:59; 400 relay: 1. Delone 45.6; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 52.4, 2. Carrolus (BS) 56.6, 3. Nye (BS) 57.1; 300 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 43.4, 2. Auffarth (DC) 45.5, 3. Gautsch (BS) 46.4; 800: 1. Stewart (BS) 2:14.2, 2. Catlin (DC) 2:15, 3. Grimes (BS) 2:17.4; 200: 1. Zimmerman (DC) 23.0, 2. Noel (DC) 23.17, 3. Kehr (BS) 24.6; 3200: 1. Darlington (DC) 11:56.6, 2. Davis (DC) 11:59.3, 3. Allen (DC) 11:59.7; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian 3:40.5; Javelin: 1. Fleming (DC) 128-10, 2. Bauerline (DC) 127-0, 3. Giraffa (DC) 119-9; Shot put: 1. Weigle (BS) 48-11, 2. Alvarez (BS) 37-2, 3. Keller (DC) 37-0; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 151-8, 2. Keller (DC) 116-6, 3. Lockard (BS) 105-6; Triple jump: 1. Russel (DC) 37-5.25, 2. Gautsch (BS) 35-2.75, 3. Giraffa (DC) 34-0; Long jump: 1. Kopp (DC) 18-8.5, 2. Russel (DC) 18-5.5, 3. Gautsch (BS) 16-8.5; High jump: 1. Harner (BS) 5-8, 2. Rebert (DC) 5-4, 3. Rutt (BS) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Carrolus (BS) 10-0, 2. Graves (DC) 8-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian 11:28.4; 100 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 15.8, 2. Staub (BS) 16.6, 3. Bunty (DC) 17.8; 100: 1. Staub (BS) 13.5, 2. O’Brien (BS) 13.7, 3. Jacoby (DC) 13.9; 1600: 1. Lowry (BS) 6:13, 2. Bealmear (DC) 6:17, 3. Lighty (BS) 6:59; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian 52.2; 400: 1. Guiher (BS) 1:09.1, 2. Romero (DC) 1:18.8, 3. Gingerich (DC) 1:18.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Staub (DC) 52.4, 2. Bunty (DC) 53.9, 3. Snyder (BS) 59.5; 800: 1. Lighty (BS) 2:44.3, 2. Hughes (DC) 2:45.8, 3. Not provided (BS) 2:50.1; 200: 1. Watts (BS) 28.0, 2. O’Brien (DC0 28.78, 3. Jacoby (DC) 29.4; 3200: 1. Brown (DC) 15:17, 2. Lighty (BS) 16:11; 1600 relay: 1. Delone Catholic 4:32.7; Javelin: 1. Patton (BS) 99-9, 2. Schwarz (DC) 92-11, 3. Knobloch (DC) 89-3; Shot put: 1. Schwarz (DC) 30-3.5, 2. Tuckey (BS) 29-11, 3. Cook (BS) 29-0; Discus: 1. Cook (BS) 88-4, 2. Schwarz (DC) 83-6, 3. Keckler (BS) 76-4; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 35-10.5, 2. Karom (BS) 27-4, 3. Chubb (BS) 24-2.75; Long jump: 1. Carlson (BS) 15-5.75, 2. Patton (BS) 14-3.5, 3. Chubb (BS) 13-2.75; High jump: 1. Watts (BS) 5-0, 2. Mochi (DC) 4-4, 3. Keller (BS) 4-4; Javelin: 1. Carlson (BS) 10-6, 2. Mochi (DC) 9-0, 3. Wells (DC) 6-6
