Alan Krimes lined up sixth for the start of the 30-lap feature on Saturday afternoon. Krimes rolled around the bottom of the track to work his way to the front of the field. With five laps to go, Krimes got by defending track champion Freddie Rahmer for the lead and never looked back, claiming the $4,000 prize and his 22nd career win at Lincoln Speedway.
Dylan Norris and Rahmer shared the front row for the start of the feature. Norris got in front of Rahmer on the start and led the field coming out of turn 2. Rahmer tried to slide in front of Norris in turns 3 and 4, but Norris held the lead at the line.
Freddie got by Norris coming out of turn 2 to take the lead.
Brandon Rahmer was running the bottom line trying to get a run on Dietz who was running third.
Freddie had a three-second lead as he approached lapped traffic on lap 6. The first yellow flag of the race came on lap 7 when Bradley Howard stopped on the front stretch.
Freddie led Norris, Dietz, Brandon and Krimes to the cone for the single-file restart. Dietz got under Norris to move into second and Krimes got by Brandon for fourth, but the yellow came out before the lap was completed, negating both passes. Aaron Bollinger and Ricky Dieva got together in turns 1 and 2 and brought out the caution.
On the restart Dietz got to the outside of Norris in turns 1 and 2 but couldn’t make the pass for second. Dietz stuck with Norris though and took the runner-up spot in turns 3 and 4.
Krimes was battling Brandon for fourth and took the spot at the line on lap 9. Krimes then went to work on Norris and made the pass for third on the next lap.
Further back in the field Tim Shaffer and Danny Dietrich were raging a fierce battle for seventh and Billy Dietrich and Brandon were racing for fifth.
As the leaders were catching the tail-end of the field the caution came out on lap 14 for Jordan Givler, who came to a stop on the front stretch with a flat right rear tire. Givler went to the work area and his team changed the tire for him to rejoin the field.
Dietz, Krimes, Norris and Brandon lined up behind Freddie for the restart. Krimes was using the bottom of the track to close in on Dietz and got by him for the second spot on lap 17.
Lap 17 also saw Danny Dietrich make his way into the top five after lining up 12th for the start of the race.
Freddie was back in lapped traffic with 10 laps to go and his advantage over Krimes was down to less than one second.
Krimes caught Freddie with 8 laps to go with Krimes rolling around the bottom and Freddie opting for the high line.
Krimes was getting a good run out of turn 4 and dove under Rahmer going into turn 3 on lap 24. Krimes beat Rahmer to the line to take the lead with the crowd on their feet and five to go.
Freddie tried to get the lead back in turns 1 and 2 to no avail. Dietz got by Freddie for second on the last lap. Danny Dietrich finished fourth and Brandon completed the top five.
Saturday
Lincoln Speedway
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes ($4,000); 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 72-Tim Shaffer; 8. 75-Tyler Ross; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 19-Troy Wagaman; 11. 99m-Kyle Moody; 12. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 13. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 14. 1x-Chad Trout; 15. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 16. 44-Dylan Norris; 17. 21-Matt Campbell; 18. 21T-Scott Fisher; 19. 90-Jordan Givler; 20. 85-Ricky Dieva; 21. 11P-Greg Plank; 22. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 23. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF); 24. 44B-Dave Brown (DNS)
Lap leaders: Norris (1), F. Rahmer (2-25) & Krimes (26-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 51-F. Rahmer; 2. 69-Glatfelter; 3. 72-Shaffer; 4. 19-Tr. Wagaman; 5. 21T-Fisher; 6. 2w-Forsythe; 7. 21-Campbell; 8. 11P-Plank (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 75- Ross; 2. 88-B. Rahmer; 3. 8-B. Dietrich; 4. 90-Givler; 5. 59-Siegel; 6. 99m-Moody; 7. 5E-Ti. Wagaman; 8. 16A-Bollinger
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 44-Norris; 2. 39-Dietz; 3. 87-Krimes; 4. 48-D. Dietrich; 5. 1x-Trout; 6. 49H-Howard; 7. 85-Dieva; 8. 44B-Brown (DNF)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher ($1,100); 2. 8cr-Mason Chaney; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 4-Zane Rudisill; 5. 5a-Zachary Allman; 6. 50-Tyler Esh; 7. 5-Travis Scott; 8. 00-Chris Frank; 9. 23-Justin Foster; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 11. 28-Matt Findley; 12. 11H-Hayden Miller; 13. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 14. 84M-Chad Criswell; 15. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 16. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 17. 77-David Holbrook (DNF); 18. 35-Steve Owings (DNF); 19. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 20. 2-Kody Hartlaub (DNF); 21. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh (DNS)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 2D-Orwig; 2. 5a-Allman; 3. 19D-Hinkle; 4. 28-Findley; 5. 5-Scott; 6. 54-Wanner; 7. 12K-Rohrbaugh (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 66a-Fletcher; 2. 50-Esh; 3. 8cr-Chaney; 4. 11H-Miller; 5. 89-Cappetta; 6. 84M-Criswell; 7. 00-Frank
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 2-Hartlaub; 2. 35-Owings; 3. 4-Rudisill; 4. 33-Emig; 5. 99-Cool; 6. 23-Foster; 7. 77-Holbrook
