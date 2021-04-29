SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 5,
Fairfield 0
Tori Murren was darn near unhittable in the circle for the Eagles. Murren twirled a gym, pitching a complete-game one-hitter and striking on seven in the process against just three walks.
Her opposing number, Kira Weikert, was able to keep Berm quiet through the first three innings, but the hosts put up two in the fourth and the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull away.
Maddie Stevens had a solo homer for the Eagles, while Maddie Reever and Hannah Chenault each knocked in a run as well.
Fairfield 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Bermudian Springs 000 221 X — 5 8 8
Kira Weikert, Ellie Snyder (6). Tori Murren. WP: Murren. LP: Weikert. SO-BB: F-Weikert 4-2, Snyder 2-0; BS-Murren 7-3. 2B: BS-Hannah Chenault, Maddie Reever, Abbie Myers. HR: BS-Maddie Stephens
Eastern York 18,
Biglerville 8
The Canners brought the bats out against the Golden Knights but it wasn’t quite enough on Thursday afternoon.
Alexis Pickett continued her strong freshman season, going 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Teammate McKenzie Weigle also knocked in a pair of runs for Biglerville.
Biglerville 301 40X X — 8 6 4
Eastern York 665 1XX X — 18 10 2
Hope Strouth; Kirkessner, Deaner. WP: Kirkessner. LP: Strouth. SO-BB: B-Strouth 15-1; EY-Kirkessner 3-0, Deaner 7-3. 2B: EY-Felix, Kirkessner. 3B: B-Pickett; EY-Corwell.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 9,
Bermudian Springs 6
Starter Jake Myers allowed just two runs over 3 2/3 innings pitched and had an RBI triple to help the visiting Green Knights to victory.
Cody Valentine also had a two-run triple for Fairfield and pitched the last 3 1/3 for the Knights.
Carter Stuart took the looks for the Eagles, but struck out four against just one walk and had an RBI double at the dish.
Fairfield 002 142 0 — 9 9 3
Bermudian Springs 000 200 4 — 6 7 2
Jake Myers, Cody Valentine (4). Carter Stuart, Dalton Reinert (6). WP: Myers. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: F-Myers 1-2, Valentine 1-2; BS-Stuart 4-1, Reinert 2-2. 2B: F-Griffin Tabler; BS: Stuart, Tyson Carpenter. 3B: Myers, Valentine.
South Western 8,
York Suburban 2
Starter Austin Long allowed one run in each of the first two innings but then settled in for a fantastic start for the Mustangs, allowing just the two runs over 5 1/3.
At the dish, South Western started slowly but erupted for six runs in the fifth innings to pull ahead and secure the win.
Kamden Truelove went 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Sam Lau was 1 for 2 with an RBI double and a run scored.
South Western 000 062 0 — 8 9 1
York Suburban 110 000 0 — 2 7 5
Austin Long. Smith, Mummert (6). WP: Long. LP: Smith. SO-BB: SW-Long 1-1; YS-Smith 4-1, Mummert 1-0. 2B: SW-Sam Lau. YS-Spencer Butz.
Eastern York 15,
Biglerville 1
The Canners, in the midst of a stretch of five games in five days, ran into a buzz saw in the form of the Golden Knights.
Connor Orner walked and scored in the first inning, but that’s all Eastern starter Drew Dellinger would allow in the win.
Biglerville 100 00X X — 1 1 2
Eastern York 424 5XX X — 15 14 3
Eli Weigle, Kolton Trimmer (3), Ethan Stuffle (4). Dellinger. WP: Dellinger. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: B-Weigle 0-2, Trimmer 0-1, Stuffle 1-3; EY-Delling 3-2. 2B: EY-McNew, Dellinger, Shimmel. 3B: EY-Dandridge.
TRACK & FIELD
Gettysburg boys 100,
Eastern York 40
Gettysburg girls 94,
Eastern York 54
Both Warriors teams remained undefeated ahead of Friday’s Dallastown Invitational.
The boys took 14 of 18 events from the Golden Knights, including two event wins from senior Trent Ramirez-Keller in the 4x100 relay and the 200 and two second-place finishes in the 100 and the high jump.
On the girls’ side, Alivia Colgan won the 400 relay as well as the 100, while Samantha Shaffer won the discus and javeil.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Gettysburg (Day, Arnold, Wilson, T.) 10:00.2; 110 hurdles-1. Boudreau (G) 16.7, 2. Gastley (G) 17.5, 3. Egloff (G) 17.5; 100-1. Guise (EY) 11.8, 2. Ramirez-Keller (G) 11.9, 3. Wagner (G) 12.0; 1600-1. Arnold (G) 4:49.3; 400 relay-1. Gettysburg (Ramirez-Keller, Boudreau, Wagner, Gastley) 47.3; 400-1. Sanders (G) 52.0, 3. Cole (G) 55.2; 300 hurdles-1. Boudreau (G) 45.1, 2. Egloff (G) 45.7, 3. Gastley (G) 48.9; 800-1. Wilson (G) 2:08.9, 2. Day (G) 2:08.48; 200-1. Ramirez-Keller (G) 24.4, 2. Wilson (G) 25.4; 3200-1. Durry (EY) 10:44.9; 1600 relay-1. Gettysburg (Gastley, Wilson, Wagner, Day) 3”55; Pole vault-1. Pecaitis (G) 11-6, 2. Smith (G) 10-6, 3. Mitchell (G) 8-6; Long jump-1. Neikirk (G) 17-4.25; High jump-1. Smith (G) 5-6, 2. Ramirez-Keller (G) 5-2; Triple jump-1. Currier (EY) 38-11, 2. Smith (G) 37-10.5; Shot put-1. Williams (G) 41-1.25, 2. Gourley (G) 35-6.75,; Discus-1. Williams (G) 113-6, 2. Gourley (G) 106-6; Javelin-1. McLain (EY) 140-5, 2. Gourley (G) 119-0, 3. Forbes (G) 104-8
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Gettysburg (Reaver, Hodges, Sainato McKinney) 2:04.8; 2. 110 hurdles-1. Gebler (G) 18.1, 3. Monroe (G) 19.7; 100-1. Colgan (G) 12.3, 2. Harvey (G) 13.1; 1600-1. Stranger (G) 5:39, 2. Crist (G) 5:51; 400 relay-1. Gettysburg (Wivell, Mathis, Harvey, Colgan) 52.9; 400-1. Shelton (G) 1:06.6, 2. Reaver (G) 1:08.7; 300 hurdles-1. Crawford (G) 54.7; 800-1. McKinney (G) 2:46, 2. Sainato (G) 2:51, 3. Hodges (G) 2:52.1; 200-1. Shafer (EY) 28.6, 2. Reaver (G) 29.0, 3. Mathis (G) 29.4; 3200-1. Stranger (EY) 12:30.5, 2. Christ (G) 12:36.7; 1600 relay-1. Gettysburg (Sainato, Reaver, McKinney, Shelton) 4:41.2; Pole vault-1. Wivell (G) 7-0, 3. Ketterman (G) 7-0; Long jump-1. Gebler (G) 13-8.75M 2. Bortner (G) 12-10; High jump-1. Felix (EY) 5-0, 2. Wivell (G) 4-10; Triple jump-1. Falk (EY) 27-5, 2. Gebler (G) 27-4; Shot put-1. Sarah (EY) 30-6.5, 2. Mincey (G) 27-11; Discus-1. Shaffer (G) 96-9; Javelin- 1. Shaffer (G) 97-6.
From Wednesday
TRACK & FIELD
Fairfield boys 86,
Biglerville 63
Fairfield girls 98,
Biglerville 44
The Green Knights scored big points on the track as they took a sweep over the Canners on Wednesday.
Biglerville received a big boost from senior Kenzie White, who broke her own school record in the javelin with a throw of 123-10. White’s effort on Wednesday was more than three feet longer than her previous career best of 120-8 established on April 8.
White added a win in the shot put to her javelin victory.
Ava Deming help power the Knights to a sweep by capturing the 100 and 200 dashes, in addition to the long jump. Honey Strosnider was a double winner in the 800 and 1600 runs, and Emma Dennison took home the 100 hurdles and 400 run.
Aliyah Hillman cleared 10-0 to easily claim the pole vault for the hosts and Natalie Brown threw the discus 103-1 to win the event by nearly 30 feet.
Marcus Pruy lit it up in the sprints in the boys’ meet, winning the 100 in a blazing time of 10.8. Pruy was also first to the line in the 200 dash (22.8) and the long jump (18-0). Gabriel Schubring controlled the distance races with victories in the 800 and 1600, and Nate Snyder won the 400 and pole vault.
For the Canners, Kalen Sharrah had the big arm in the throws as he won all three events. Sharrah posted distances of 140-7 (javelin), 132-6 (discus) and 42-0 (shot put) for his wins.
Biglerville senior Aiden Wright was first in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, and second in the 110 hurdles and long jump.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 10:06.5; 110 hurdles: 1. Declan Phelan (F) 16.8, 2. Aiden Wright (B) 17.3, 3. Ryan VanDyke (B) 19.8; 100: 1. Marcus Pruy (F) 10.8, 2. Caden Althoff (F) 11.2, 3. Jesus Salazar-Ruelas (B) 11.8; 1600: 1. Gabriel Schubring (F) 5:00.5, 2. Ethan Collins (F) 5:01.5, 3. Kalani Crum (B) 5:21.3; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville 46.4; 400: 1. Nate Snyder (F) 1:01.6, 2. Trenton Runkles (B) 1:04.3, 3. Sam Fee (B) 1:06.4; 300 hurdles: 1. A. Wright (B) 43.7, 2. Phelan (F) 44.4, 3. VanDyke (F) 50.3; 800: 1. Schubring (F) 2:13.3, 2. Collins (F) 2:14.7, 3. Jonah Longenecker (F) 2:24.7; 200: 1. Pruy (F) 22.8, 2. Althoff (B) 23.8, 3. Peyton Stadler (F) 24.2; 3200: 1. Levi Davis (F) 12:18.2, 2. Matthew Turner (F) 12:23.6, 3. Crum (B) 12:36.1; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 3:55.0; Javelin: 1. Kalen Sharrah (B) 140-7, 2. Jack Regentin (B) 131-9, 3. Jacob Mead (B) 124-0; Shot put: 1. Sharrah (B) 42-0, 2. Regentin (B) 39.5, 3. Jonathan Anders (F) 39-1.25; Discus: 1. Sharrah (B) 132-6, 2. Conor McVey (F) 113-7, 3. Regentin (B) 107-4; Triple jump: 1. Wright (B) 35-5, 2. Collins (F) 34-9, 3. Longenecker (F) 33-7.5; Long jump: 1. Pruy (F) 18-0, 2. Wright (B) 16-8, 3. Mead (B) 16-6.5; High jump: 1. Jacob Ogle (F) 5-10, 2. Longenecker (F) 5-6, 3. Snyder (F) 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Snyder (F) 11-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 13:46.5; 100 hurdles: 1. Emma Dennison (F) 17.0, 2. Therese Phelan (F) 17.8, 3. Tania Catonga (B) 21.1; 100: 1. Ava Deming (F) 13.2, 2. Amanda Kane (B) 13.7, 3. Kaylyn Ott (F) 14.4; 1600: 1. Honey Strosnider (F) 5:50.0, 2. Morgan Dennison (F) 6:01.7, 3. Nicolette Morris (B) 8:12.2; 400 relay: 1. Fairfield 54.2; 400: 1. E. Dennison (F) 1:07.8, 2. Audrey Chesko (F) 1:09.0, 3. Kylee Partilla (F) 1:15.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Liv Cliber (F) 55.8, 2. Catonga (B) 57.5, 3. Kaylee Keeran (B) 1:07.1; 800: 1. Strosnider (F) 2:42.4, 2. Molly Nightingale (F) 2:58.0, 3. Phelan (F) 3:05.5; 200: 1. Deming (F) 27.8, 2. Kane (B) 29.5, 3. Madison Wivell (F) 30.4; 3200: 1. M. Dennison (F) 13:34; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 4:52.5; Javelin: 1. Kenzie White (B) 123-10, 2. Ivy Mohr (F) 86-7, 3. Katie White (B) 80-1; Shot put: 1. Kenzie White (B) 30-0, 2. Katie White (B) 27-7.25, 3. Brianna Zirk (B) 26-0.25; Discus: 1. Natalie Brown (F) 103-1, 2. Katie White (B) 75-2, 3. Zirk (B) 66-6; Triple jump: 1. Chesko (F) 28-1, 2. Allison Sneed (B) 27-7.75, 3. Ellie Kohler (B) 26-7; Long jump: 1. Deming (F) 13-7, 2. Kohler (B) 12-4, 3. Sneed (B) 12-0; High jump: 1. Kohler (B) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Aliyah Hillman (F) 10-0, 2. Cliber (F) 7-0, 3. Aslynn Hewitt (F) 5-6
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 11,
Eastern York 8
Bailey Smith tagged a home run while Chelsey Stonesifer and Summer Rathell had three RBI apiece in Wednesday’s victory.
Rathell went 3-for-4 with a double and Smith finished with two RBI for the Bolts (11-2), who have won six straight games. Kailey Miller had a big day as well, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the win.
Chelsey Stonesifer whiffed eight and held off a late Knight rally for the win in the circle.
Eastern York 011 200 4 – 8 12 6
Littlestown 020 063 x – 11 10 2
Estes, Kirkessner (5). Stonesifer. WP: Stoneisfer. LP: Estes. SO-BB: Estes 5-4, Kirkessner 2-1, Stonesifer 8-. 2B: L-Rathell, Miller. 3B: EY-Estes; L-Stonesifer. HR: EY-Felix; L-Smith.
Kennard-Dale 10,
Gettysburg 6
The Rams rapped 14 hits on Wednesday as they took a three-game lead over the Warriors in the YAIAA-2.
Four different Gettysburg players collected two hits apiece, including Jenna Brasee, Kaelyn Blocher, Rachel Keller and Aubreigh DeFriece. Keller doubled and drove in two runs.
Gettysburg 201 012 0 – 6 9 3
Kennard-Dale 124 030 x – 10 14 2
WP: Rubelmann. LP: Brasee. SO-BB: Brasee 2-3, Rubelmann 3-3. 2B: G-Rachel Keller; KD-Stike, Ashenfelter, Ambrose. 3B: KD-Gensits, Va
