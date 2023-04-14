BASEBALL
Fairfield 5, Biglerville 4
The Knights scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning without a hit to stun the Canners on Friday.
Fairfield (3-5) trailed 4-2 before using four walks and a hit-by-pitch to pull even. Connor Joy then lofted a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Jayden Bell to plate the go-ahead run.
Biglerville (1-7) put two runners on base in the bottom of the inning but Fairfield closed the door with a strikeout and caught stealing to end the game.
Andrew Koons had a pair of RBI and one of Fairfield’s two hits in the contest.
For the Canners, Austin Black and Kolten Trimmer both doubled and had RBI.
Fairfield 011 000 3 – 5 2 2
Biglerville 020 011 0 – 4 7 0
Brady Cree, Andrew Koons (6). Nolan Miller, Austin Black (2), Aidan Hoffman (6), Jared Hollabaugh (7). WP: Koons. LP: Hoffman. 2B: B-Black, Kolten Trimmer
Delone Catholic 13,
York Catholic 3
Matthew Mummert ripped a pair of doubles as part of a 3-for-3 day at the dish that powered the Squires to a five-inning win over the Spartans.
Mummert drove in two runs, likewise for teammates Myles Shearer, Brodie Collins and Brady Dettinburn. Shearer singled twice while Trent Giraffa hustled out a triple.
Ethan Little scattered six hits over four frames from the hill.
York Catholic 000 12 – 3 6 2
Delone Catholic 210 55 – 13 12 1
Shimmel, Urley (4). Ethan Little, Chris Cole (5). WP: Little. LP: Shimmel. SO-BB: Shimmel 2-3, Urley 0-2, Little 2-1, Cole 0-1. 2B: DC-Brodie Collins, Matthew Mummert 2. 3B: DC-Trent Giraffa
Spring Grove 3,
New Oxford 2
Ethan Fuhrman drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rockets a win over the Colonials on Friday.
New Oxford (5-6) led 2-0 into the fifth thanks to RBI by Connor Main and Jake Sharrer. Main was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
New Oxford 010 100 0 – 2 5 2
Spring Grove 000 020 1 – 3 6 1
Cade Baker, Zach Shafer (7). Bailey, Vitale (6). WP: Vitale. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Baker 3-6, Shafer 0-2, Bailey 5-3, Vitale 2-0. 2B: NO-Connor Main
Palmyra 14, Gettysburg 6
The Cougars laced three triples among their 18 hits in Friday’s big win over the visiting Warriors.
Palmyra (5-4) scored nine times over the first two frames to put Gettysburg (7-2) on its heels.
The Warriors, who had won three straight, finished with six hits, including doubles by Cody Furman, Wyatt Sokol and Bryce Rudisill.
Gettysburg 300 003 0 — 6 6 1
Palmyra 540 302 x — 14 18 1
Jonathan Darnell, Carson Kuhns (2), Zach Williams (4), Wes Coolbaugh (6). Lodish, Echternach (6). WP: Lodish. LP: Darnell. SO-BB: Darnell 1-0, Kuhns 2-3, Williams 0-1, Coolbaugh 1-0, Lodish 8-7, Echternach 2-2. 2B: G-Cody Furman, Wyatt Sokol, Bryce Rudisill; P-Sommer. 3B: P-Peck, Echternach, Gonzalez
Hanover 8, York Catholic 0
Justus Feeser fired a five-hit shutout on Friday as the Nighthawks remained atop the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. Feeser fanned eight and walked just one batter.
At the plate, Feeser went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Daniel Corbin drove in a pair of runs. Jaxon Dell, Chase Roberts, Nadir Harris and Cayden Jones finished with two hits apiece in the win.
Hanover 101 100 5 – 8 13 1
York Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 5 2
Feeser. Zallnick, Sutton (7). WP: Feeser. LP: Zallnick. SO-BB: Feeser 8-1, Zallnick 3-2, Sutton 1-1. 2B: H-Dell
SOFTBALL
York Catholic 17, Hanover 5
The Irish registered only one hit but were issued 23 walks in Friday’s five-inning game against the Hawkettes.
For Hanover, Sophia Rutledge went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, and Chelsea Carrera swatted a pair of singles.
Hanover 220 10 – 5 5 0
York Catholic 737 0x – 17 1 0
WP: Gams. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Hatfield 6-23, Gans 8-6. 3B: H-Sophia Rutledge
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale 6, Delone Catholic 5
The Rams netted a pair of fourth-quarter tallies to work past the Squires in YAIAA lacrosse on Thursday.
Landon Smith accounted for four goals for Delone, with Sam Hall also beating the KD keeper.
Kaden Hix had a team-high six groundballs and Sam Hall won three faceoffs.
BOYS’ TENNIS
South Western 3, Central York 2
The Mustangs (12-1) took down the Panthers on Friiday in a YAIAA match that saw three pairings go to a third set.
Landon Salois and Michael Pigna scored wins in singles play for South Western in addition to a 7-6, 6-4 triumph by Owen Lucey and Aba Turka at first doubles.
Singles: 1. MacLennan (CY) d. Chase Anderson 6-1, 6-1; 2. Landon Salois (SW) d. Haupt 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Michael Pigna (SW) d. McClure 6-7(7), 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Owen Lucey/Aba Turka (SW) d. Bluett/Gao 7-6(5), 6-4; 2. Bevivino/Shields (CY) d. Kurt Bentzel/Sean Lucey 6-4, 57-, 7-5
