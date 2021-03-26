The scoreboard read more like a football game than a baseball game.
But when all was said and done, all that Delone Catholic cared about was that it came out with a 20-10 victory over host Bermudian Springs in the kickoff to the 2021 baseball season.
“It seems like every time we come up here to play it’s a high-scoring game,” Squires coach Dave Neumayer said after the contest.
Delone (1-0) began the game strongly, as senior catcher Wyatt Schussler laced a two-out double to right-center field to make it 1-0 in the top of the first.
The Eagles (0-1) responded strongly in their half of the inning, however, first with a Riley Martin single to tie the game, then with RBIs from Dylan Myers and Caleb Knisely to take a 4-1 lead into the second. Myers finished the contest with four RBIs for the hosts.
“I had an idea then that it would be back and forth,” Neumayer said. “It’s early in the season and I think it’s always a little easier for hitters than pitchers at this point in the season.”
The Squires answered with a crooked number of their own in the top half of the second. Harrison Smith and Avery Kuntz knocked in runs to pull the visitors within one before a passed ball tied the game at 4-4. Tyler Hillson then plated three with a double to put Delone up 7-4 and they’d add another as Hillson scored to make it 8-4 following the top half of the inning.
Bermudian didn’t go away, however, as Martin knocked in another run to pull his team within three in the bottom half of the inning, and then Myers plated two more within a single to close the lead to just 8-7 after two innings.
The Squires grabbed a stranglehold on the game in the top half of the third, however, scoring five runs, accentuated by a a two-run single from first baseman Brodie Collins to lead 13-7 after two and a half innings.
In the bottom half, Delone starter Jake Sherdel delivered a much-needed shutdown inning. Sherdel, who picked up the win, ended up pitching four frames and allowing just two earned runs over his last two.
“From a catcher’s standpoint and as a senior, I was just trying to keep him calm and telling him to throw strikes and trust the defense,” Schussler said of Sherdel’s valiant showing. “Jake’s a gamer. He was a little upset early on but we had his back and he settled down to help shut them down for us.”
Each team scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to make it 15-9, but the Squires continued the offense barrage, hanging up five runs combined in the fifth and sixth, while freshman Aidan Wittmer came on in relief of Sherdel and held the Eagles to just one run in two innings of work.
“We’ve been preaching to these guys that we think that we’re going to be able to score runs,” Neumayer said of the win. “The aggressiveness that they showed was one of those things we talked about after our scrimmages. We just continued to say ‘we need to go attack. We need to go attack,’ and they did that.”
Of Sherdel’s performance, Neumayer said that he was happy with the way his starter settled in.
“Jake stepped in as a freshman two years ago and had big games for us,” he said. “We told him ‘there are teams that are going to hit. They’re just going to. How do you respond to that?’ And he responded well today. He’s a competitor.”
Carter Stuart was credited with the loss for Bermudian, but went 2 of 3 at the dish with three runs scored.
Hillson was the star of the show offensively for the Squires, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a pair of doubles.
Delone looks to keep the momentum going on Monday against visiting Kennard-Dale, while Bermudian and first-year coach Kevin McManama look to get in the win column as it travels to York Tech.
Delone Catholc 175 223 — 20 18 1
Bermudian Springs 430 210 — 10 14 3
Jared Sherdel, Aidan Wittmer (5) and Wyatt Schussler. BS-Carter Stuart, Dalton Reinert (2), Connor Shaw (4), Dylan Myers (5) and Riley Martin. WP: Sherdel. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: DC-Sherdel 5-2, Wittmer 2-0. BS-Stuart 2-2, Reinert 1-3, Shaw 1-2, Myers 2-2. 2B: DC-Hillson (2), Kuntz, Schussler, Pierce. BS-Shaw. 3B: BS-Beachy.
