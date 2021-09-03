Things were looking good early in Gettysburg’s Week 2 non-conference game at Cedar Crest on Friday night.
A 46-yard interception return by Tanner Newman gave the Warriors an early 7-0 lead and quieted what was an otherwise lively home crowd.
From that point on, things went south.
The Falcons outscored Gettysburg 52-7 over the final 35 minutes of the contest on the way to a comprehensive, 52-14 victory.
But Warriors’ coach Matt Hesier is not planning on letting his team, which now sits at 1-1 on the young season, dwell on the loss.
“We’ve just got to get back at it,” he said after the game. “We had a lot of injuries and some inexperience and just made too many errors.”
The Falcons (2-0), on the other hand, were nearly perfect following the interception. On the drive following the pick, the hosts drove down the field 62 yards in under three minutes, capped by a Jay Huber 38-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Gross to tie the ballgame.
Cedar Crest then went to work on defense, forcing a Warriors three-and-out as freshman quarterback Brady Heiser came in the game for senior Chris Boone, something Matt Heiser said was planned prior to the game.
On the ensuing drive, the Falcons drove the ball inside the Gettysburg 10-yard line before being backed up by penalties. A Benno Zacherl 35-yard field goal made the score 10-7 after a quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Cedar Crest asserted its dominance. After forcing another three-and-out, Huber rolled out of the pocket and found a wide open Owen Chernich for a 59-yard score to make it 17-7.
Once again the Gettysburg offense sputtered on the ensuing drive, punting it back to the Falcons after just three plays. On the hosts’ next drive, it was Brayden Koehler’s turn to sneak behind the defense, this time for a 39-yard touchdown to push the lead to 24-7.
Boone then came back into the game for the Warriors, but his first pass attempt of the drive ended up in the hands of Cedar Crest’s Aadyn Richards. Shortly thereafter, Huber bulled his way into the end zone from 2 yards out and made the score 31-7 headed into halftime.
Following the pick, Huber threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns to go along with another on the ground.
“He battles. He’s a warrior and he’s a football player,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said of his signal caller. “He bounced back, I thought, well and I wasn’t surprised.”
Gettysburg received the second half kickoff and tried to get the ground game going, pounding the ball into the Falcons’ red zone. But that’s when disaster struck as Heiser put the ball on the ground for Koehler to pick up and return 85 yards, making it 38-8 midway through the third quarter and all but ending the contest.
Cedar Crest would score yet again on a Fernando Marquez 9-yard run to induce the mercy rule with time winding down in the third quarter.
The Warriors did get something to celebrate in the fourth, as Heiser dropped a deep ball into the waiting arms of Andrew Gastley for a 31-yard touchdown with 7:32 to play, but Zion Rolon responded with a touchdown of his own for the Falcons and put the cherry on top of dominating performance.
“The boys worked hard. I’m proud of what they were able to do,” Heiser said of his team’s fourth-quarter showing. “We just need to be able to capitalize and finish.”
Gettysburg will have a chance to get back in the win column in its home opener next Friday against Waynesboro, while Cedar Crest heads on the road for the first time this season against 2-0 Carlisle.
Gettysburg 7 0 0 7 — 14
Cedar Cliff 10 21 14 7 — 52
1st Quarter
G-Tanner Newman, 46 interception return (Jermain Gondwe kick), 7:21.
CC-Nolan Gross, 38 pass from Jay Huber (Benno Zacherl kick), 4:44.
CC- Cook, 35 field goal, :06.
2nd Quarter
CC-Owen Chernich, 59 pass from Huber (Zacherl kick), 9:46.
CC-Brayden Koehler, 39 pass from Huber (Zacherl kick), 7:06.
CC-Zacherl, 2 run (Zacherl kick), 5:25.
3rd Quarter
CC-Koehler, 85 fumble return (Zacherl kick), 6:46
CC-Fernando Marquez, 9 run (Zacherl kick), :14.
4th Quarter
G-Andrew Gastley, 31 pass from Brady Hesier, (Gondwe kick), 7:32
CC-Zion Rolon, 17 run (Zacherl kick), 2:49
Team Statistics
G CC
First Downs 13 17
Rushing 29-116 30-239
Passing 12-25-2 12-22-1
Passing yards 131 202
Totals Yards 247 441
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 10-95
Puntings 6-30.2 3-33.7
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Jayden Johnson 4-4, Jeremiah Scott 3-10, Brady Heiser 8-28, Cody Furman 8-48, Daniel Spangler 2-7, Wyatt Heistand 2-14, David Beamer 1-0, Jayden Cramer 1-5; CC-Aadyn Richards 2-18, Fernando Marquez 7-77, Jay Huber 10-44, Alex Abreu 4-29, Zion Rolon 6-70, Jackson Custer 1-1
Passing: G-Chris Boone 5-10-59-2, Heiser 7-15-72-0 ; CC-Huber 12-22-202-1
Receiving: G-Tanner Newman 2-39, Scott 2-2, Andrew Gastley 5-66, Heistand 1-11, Landon Felix 1-6, Furman 1-7; CC-Nolan Groff 3-55, Xavier Merkey 2-8, Richards 1-18, Owen Chernich 3-79, Marquez 1-6, Brayden Koehler 1-39, Aiden Schomp 1-(-3)
