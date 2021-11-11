Trees filter and absorb polluted runoff and reduce sediment, both can devastate fish and other aquatics. Local water quality is improved in the process.
Trees provide cooling shade to lower water temperatures, and fallen leaves make food.
Working on a story this week about how hunters value trees, got me back with Chip Brown, a landowner and hunter who planted trees along Elk Creek, to save the deer on his property in Centre County.
Chip’s neighbors across the creek were shooting across the creek and killing deer on his property. Then, of course, they were trespassing to recover the deer.
“I’m almost there where you cannot see onto my land from the adjoining neighbor’s land,” Chip said this week.
By now he has sycamores 6 inches in diameter and oak trees 12 to 15 feet tall that make a screen.
Sad that Chip had to resort to it to cut crime, but planting the trees elevated the quality of Elk Creek.
“Every time I get my state rep’s ear, I say, ‘You did the purple paint thing, but you didn’t really address trespass in Pennsylvania the way it needs to be addressed’,” Chip said.
A change in the Crimes Code in 2020 gave landowners the option of using purple paint, rather then signs, to post their properties and alert others the land is private, and trespassing is not permitted.
The Game Commission also has the authority to investigate trespassing complaints and enforce trespassing violations as a primary offense, even if game-law violations aren’t alleged.
“People have this impression that, ‘If I’m on my land and I see a deer over on your land I can shoot it and them come over and get it,” is Chip Brown’s experience.
“The law has to be written very clearly that you cannot cast a bullet at game onto land that you do not have legal permission to hunt on. It has to be that clear as it is in the western states. You can be walking down a fence line and don’t shoot that big buck on the other side because if you don’t have legal permission, you are not going over to get it. But here, people think, ‘I’m on my land, it’s okay for me to shoot on my neighbor’s’.”
What makes a person think that shooting onto someone else’s property nullifies the trespassing law?
If you aren’t allowed to go before the shot, you aren’t allowed to go after it.
Same goes for the instance where a hunter shoots an animal while on permitted land and if the deer runs onto other property, the shooter should have prior permission to enter and retrieve the downed deer.
This is especially significant for Adams County where, frankly, poaching has become a pastime for some and seems to run in some family bloodlines of repeat offenders.
THOUGHTS OF WCO GROVE
Thoughts were with the family of Game Commission Wildlife Conservation Dave Grove yesterday. It was the 11-year anniversary of WCO Grove’s murder in the line of duty in Adams County, after stopping a pair of deer poachers.
RIP, Dave.
The community of hunters and trappers misses you!
