WEIGLE

Bermudian Springs’ Aaron Weigle makes a throw in the Class 3A discus during the District 3 Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Shippensburg University. Weigle placed fourth to qualify for the upcoming state meet. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Last year South Western’s Bernard Bell was a little salty about his performance at the District 3 Track and Field Championships. He had finished second in each of his specialty races, and was definitely not satisfied.

On Saturday, at this year’s district meet at Shippensburg University, Bell avenged those losses with two school record performances to win the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles in convincing fashion. He was well-pleased.

