Last year South Western’s Bernard Bell was a little salty about his performance at the District 3 Track and Field Championships. He had finished second in each of his specialty races, and was definitely not satisfied.
On Saturday, at this year’s district meet at Shippensburg University, Bell avenged those losses with two school record performances to win the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles in convincing fashion. He was well-pleased.
“It feels good since last year I got two silvers,” Bell said. “I hated that. I put in the work, and now I have gold. I’m just trying to go out there and compete.”
Bell exploded out of the blocks in the 110s, and never looked back. His time of 14.13 was not only a school record, but he won by nearly four-tenths of a second. He controlled the race right from the start, after having struggled a little with his blocks in the prelims on Friday.
“I was a little nervous, after my start yesterday, but once I started running, I felt fine,” Bell said. “When I am on the starting line, I don’t think about anything. I just go and run. This time puts me top in the state, and it gives me a lot of confidence.”
When it came time for the 300 hurdles, Bell was well-warmed up, having also competed in the long jump, where he placed sixth with a jump of 20-8.25. He got out conservatively in the 300s, and was actually in fifth place as the runners approached the homestretch. But Bell produced a kick like no one has seen, and came back to take the win with another school record time of 37.69, winning by nearly two seconds.
“That’s the way I usually run the 300s,” said Bell. “I save a lot for the homestretch, so I have a little kick at the end. I feel like it’s a smart way to run it. I hope I can get gold in both events next week. That’s always the goal, but you never know.”
Bermudian Springs had a nice season in Division 3 of the YAIAA, losing only to York Tech. Somehow, however, the Eagles got assigned to the 3A division in boys track and field. It hardly seems fair, but Aaron Weigle didn’t care. The junior thrower, while feeling frustrated by a subpar effort in the shot put on Friday, came back on Saturday in the discus and qualified for states anyway.
Weigle propelled the plate 157-5, the second-best throw of his career, to place fourth and move on to the state meet. He was in third place at one point, but got bumped down. He nearly got it back, but would have had to almost throw a school record throw to improve his place. Nevertheless, he was happy with his performance.
The winner of the discus was Matthew Arnold from York Tech with a throw of 168-4, something Weigle feels capable of.
“It’s nice to have another week to go after it,” said Weigle, “and I hope that I can get the school record next week. It was a close competition overall. I feel confident going into next week, knowing that I was able to get this far and I am excited to compete at the state meet. And I don’t have to worry about practicing for the shot put this week.”
In the javelin, South Western’s Jackson Hersh couldn’t quite match his personal best, and settled for a fine second place effort of 178-10, which qualified him for states. His personal best of 185-7 would have given him the gold, with Matthew Ramesh of J.P. McCaskey throwing 184-5 to win. Also for the Mustangs, Austin Martin leaped 6-4 to place third in the high jump, which was good enough for states. The winning height of 6-8 was jumped by Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly.
The results were amended for Friday’s 3A pole vault, where Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis placed fifth to qualify for states. His best height was 14-3, which guaranteed fifth place, before he stopped jumping to rest an injured hip flexor.
Delone Catholic’s Ryder Noel, who will play football at Susquehanna University next year, had never run track before this season. He knew he was fast, but had never competed on the track. As he improved throughout the season, he started to wonder how far his speed could take him. As it turns out, it took him all the way to the state championships.
Noel matched his best time of the year and grabbed second place in the 100-meter dash. His time of 11.30 was behind only Brandywine Heights’ Adam Petersen’s speedy 10.95. Noel had an exceptional start and he held on to earn another week to see what he can do.
“I never ran track before, so I wasn’t even sure how I would even do in the first race,” Noel said. “I didn’t really feel the guy behind me, because I was so focused on the guy ahead of me. He got a great start and jumped right out, so I was just trying to catch him.”
Petersen also won the 200 (22.33), where Biglerville’s Caden Althoff ran an exceptional race to place third in a personal best time of 22.98, just missing qualifying for states. Althoff also medaled in the 100, running 11.49 for eighth place.
Lex Cyrus of Susquehanna Twp. broke the district record in the 100 meters, running an astounding time of 10.45. He also came back from fourth place at the handoff to anchor the winning 4 x 100, as the Indians ran 41.79. And he won the 200 in 21.64.
Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge won the 1600, running 4:10.77. The top five finishers were 4:13 or faster.
South Western saved its best for last in the 4 x 400. The quartet of Noah Bankert, Shernel Singh, Shernan Singh and Bell ran 3:25.05 to place fifth, grabbing the last spot for states. Bell came from eighth place on the back stretch to burn the homestretch and grab fifth. The winner, Cumberland Valley, ran 3:22.78
The Mustangs’ 4 x 800 team of Bryce Graham, Landon Dull, Shernan Singh and Shernel Singh ran 8:08.01 to place eighth and win a medal. It was the Mustangs’ fastest time of the year. South Western, led by Bell, finished third as a team, capping an outstanding season. The Mustangs scored 42 points, behind Chambersburg (57) and Cumberland Valley (45).
Biglerville’s Robert Salazar capped his district meet by winning four medals. After Friday’s two medal haul in the long jump and high jump, Salazar placed seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.05) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.70).
Delone got a personal best out of Aden Davis, who ran 4:41.56 to place fourth in the 1600. The Squires’ 4 x 100 relay team, with Bryson Kopp, Nolan Kruse, Braden Smith, and Noel, was also fourth, running a season-best time of 44.93.
Nik Nordberg of Fairfield is his first year of track and field, and he made it count. In Saturday’s triple jump, Nordberg just missed qualifying for states as he placed third, six inches from qualifying for states. He will have to be content with the fact that his jump of 42-0.5 is a new Knight school record.
The PIAA Championships will be held on Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Complete results can be found online at https://pa.milesplit.com/results.
