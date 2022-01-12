Gettysburg College made a late run in its non-conference dual with Elizabethtown College, but the Blue Jays earned a victory in the final match to pull out a 26-20 decision on Wednesday night.
Elizabethtown 26, Gettysburg 20
• 125: Ethan Liptzin (EC) won by forfeit 6-0
• 133: Luke Kowalski (GC) tech. fall Domenic Rodriguez, 20-2 (5:25) 6-5
• 141: Zach Rupp (EC) pinned Jake Stein, 4:45 12-5
• 149: Shane Strausser (EC) dec. Eric Mougalian, 12-7 15-5
• 157: David Bancroft Jr. (GC) dec. Gunner Gehr, 3-1 15-8
• 165: Ray Martin (GC) dec. Brian Schneider, 5-2 15-11
• 174: Russell Canova (GC) dec. Traisach Roland, 7-0 15-14
• 184: Hunter Beaudet (EC) tech. fall Blake Silber, 17-2 (7:00) 20-14
• 197: Brendan Loder (GC) pinned Matthew Watson, 3:32 20-20
• HWT: Dylan Waller (EC) pinned Antoni Esquivias, 0:25 26-20
Match Highlights
• Freshman Luke Kowalski did not give Domenic Rodriguez a chance to breathe in their match at 133 pounds. Kowalski took his opponent to the mat in the opening seconds and racked up an 8-0 advantage with two takedowns and a near-fall in the first period. After tacking on six more points in the second frame, Kowalski capped the match with another takedown and near-fall to earn a technical fall 25 seconds into the third period.
• Elizabethtown earned a forfeit in the opening bout and posted a fall and decision to jump out to a 15-5 lead heading into the 157-pound match. Sophomore David Bancroft Jr. fell behind 1-0 on an escape by Gunner Gehr in the second period, but Bancroft evened the score with an escape to start the third. The Gettysburg sophomore pulled off a takedown in the final minute to secure the 3-1 decision.
• Senior Ray Martin managed a quick takedown against Brian Schneider and held on for a 5-2 victory at 165 pounds. Martin added an escape and takedown in the second period before Schneider sliced into the deficit with a takedown midway through the third period. Martin prevented the Blue Jay grappler from acquiring any back points from the top position to hold on for the win.
• Gettysburg made it three-straight wins with sophomore Russell Canova posting a shutout at 174. Canova scored a pair of takedowns in the first and third periods and added a reversal in the second. The Gettysburg sophomore also tacked on the riding time point in the win.
• Junior Brendan Loder earned Gettysburg’s final win at 197 pounds. Loder dominated the first period against Matthew Watson, scoring an early takedown and turning Watson’s shoulders toward the mat for a quartet of back points. The Gettysburg grappler posted a takedown to start the second period and put Watson on his back 32 seconds into the frame.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg was competing in its first dual of the season, while Elizabethtown improved to 3-2. The last time the Bullets competed in a dual was also against the Blue Jays on Feb. 8, 2020.
• Kowalski improved to 15-5 and earned his first career technical fall.
• Martin moved to 17-5 on the year and avenged a previous loss to Schneider two years ago. The Blue Jay wrestler won the first meeting my major decision 13-4.
• Loder earned his 10th victory and picked up his third pin of the season.
The Series
Elizabethtown picked up its second-straight win over Gettysburg and has won three of the last four meetings. The Bullets remain in front of the all-time series 33-28-2.
Next Up
Gettysburg competes at the Will Abele Invitational hosted by Ursinus College on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
